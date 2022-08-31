Read full article on original website
Related
Does The Last Of Us Part I Include Factions Multiplayer?
With an HBO live action series on the way and a next-gen remake for PS5 arriving soon, fans everywhere are preparing to jump back into "The Last of Us." Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us," was originally released on the PS3 in 2013 to critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the greatest games of all time (via attackofthefanboy). Much of its success can be credited to its engaging narrative in which players take control of Joel as they help a young girl named Ellie navigate a post-apocalyptic world with danger lurking around every corner. But "The Last of Us" had more than just a single-player campaign to offer.
The Last Of Us Part 1: Enhanced Listen Mode Explained
Iconic action-horror game "The Last of Us" was released for the PlayStation 3 back all the way back in 2013, but PS5 players are now going to be able to experience it in an entirely new way. "The Last of Us Part 1" remake is set to launch on Sept. 2, 2022, bringing several upgrades to Naughty Dog's dark masterpiece. The differences between the original and the new PS5 version include completely redesigned visuals (that have some fans divided), enhanced graphics, and reworked gameplay. The new release gives a new coat of paint and polish to one of the most beloved games of the last decade — and seems likely to replace the enhanced PS4 edition as the best way to play "The Last of Us."
How Long Does It Take To Beat Azure Striker Gunvolt 3?
The "Azure Striker Gunvolt" series launched in 2014 when the first game was released for Nintendo's 3DS. The side-scrolling shooter was heavily influenced by "Mega Man" in gameplay and aesthetics and has since received two sequels. It has also spawned several spinoffs, including "Mighty Gunvolt Burst," which remains one of the coolest games under $20 you can get for the Nintendo Switch. With "Azure Striker Gunvolt 3" released this summer for Switch and set to arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year, fans have a chance to get reacquainted with the fast-paced, sci-fi shooting action.
Early Reactions To The Last Of Us Part 1 Are All Saying The Same Thing
The highly anticipated remake of "The Last of Us" is right around the corner. Set to release on Sept. 2, 2022, "The Last of Us Part 1" will deliver a reimagined version of Ellie and Joel's journey built from the ground up. Fans of the original series can look forward to the plot that made them fall in love with the game in the first place, plus dramatically improved combat, visuals, and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The PS2 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The PlayStation 2 was the most successful console Sony ever made, in terms of the number of actual units sold. More than that, it did better than any other console in gaming history, with Sony reportedly selling more than 155 million units worldwide. Of course, part of its success was due to massive hardware upgrades that occurred following the original PlayStation, featuring improved graphical capabilities and a sleek new DualShock controller. Still, another reason the console was so popular was the incredible library of games on offer.
What The Last Of Us Looks Like In Real Life
It's easy to get lost in a game like "The Last of Us." The amazing graphics, animations, character models, and environments in the game blew fans away when it was originally released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3. And as noted by the PlayStation blog, the game's motion capture was so impressive that the same recordings were used when crafting 2022's critically acclaimed remake, "The Last Of Us Part 1."
Halo Infinite: How To Easily Beat Harbinger
The "Halo" series is over 20 years old, with its first entry in the series, "Halo: Combat Evolved," debuting back in 2001. While much of its popularity can be attributed to its popular multiplayer PvP mode, the "Halo" series still offers its fair share of beloved single-player/co-op campaigns. The newest entry in the series, "Halo Infinite," even changed the long-standing campaign formula. "Halo Infinite" lets players explore an open world featuring many interesting locations and fearsome enemies. It's something that both critics and gamers enjoyed – despite six months of information scarcity regarding when "Halo Infinite" would see promised co-op campaign functionality.
Scalpers Are Already Ruining The Last Of Us Part 1
Scalpers will never let an opportunity go to waste, especially when it comes to PlayStation products. In much the same fashion that scalpers bought up all the available PlayStation 5s upon the console's release, a new limited edition of "The Last of Us Part 1" is being snatched up by resellers as well. After an initial batch of preorders for the $99 "The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition" sold out, the game's developer, Naughty Dog, announced that more copies would be made available on launch day via PlayStation Direct. Then, as spotted by outlets such as The Gamer and GamesRadar, copies sold out almost immediately — before popping up on the second-hand market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Biggest Differences Between The Last Of Us Part I On PS5 And PS4
Fans who played "The Last of Us" on PlayStation 4 will be able to spot more than a few differences in "The Last of Us Part I" for PlayStation 5. Although the remake was leaked before its reveal, Naughty Dog officially announced "The Last of Us Part I" during the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 9. After sharing information about a standalone multiplayer experience for those who enjoyed the "Factions" game mode, creative director Neil Druckmann brought out Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the voices of Joel and Ellie. Together with Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, the group discussed the upcoming "The Last of Us" TV show and Baker and Johnson's involvement with it. Then, they unveiled the remake.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - What We Know So Far
The rough history of "Cyberpunk 2077" is well-documented. Once one of the most hyped up games in recent memory, CD Projekt's futuristic action-RPG was marred by glitches when it first launched in December 2020, an obvious byproduct of the game being rushed to market in an unfinished state after multiple delays. The launch was so bad, in fact, that PlayStation booted "Cyberpunk 2077" from its online store only a week after its release due to its countless bugs and many of its players demanding a refund. The game wouldn't return until June 2021. Despite its notoriously horrendous launch, "Cyberpunk 2077" would be given a litany of bug-fixing patches that practically made it a brand new game after its release and has gained a cult following that has demanded more content — namely story-based DLC — be added to the game.
Forza Horizon 5: How To Beat The Double Dragons Mission
"Forza Horizon 5" is Microsoft's open-world racing game. The base game was critically acclaimed, although it had a few issues, like the game's auto censor banning people's real names. Now, "Forza Horizon 5" has its first major expansion in the form of the "Hot Wheels" DLC. This DLC has you participate in the "Hot Wheels" Academy, completing challenges to move up in car class and rank. One of those challenges is the Double Dragons mission, which can be a little difficult to complete.
Homeworld 3 - What We Know So Far
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. After nearly two decades since the release of the last numbered installment in the series, "Homeworld 3" is finally on the way. Announced back in 2019, the sci-fi RTS has faced delays and left fans frustrated by an absence of updates. A lack of information made publisher Gearbox's gaming presentation one of the most disappointing at 2021's E3. Following years of uncertainty, however, Gearbox finally shared more details, giving gamers a clearer picture of what to expect.
Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Released in February 2022, "Dying Light 2: Stay Human" has had ample time to settle in amongst gamers. Developed and self-published by Techland as the follow-up to 2015's highly successful "Dying Light," the zombie apocalypse title was met by mostly positive reviews due to its gameplay elements, though critics felt its story leaves much to be desired. Despite these shortcomings, the game — like its predecessor — has found its place within the current gaming ecosystem. Now Techland has announced the first of many story expansions "Dying Light 2" will receive in the coming years: "Bloody Ties."
The Expanse: A Telltale Series - What We Know So Far
While Gamescom 2022 had plenty of surprising things, like an appearance from Hideo Kojima and long-awaited information for "Dead Island 2," one surprising thing was the sheer number of space-related games discussed. In fact, ESA Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti delivered a message to Gamescom 2022 from the International Space Station acknowledging just how many space-related video games were coming out. One game set in space discussed at Gamescom was "The Expanse: A Telltale Series." Based on the popular TV show of the same name, the Telltale game promises to explore the backstory of one of the game's most beloved characters.
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Fans Just Got Bad News
Team Reptile's "Bomb Rush Cyberfunk" is an upcoming stylized skating-action game for Nintendo Switch and PC. And from looking at the reveal trailer, it's easy to see where the game got its inspiration. Specifically, many have called "Bomb Rush Cyberfunk" a spiritual successor to the Sega Dreamcast classic "Jet Set Radio" due to its similar art style, skate mechanics, and music (via Kotaku).
Moonbreaker Early Access Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, "Moonbreaker" is a new turn-based strategy game from the developer behind the "Subnautica," a non-violent open-world game. This new game, made by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, is looking to emulate the experience of tabletop gaming in a colorful and vibrant sci-fi setting. "Moonbreaker" has players put together a team of units, all represented by detailed in-game tabletop models, and battle it out in a single area using turn-based combat.
How To Request Refunds On Xbox Games
The price of games seems to be getting worse, even with the sad truth that prices only match the ever-rising inflation rate. Buyer's remorse on that copy of "Gears of War 4" can feel pretty severe, especially if the game doesn't live up to its price tag or a player's expectations. And there's even the worst-case scenario: The game can't be enjoyed because of technical issues or bizarre bugs that ruin the experience.
Why We're Worried About Marvel's Midnight Suns
Marvel fans have had an up-and-down relationship with video games. While some have gone on to attract favorable attention from the industry and hold high Metacritic scores, like in the cases of "Marvel's Spider-Man" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," others like "Marvel's Avengers" have crashed and burned. Firaxis, the developer behind the "XCOM" series, is handling Marvel's next title — but payers aren't sure how they feel about "Marvel's Midnight Suns" yet.
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Dead Island 2" is officially on its way. The game was announced all the way back in 2014, but it had a somewhat rocky development cycle that left fans wondering what ever happened to it. Yager Development was hired to make "Dead Island 2" back in 2012 and it was announced at E3 2014 before numerous delays and creative differences led producer Deep Silver to fire the team. Luckily, Koch Media's CEO announced that the game was still happening and that developer Dambuster Studios would be taking over. Now, a new cinematic trailer has just released at the opening night of Gamescom 2022 that told fans they would finally get to play the game on February 3, 2023.
Alleged Silent Hill Remake Leaks Are Turning Heads
Fans of "Silent Hill" have been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride. While Konami has not announced or revealed plans for any new games in the series, there have been a number of rumors and leaks over the past year pointing to multiple new projects in the works. There have been reports that someone is developing a "Silent Hill 2" remake for Konami and previous leaks have pointed to a UK set game. There was even some fervor over an updated "Silent Hill" website, although it appeared as though Konami no longer owned the webpage.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0