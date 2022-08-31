On September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW. Responding officers located a male subject with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male subject deceased on scene. The individual was later identified as a teenage juvenile male. His identity will be shared after notifying his next-of-kin.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO