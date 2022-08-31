ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ridge, VA

Roanoke teen fatally shot; no arrests

On September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW. Responding officers located a male subject with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male subject deceased on scene. The individual was later identified as a teenage juvenile male. His identity will be shared after notifying his next-of-kin.
ROANOKE, VA
85-year-old man struck, killed on Henry County road

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police

A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
ROANOKE, VA

