Maryland State

Actors Wanted In Maryland For Production Dubbed 'The Latest Immersive Murder Mystery'

By Annie DeVoe
 6 days ago
"Hunt a Killer: Crew" is looking to cast models Photo Credit: Image by Joshua_Willson from Pixabay

Ready, action!

Producers of an immersive murder mystery are currently casting for "Hunt a Killer: Crew", with production in Baltimore in August and September 2022.

Eight roles are currently listed for members of the murder mystery where producers are hoping to "help build a less than sound crew for our in-game storytelling", according to the "Hunt a Killer: Crew" Backstage page.

All roles are paid from $50-100 flat rates, for about 2 hours of work for the production. All applicants are asked to provide a headshot photo in their submission.

Roles available are listed below:

  • Vincent: Models, Male, 18-25 years old
  • 17-21 year old male with red hair - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.
  • Ethnicity: White / European Descent
  • Nicky: Models, Male, 25-30 years old
  • 25-30 year old tall/built male with red hair - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.
  • Ethnicity: White / European Descent
  • Sid: Models, Male, 30-35 years old
  • 30-35 year old male with brown or bleached hair - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.
  • Ethnicity: White / European Descent
  • Dolores: Models, Female, 55-65 years old
  • 55-65 year old female - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.
  • Ethnicity: Black / African Descent
  • Loic: Models, Male, 55-60 years old
  • 55-60 year old male with light brown, or dark blonde, hair - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.
  • Ethnicity: White / European Descent
  • Theodore: Models, Male, 55-60 years old
  • 55-60 year old gruff/hard male with thinning brown hail - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.
  • Ethnicity: White / European Descent
  • Franchesca: Models, Female, 30-35 years old
  • 30-35 year old Haitian female - tall and muscular, she's the muscle - This opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.
  • Ethnicity: Black / African Descent, Ethnically Ambiguous / Multiracial, Indigenous Peoples, Latino / Hispanic
  • Adina: Models, Female, 30-35 years old
  • Beautiful 30-35 year old Hispanic female - this opportunity is for a few photos to support world building of in-game characters.
  • Ethnicity: Latino / Hispanic

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

