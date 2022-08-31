Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Kindness keeps us connected
Whenever my family visits our relatives, we drive past people in need who live under the overpasses on the North Shore. Living outside must be scary and lonely. I felt so bad when I thought about what their lives must be like, and I wanted to try to do something that would help them feel better.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Ole 5K, Sealarks women's group and more in the North Hills
TASH’s 14th Annual Ole 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Harmar Grove Pavilion in North Park. TASH is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that has worked in Oaxaca, Mexico, since 1998. It aims to bridge the community of Pittsburgh with the people in Mexico. Pete Noll, a 1992 graduate of Quaker Valley High School, has lived in Oaxaca for the past 20 years, but comes back several times a year. Together with his team, they are organizing the 14th annual Olé 5k Benefit race to support The Anna Seethaler Hospital and other local nonprofits.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Glass recycling, car show and more around the Fox Chapel area
Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Car seat check, Touch a Truck, other Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Sept. 5, 2022
A free car seat safety check event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Holiday Park VFD, 415 Abers Creek Road, Plum. Along with seat checks, featured will be free hot dogs and drinks, tours of the fire station, and EMS, fire and police vehicles on display.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Library book sale, YMCA after school program and more around Sewickley
The Friends of the Sewickley Public Library host the annual Fall Book Sale Sept. 9-11. Shop gently used books, children’s books, movies, music & more. The sale hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 11. On Sunday, the Friends offer Bag Day, where shoppers may fill provided bags with any combination of books, DVDs or CDs for $5. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 6, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Leechburg Mingle on Market event set Thursday. The monthly Mingle on Market...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Chili and more around Monroeville, week of Sept. 5, 2022
Tired of trying to decide what to make for dinner? Monroeville Public Library has you covered with Chili + More to Go. Just order and pay ahead by Sept. 16, either by visiting www.monroevillelibrary.org or stopping by the main desk to purchase tickets, and then pick up your items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The library will not be open for regular business at that time, but college football players Calijah Kancey, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and Nick Patti, bowl starting quarterback, will be on hand to chat with patrons.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expect closures through November for road work on Verona Road in Penn Hills
Road work will begin on Verona Road in Penn Hills beginning Sept. 12. PennDOT announced the construction, happening between Saltsburg Road and Second Avenue, on Tuesday. The work will be done by A. Folino Construction Inc. of Oakmont as part the $7.3 million 2022 Capital Roads contract. Work includes milling and paving, base repairs, reconstruction of an intersection, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guardrail replacement.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Community rallies around Rosensteel Classic
More than 600 fans came through the turnstiles at Norwin on Saturday for the inaugural Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic. The three-game event was like a soccer celebration, with the late Moe Rosensteel on the minds of all attendees. The showcase had a DJ, music, concessions, merchandise and, last but...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC tops Loudoun United for 4th straight road win
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth straight road victory Sunday night, topping Loudoun United, 2-1, in Northern Virginia. The Riverhounds (15-7-6), who moved into the top four in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, got on the board in the 26th minute when Russell Cicerone finished a Albert Dikwa feed for a 1-0 lead.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 4, 2022
Ahmad Ghaznavi sold property at 132 First St. to Zachary and Elizabeth Murdock for $531,025. David Ariondo sold property at 617 Center Ave. to Kelly Carter for $320,000. John Mellett sold property at 708 Center Ave. to Victor Charles Labonte for $184,900. Keith Rosenstock sold property at 401 Western Ave....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East suburban real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 4, 2022
Karl Kutz sold property at 113 Parkway Ave. to Duque Management Group LLC for $85,000. Casey Totten sold property at 1115 E End Ave. to Jeremy and Katherine Hopkins for $495,000. James Michael sold property at 1128 E End Ave. to Thomas Hircock and Trinity Sprague for $394,500. Forest Hills.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Marlins add diving program
The Monroeville Marlins is not just for swimmers anymore. Starting Thursday, the organization will offer an eight-week program for those interested in diving. Leading the group is John Ritter, the diving coach at Gateway, and he said he’s excited to give those interested in the sport a chance to begin at a younger age.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Freeport mayor vacancy shows need for involvement
James Swartz Jr. served as mayor for 38 years. He stepped down in June. About three months later, the borough’s executive office is still empty. According to Council President Clint Warnick, there haven’t been any qualified applicants. One could say council needs to be a little less picky....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
UPG women's tennis team hoping to continue recent run of success
There could be a dynasty in the making at Pitt-Greensburg. Last fall, the women’s tennis team won its second consecutive Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference regular-season title. The Bobcats followed that with their first AMCC Tournament title. Fifth-year coach Doug Smeltzer’s team seems poised to continue its recent dominance with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach leading Belle Vernon girls volleyball in quest for playoff appearance
Belle Vernon never has made the playoffs in girls volleyball. In fact, the Leopards usually are lodged in the bottom portion of the section standings each season. Last season, however, the Leopards had their most success in recent years when they won six games. This season, Belle Vernon will hope...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy golf team set for another excellent season
One of the standards of the Sewickley Academy boys golf program is its “commitment to excellence.”. With coach Win Palmer as the team architect, Sewickley won eight consecutive WPIAL championships from 2013-2020. “Commitment to excellence speaks to the goals of a strong work ethic to best prepare both before...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: WCCA girls golf championship tees off Friday
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will host its girls golf championship Friday at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar. Last year, Caroline Tragesser of Franklin Regional held off her teammate in a scorecard playoff to win the individual title with a nine-hole score of 41. Neither player is back for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash
Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny. Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who...
