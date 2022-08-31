BALTIMORE -- One lucky lotto player is a million dollars richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a liquor store in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Lottery. The ticket was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road in Baltimore. Wednesday's drawing made them a millionaire. The winner missed the right to claim the jackpot by the Powerball. If they got that last ball, they would be a whopping $148 million richer. But a million bucks is nothing to scoff at. Milford Liquors scored a $2,500 bonus from the sale of that ticket. Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of the tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center .

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO