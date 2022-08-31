Read full article on original website
Why Zelda Fans Might Want To Tune Into The Next Nintendo Direct
As the year rolls on and August turns to September, there has been speculation that Nintendo will be holding a Nintendo Direct event this month. Rumors began on Twitter based on Nintendo's pattern of holding these events every September. Since then, this speculation has been fueled by industry commentators, like NateTheHate2, who have predicted that an event will indeed be occurring this month.
The Actress Who Played Quiet In Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Is Gorgeous In Real Life
"Metal Gear Solid 5" released in 2015 and immediately became a smash hit with critics. Creator Hideo Kojima's final entry in the series before his split with Konami, it concluded the tale of Big Boss and brought some closure to the Metal Gear Solid saga. While the series did have its rise and fall, the primary entries were consistently well received and remain a major part of Kojima's legacy.
Alleged Silent Hill Remake Leaks Are Turning Heads
Fans of "Silent Hill" have been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride. While Konami has not announced or revealed plans for any new games in the series, there have been a number of rumors and leaks over the past year pointing to multiple new projects in the works. There have been reports that someone is developing a "Silent Hill 2" remake for Konami and previous leaks have pointed to a UK set game. There was even some fervor over an updated "Silent Hill" website, although it appeared as though Konami no longer owned the webpage.
The PS2 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The PlayStation 2 was the most successful console Sony ever made, in terms of the number of actual units sold. More than that, it did better than any other console in gaming history, with Sony reportedly selling more than 155 million units worldwide. Of course, part of its success was due to massive hardware upgrades that occurred following the original PlayStation, featuring improved graphical capabilities and a sleek new DualShock controller. Still, another reason the console was so popular was the incredible library of games on offer.
Borderlands Boss Randy Pitchford's New Auction Has Fans Scratching Their Heads
Do you like supporting charity? Are you a fan of eye-catching shirts? Do you like to wear used clothing that once belonged to a CEO of a major video game developer? Then Gearbox wants you to know that it's holding an auction that's right up your alley. Last week, the company announced an auction set to run until September 9 to support the Entertainment Software Association's scholarships for students pursuing a career in games development. While the cause is notable, what really has people talking are the items being auctioned off.
Will We Ever See Another Star Fox Game?
Nintendo might be bringing back another long-forgotten franchise: "Star Fox." Zippo, a known Nintendo insider, claims that a new "Star Fox" game has been in development "for quite a while." "It's being made at an outside studio, with the close, close supervision of Nintendo," Zippo wrote in his blog about...
Sony Released A New PS5 And You Didn't Even Notice
Though the PlayStation 5 might not quite reach the peaks of its foremost competitor — Microsoft's Xbox Series X — in terms of power, Sony's latest console is a next-generation achievement that boasts an impressive library of exclusive titles. Unfortunately, despite its massive sales and positive critical feedback, the PlayStation 5 has been plagued by supply shortages since its launch.
The Expanse: A Telltale Series - What We Know So Far
While Gamescom 2022 had plenty of surprising things, like an appearance from Hideo Kojima and long-awaited information for "Dead Island 2," one surprising thing was the sheer number of space-related games discussed. In fact, ESA Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti delivered a message to Gamescom 2022 from the International Space Station acknowledging just how many space-related video games were coming out. One game set in space discussed at Gamescom was "The Expanse: A Telltale Series." Based on the popular TV show of the same name, the Telltale game promises to explore the backstory of one of the game's most beloved characters.
Is Hardspace: Shipbreaker Coming To PS5 And PS4?
"Hardspace: Shipbreaker," the sci-fi puzzler from Blackbird Interactive, was released in May 2022 to high praise from critics. Carving up derelict ships floating through space with a variety of tools proved to be a novel and challenging experience, receiving recognition for its writing, clever social criticism, and commentary on the plight of working-class laborers in society.
The Last Of Us Part 1: Enhanced Listen Mode Explained
Iconic action-horror game "The Last of Us" was released for the PlayStation 3 back all the way back in 2013, but PS5 players are now going to be able to experience it in an entirely new way. "The Last of Us Part 1" remake is set to launch on Sept. 2, 2022, bringing several upgrades to Naughty Dog's dark masterpiece. The differences between the original and the new PS5 version include completely redesigned visuals (that have some fans divided), enhanced graphics, and reworked gameplay. The new release gives a new coat of paint and polish to one of the most beloved games of the last decade — and seems likely to replace the enhanced PS4 edition as the best way to play "The Last of Us."
Mario Kart 64 Vs Diddy Kong Racing: Which Was Actually Better?
"Mario Kart" is one of the most popular gaming series on the market – "Mario Kart 8" sold nearly 50 million copies alone. While the series seems to hold a monopoly on Nintendo racing games now, it wasn't always like that, though. In fact, in the Nintendo 64 era, Mario was challenged by none other than Diddy Kong.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - What We Know So Far
The rough history of "Cyberpunk 2077" is well-documented. Once one of the most hyped up games in recent memory, CD Projekt's futuristic action-RPG was marred by glitches when it first launched in December 2020, an obvious byproduct of the game being rushed to market in an unfinished state after multiple delays. The launch was so bad, in fact, that PlayStation booted "Cyberpunk 2077" from its online store only a week after its release due to its countless bugs and many of its players demanding a refund. The game wouldn't return until June 2021. Despite its notoriously horrendous launch, "Cyberpunk 2077" would be given a litany of bug-fixing patches that practically made it a brand new game after its release and has gained a cult following that has demanded more content — namely story-based DLC — be added to the game.
Dino Crisis Has Returned, But There's A Catch
The video game industry is no stranger to crossovers. "Fortnite," of course, has loads of characters from other properties, with "Destiny 2" skins and a host of "Dragon Ball" skins being the most recent additions. Epic Games' mega popular battle royale isn't the only place to see unexpected character mashups, however. The recently released platform fighter "MultiVersus" already has an impressive combination of well-known characters, but leaks have teased a massive character roster that could even pit Beetlejuice against Daenerys Targaryen.
How To Read Elden Ring's New Manga
Even though the game is less than a year old, "Elden Ring" has already left an indelible mark upon the video game industry. A passion project of FromSoftware, "Elden Ring" follows a player-created character known as the Tarnished, who sets out into the treacherous Lands Between to become Elden Lord and restore the titular Elden Ring. The game was critically acclaimed for its gameplay, boss battles, fantasy setting, and non-linear structure, and has since become arguably the gold standard of modern single-player games. The game's story was also developed with help from "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin.
How Long Does It Take To Beat The Last Of Us Part 1?
"The Last of Us Part 1" is finally here, and critics are loving it. For the uninitiated, "The Last of Us Part 1" is an enhanced remake of Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us" from 2013. The gameplay of "The Last of Us" is very linear, focusing on a tight narrative and its two primary characters. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which players take control of Joel, a bitter man who takes a young girl named Ellie into his care, all while fighting monsters and other survivors.
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Plan Explained
For millions of gamers worldwide, the Xbox Game Pass has changed how they get their games. Instead of buying games individually, an Xbox Game Pass subscription gives gamers access to a catalog of hundreds of titles, including new releases on day one. The plan is also available on PC via the Xbox app, and offers exclusive titles such as Hideo Kojima's "Death Stranding."
Why We're Worried About Starfield
Bethesda promised some exciting things with the "Starfield" Summer Game Fest reveal, but that also came with its fair share of concerns. After years of the developer alternating between new entries within the "Fallout" and "The Elder Scrolls" franchises, "Starfield" has become one of the most anticipated releases in the industry. It was announced at Bethesda's E3 conference, and executive producer Todd Howard has even described it as "'Skyrim' in space" (via The Washington Post). The title was previously set for a fall 2022 release but has since been delayed to Q1 or Q2 2023.
Morbius Finally Joins Spider-Man Remastered In This Mod
The rise of superhero games has given a lot of fans the opportunities to play-out classic stories as some of their favorite super-powered characters, but it seems that most of the games that get published are based around only the most popular of heroes. Those who prefer more obscure characters have often been left without the opportunity to see their crime-fighting idols in action. Enter the PC edition of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered." This was arguably one of the best Spider-Man games of all time and one of the big things that PC fans have been most excited about is the addition of several new spider-suits. The PC version of the game comes with three additional suits: the Iron Spider Suit, the Spider-Punk Suit, and the Velocity Suit. All of these make for excellent additions, but the modding community has opened the doors to some even more outrageous skins for the masked web crawler.
What Fortnite's Dance Lawsuit Ruling Really Means For The Game
Epic Games' "Fortnite" is one of the most popular games around, with over 250 million active players, according to activeplayers.io. However, few would call it original. For example, gamers often argue that "Fortnite" began as a blatant rip-off of "PUBG." In addition, "Fortnite" often collaborates with companies to implement popular...
Ubisoft Confirms What We All Suspected About Assassin's Creed Mirage
After some intense speculation, Ubisoft has confirmed the name of the next "Assassin's Creed" game, complete with some official artwork that should have fans very excited. As spotted by Eurogamer, a post from a popular "Assassin's Creed" fan page called The Codex Network appeared to show off an image from the game early on the morning of Sept. 1, but it was later taken down at the request of the franchise's rights-holders. This followed other instances of details leaking onto social media, including the apparent name of the next game in the series: "Assassin's Creed Mirage."
