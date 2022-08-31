Actors Wanted In Maryland For Production Dubbed 'The Latest Immersive Murder Mystery'

"Hunt a Killer: Crew" is looking to cast models Photo Credit: Image by Joshua_Willson from Pixabay

Ready, action!

Producers of an immersive murder mystery are currently casting for "Hunt a Killer: Crew", with production in Baltimore in August and September 2022.

Eight roles are currently listed for members of the murder mystery where producers are hoping to "help build a less than sound crew for our in-game storytelling", according to the "Hunt a Killer: Crew" Backstage page.

All roles are paid from $50-100 flat rates, for about 2 hours of work for the production. All applicants are asked to provide a headshot photo in their submission.

Roles available are listed below:

Vincent: Models, Male, 18-25 years old

17-21 year old male with red hair - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.

Ethnicity: White / European Descent

Nicky: Models, Male, 25-30 years old

25-30 year old tall/built male with red hair - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.

Ethnicity: White / European Descent

Sid: Models, Male, 30-35 years old

30-35 year old male with brown or bleached hair - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.

Ethnicity: White / European Descent

Dolores: Models, Female, 55-65 years old

55-65 year old female - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.

Ethnicity: Black / African Descent

Loic: Models, Male, 55-60 years old

55-60 year old male with light brown, or dark blonde, hair - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.

Ethnicity: White / European Descent

Theodore: Models, Male, 55-60 years old

55-60 year old gruff/hard male with thinning brown hail - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.

Ethnicity: White / European Descent

Franchesca: Models, Female, 30-35 years old

30-35 year old Haitian female - tall and muscular, she's the muscle - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.

Ethnicity: Black / African Descent, Ethnically Ambiguous / Multiracial, Indigenous Peoples, Latino / Hispanic

Adina: Models, Female, 30-35 years old

Beautiful 30-35 year old Hispanic female - this opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.

Ethnicity: Latino / Hispanic

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.