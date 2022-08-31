Read full article on original website
klin.com
Man Wallet, Vehicle Stolen During Lincoln Laundromat Robbery
Lincoln Police are investigating after a 26 year old man was robbed while washing his clothes at the U-Suds Laundromat near 27th and F Street around 4:30 Saturday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim was approached by two men. “One of the males was reportedly armed with a handgun...
klin.com
Two Lincoln Citizens Rescue Man From Pond
Lincoln Police say a man who suffered a medical issue just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon ended up driving into a pond near 75th & Badger Rd. LPD says 35 year old Jordan Kurtzer was traveling through the area and says he saw a large splash in the pond and noticed the partially submerged truck.
klin.com
Two Teens Accused Of Damaging Lincoln Day Care, Church
Two teenagers are accused of damaging a child care center and church Monday evening. Around 6:45 p.m. officers were called to investigate a burglary at Bubbles and Blocks Child Development Center on 84th between Pioneers and Old Cheney. “When they arrived they found glass had been shattered on the north...
klin.com
Man Shot Outside Lincoln Fast Food Restaurant
A 20 year old man is in the hospital after being shot several times outside the McDonalds on 48th Street between “R” and Vine Streets around 3:30 Monday morning. Lincoln Police say the victim was in the parking lot and was shot by unknown men. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says he was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
klin.com
79 Pounds Of Meth Found In Traffic Stop Near Waverly
Two California residents are behind bars after a major drug bust on I-80 near Waverly late Monday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says deputies on patrol stopped an eastbound Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation around 5:00 p.m. “Consent to search the vehicle was allowed. During...
klin.com
Labor Day Crash Claims Life Of 25 Year Old Man
Lincoln Police are investigating a one vehicle crash that killed a passenger Monday afternoon. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says it happened around 4:30 at Cotner & Holdrege. “The vehicle was northbound on Cotner and lost control as it attempted to turn eastbound on Holdrege,” Vollmer says. “The vehicle slid from the roadway and collided with a traffic control box, light pole and tree.”
klin.com
Missing Inmate Returns to CCC-L
An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2.
klin.com
Basketball Court Mural Project Begins Monday
Two basketball courts in Antelope Park will serve as the site of a giant mural beginning today. The courts, located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street, will be closed from September 6 through 20 for resurfacing and painting by the nonprofit organization, Project Backboard. The courts are...
klin.com
2022 One Book-One Lincoln Title Announced
The Lincoln City Libraries has announced that “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles is the book that has been selected for the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The book is available from LCL in print and large type as well as downloadable audio and e-book formats.
klin.com
COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains In Elevated Yellow
For the third straight week the COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow as key indicators remain fairly stable. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says cases decreased from 523 to 476...
klin.com
Response to Adversity Encouraging in Victory
The 38-17 score will mislead most who did not watch. Nebraska may have won by a 21-point margin, but the contest was anything but comfortable until deep into the 4th quarter. North Dakota, an FCS opponent, drove 80 yards in 16 plays to end the first half with a touchdown that tied it at 7-7.
klin.com
No. 2 Nebraska Stays Perfect in Sweep over Ole Miss
Another night of volleyball at the Bob Devaney Sports Center; another sweep for Nebraska. The No. 2 ranked Huskers (5-0) welcomed their former player and assistant Kayla Banwarth with a warm welcome ahead of the match before battling her Ole Miss squad to a 25-13, 23, 21 sweep. NU has yet to drop a set this season.
