A 20 year old man is in the hospital after being shot several times outside the McDonalds on 48th Street between “R” and Vine Streets around 3:30 Monday morning. Lincoln Police say the victim was in the parking lot and was shot by unknown men. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says he was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO