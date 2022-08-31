ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Kindness keeps us connected

Whenever my family visits our relatives, we drive past people in need who live under the overpasses on the North Shore. Living outside must be scary and lonely. I felt so bad when I thought about what their lives must be like, and I wanted to try to do something that would help them feel better.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Ole 5K, Sealarks women's group and more in the North Hills

TASH’s 14th Annual Ole 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Harmar Grove Pavilion in North Park. TASH is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that has worked in Oaxaca, Mexico, since 1998. It aims to bridge the community of Pittsburgh with the people in Mexico. Pete Noll, a 1992 graduate of Quaker Valley High School, has lived in Oaxaca for the past 20 years, but comes back several times a year. Together with his team, they are organizing the 14th annual Olé 5k Benefit race to support The Anna Seethaler Hospital and other local nonprofits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Glass recycling, car show and more around the Fox Chapel area

Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Library book sale, YMCA after school program and more around Sewickley

The Friends of the Sewickley Public Library host the annual Fall Book Sale Sept. 9-11. Shop gently used books, children’s books, movies, music & more. The sale hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 11. On Sunday, the Friends offer Bag Day, where shoppers may fill provided bags with any combination of books, DVDs or CDs for $5. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 6, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Leechburg Mingle on Market event set Thursday. The monthly Mingle on Market...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Chili and more around Monroeville, week of Sept. 5, 2022

Tired of trying to decide what to make for dinner? Monroeville Public Library has you covered with Chili + More to Go. Just order and pay ahead by Sept. 16, either by visiting www.monroevillelibrary.org or stopping by the main desk to purchase tickets, and then pick up your items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The library will not be open for regular business at that time, but college football players Calijah Kancey, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and Nick Patti, bowl starting quarterback, will be on hand to chat with patrons.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival

As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Expect closures through November for road work on Verona Road in Penn Hills

Road work will begin on Verona Road in Penn Hills beginning Sept. 12. PennDOT announced the construction, happening between Saltsburg Road and Second Avenue, on Tuesday. The work will be done by A. Folino Construction Inc. of Oakmont as part the $7.3 million 2022 Capital Roads contract. Work includes milling and paving, base repairs, reconstruction of an intersection, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guardrail replacement.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC tops Loudoun United for 4th straight road win

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth straight road victory Sunday night, topping Loudoun United, 2-1, in Northern Virginia. The Riverhounds (15-7-6), who moved into the top four in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, got on the board in the 26th minute when Russell Cicerone finished a Albert Dikwa feed for a 1-0 lead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 4, 2022

Ahmad Ghaznavi sold property at 132 First St. to Zachary and Elizabeth Murdock for $531,025. David Ariondo sold property at 617 Center Ave. to Kelly Carter for $320,000. John Mellett sold property at 708 Center Ave. to Victor Charles Labonte for $184,900. Keith Rosenstock sold property at 401 Western Ave....
FOX CHAPEL, PA
Health
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Marlins add diving program

The Monroeville Marlins is not just for swimmers anymore. Starting Thursday, the organization will offer an eight-week program for those interested in diving. Leading the group is John Ritter, the diving coach at Gateway, and he said he’s excited to give those interested in the sport a chance to begin at a younger age.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Freeport mayor vacancy shows need for involvement

James Swartz Jr. served as mayor for 38 years. He stepped down in June. About three months later, the borough’s executive office is still empty. According to Council President Clint Warnick, there haven’t been any qualified applicants. One could say council needs to be a little less picky....
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

UPG women's tennis team hoping to continue recent run of success

There could be a dynasty in the making at Pitt-Greensburg. Last fall, the women’s tennis team won its second consecutive Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference regular-season title. The Bobcats followed that with their first AMCC Tournament title. Fifth-year coach Doug Smeltzer’s team seems poised to continue its recent dominance with...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy golf team set for another excellent season

One of the standards of the Sewickley Academy boys golf program is its “commitment to excellence.”. With coach Win Palmer as the team architect, Sewickley won eight consecutive WPIAL championships from 2013-2020. “Commitment to excellence speaks to the goals of a strong work ethic to best prepare both before...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash

Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny. Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who...
JEANNETTE, PA

