Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Related
Eater
The Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings to Track Around D.C.
Despite economic stressors continuing to trigger global shortages and delays in labor, equipment, and food, several notable projects that entrepreneurs initially hoped to unveil this summer or earlier are finally ready to debut just as leaves change color around town. Other anticipated restaurants are making good on their original fall timelines.
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
First 100 customers at remodeled Wendy's restaurants can win free food for year
Want to win a year's worth of free Wendy's food? Several local Wendy's are offering free food for a year to the first 100 customers in line at their newly-remodeled restaurants.
mocoshow.com
Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon
Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
$530,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring
A $530,000 Multi-Match Jackpot lottery ticket was sold yesterday at the State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Ave in Silver Spring. Addition details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Congratulations to two big winners – a Multi-Match jackpot winner and a top-prize Bonus Match 5 winner! They scored prizes...
Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside
BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged.
Evidence markers fill street after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At least 20 evidence markers were in a street in Southeast Tuesday after a shooting there. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the incident in the 3500 block of 6th St. SE at 12:36 p.m. MPD did not say if anyone was hit in the shooting. The tweet only […]
Water Distribution Sites Announced After E. Coli Found In Baltimore Water
Water distribution sites have been announced following the discovery of E. coli in the drinking water of a Baltimore neighborhood — including some police and fire facilities, the DPW said. Three locations will distribute up to three gallons of water per household to residents beginning at 11 a.m. :
RELATED PEOPLE
Nottingham MD
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County plans to buy former Sears property at Security Square Mall
Efforts in bringing new life to the Woodlawn area are advancing as Baltimore County plans to purchase the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced a $10 million deal with property owner TF Baltimore MD LLC, that will give the county ownership of 18 acres of land and the 202,653 square-foot anchored facility.
Baltimore Fire Union found car submerged in water in South Baltimore
The Baltimore Firefighters Union found a car submerged in water Monday morning, but nobody was inside.
Man charged for allegedly shooting own brother at Light Street Animal Hospital
Baltimore Police have officially charged a man accused of shooting his own brother at an animal hospital in Federal Hill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1M lotto ticket sold at Baltimore liquor store
BALTIMORE -- One lucky lotto player is a million dollars richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a liquor store in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Lottery. The ticket was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road in Baltimore. Wednesday's drawing made them a millionaire. The winner missed the right to claim the jackpot by the Powerball. If they got that last ball, they would be a whopping $148 million richer. But a million bucks is nothing to scoff at. Milford Liquors scored a $2,500 bonus from the sale of that ticket. Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of the tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center .
Body found in burning car in DC; police investigating
WASHINGTON (DC News now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a body was recovered from a burning vehicle in Northwest Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded to an alleyway near Nicholson Street NW around 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. It took them around 10 minutes to get the fire under control. DC police were called to […]
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths
Norton wants BOP to transfer D.C. residents out of a facility for safety reasons. The post Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths appeared first on The Washington Informer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmd.com
Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend
Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
fox5dc.com
Loved ones say goodbye to Potomac High School graduate killed by train
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Loved ones of the Potomac High School graduate who was hit and killed by a train near Wingate University in North Carolina said their final goodbyes on Thursday. Kyle Honore was honored during a funeral service at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, Virginia. FOX 5's Sierra Fox...
CBS News
Fire damages several rowhomes in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday. The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m. Chopper 13 over the...
Comments / 0