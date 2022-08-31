ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Eater

The Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings to Track Around D.C.

Despite economic stressors continuing to trigger global shortages and delays in labor, equipment, and food, several notable projects that entrepreneurs initially hoped to unveil this summer or earlier are finally ready to debut just as leaves change color around town. Other anticipated restaurants are making good on their original fall timelines.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon

Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

$530,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring

A $530,000 Multi-Match Jackpot lottery ticket was sold yesterday at the State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Ave in Silver Spring. Addition details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Congratulations to two big winners – a Multi-Match jackpot winner and a top-prize Bonus Match 5 winner! They scored prizes...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside

BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County plans to buy former Sears property at Security Square Mall

Efforts in bringing new life to the Woodlawn area are advancing as Baltimore County plans to purchase the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced a $10 million deal with property owner TF Baltimore MD LLC, that will give the county ownership of 18 acres of land and the 202,653 square-foot anchored facility.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

$1M lotto ticket sold at Baltimore liquor store

BALTIMORE -- One lucky lotto player is a million dollars richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a liquor store in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Lottery. The ticket was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road in Baltimore. Wednesday's drawing made them a millionaire. The winner missed the right to claim the jackpot by the Powerball. If they got that last ball, they would be a whopping $148 million richer. But a million bucks is nothing to scoff at. Milford Liquors scored a $2,500 bonus from the sale of that ticket. Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of the tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.  Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center . 
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Body found in burning car in DC; police investigating

WASHINGTON (DC News now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a body was recovered from a burning vehicle in Northwest Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded to an alleyway near Nicholson Street NW around 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. It took them around 10 minutes to get the fire under control. DC police were called to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Parts Of Catoctin Mountain Park Will Be Closed This Weekend

Officials said the closures are for added security. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – Portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed this weekend. Officials said, due to increased security measures, Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop entrance from 3:30 p.m. on Friday through noon on Monday.
THURMONT, MD
CBS News

Fire damages several rowhomes in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday. The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m. Chopper 13 over the...
BALTIMORE, MD

