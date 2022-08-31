ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Opinion | The Messianic Trump Cult

By Opinion by Jack Shafer
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQhVQ_0hcnAUc700

Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer.

Donald Trump, who regards himself as a divine king unjustly dethroned, called for his royal restoration in a Truth Social posting this week. Complaining that an FBI briefing at Facebook caused the social media site to spike mention of the Hunter Biden laptop, Trump cried foul. Insisting that he would have won the 2020 presidential election “easily” if not for the FBI’s treachery, wrote Trump, “REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

Trump’s delusion that he is the forever president emerged about midway through his term and has gelled into the stuff cults are made from. Abandoning all rationality, he continues wearing his red baseball cap like a crown and expounds on issues like a monarch. His most ardent followers’ minds have become pudding as they predict and repredict his restoration like a messianic cult or a doomsday sect. Like a perpetual going-out-of-business sale run by a shady merchant, Trump’s second-coming is never-ending.

Trump’s loyal subjects have never doubted his perma-president status, no matter how many deadlines he’s missed in taking back power. First, he and his supporters believed that the Jan. 6 riots and the blocking of congressional certification would extend his presidency. When the Capitol siege turned out to be a bloody, tear-gas-stained dud, QAnon theorists asserted that Jan. 20, 2021, — Inauguration Day — would be the day of the Great Awakening following Trump’s signing of the Insurrection Act to declare martial law and conduct mass arrests of his enemies. Michael Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser for about 15 minutes in 2017, had claimed in December that Trump could “basically rerun an election” in several states. Then Trump’s reinstatement was pegged for the “real” inauguration day, March 4, 2021. Do you notice a pattern? Following the cult dictum to predict often and grandly as nobody will remember long enough to hold you accountable, that day came and went. Then the Trump cult set a new date of March 20 for his return because he would somehow have legal control of the military until then.

You might take pity on the citizen who fell for the cult’s mumbo-jumbo, but they number in the tens of millions, and they gladly donate to his political fronts to help him unsteal the 2020 election he clearly lost. A June 2021 poll found that 29 percent of Republicans believed Trump had a chance of being reinstated by the end of the year. Even though there is no constitutional mechanism for a rejection of the 2020 results or a do-over election, Trump was telling people he expected his reinstatement by August. He’s coming! He’s coming! My Pillow magnate Mike Lindell fired up the cult that summer by pegging the second coming as Aug. 13, 2021. That proved to be a wash, too, as was the revised date of Thanksgiving. Like any true believer, Lindell is still at it, recently staging a flop of a stolen-election conference in Springfield, Mo. Lindell — along with Flynn, John Eastman and Steve Bannon — has also trumpeted the cockamamie idea that Biden’s 2020 win could still be “decertified” in key states. By touting Trump’s second coming no matter how many times he fails to return, Trump’s followers have branded themselves a cult.

How did Trump and his believers come by these preposterous notions? As a serial bilker of creditors, investors, donors to his philanthropy and his fund-raising organization, students at his “university,” workers, and contractors, Trump was already well positioned for such a role. And then he learned during the 2016 campaign what an easy touch the religious community could be. Preachers as varied as Jeremiah Johnson and, later, Franklin Graham vowed that God was moving the scenery in support of his 2016 victory. By 2020, a poll by Pew Research of U.S. adults found that 27 percent believed God had chosen Trump for the office. Small wonder Trump rallies resemble religious assembles in which the faithful worship their god.

It’s one thing for the religious rank and file to believe in Trump’s status as God’s right-hand man, but how do we account for the prominent Republicans who endorsed the idea? Brad Parscale, his campaign manager, called him a “savior” called into service by God. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Christian Broadcasting Network viewers in 2019 that God “wanted Donald Trump to become president.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, not normally a supernatural theorist, speculated that Trump had been sent to save Israel from Iran. Trump took to the testimonials with the enthusiasm of a convert. During a 2019 scrum with reporters, he looked to the skies and stated, “I am the chosen one.” He later claimed he was being sarcastic, but not everybody believed that excuse. Two months later, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry confided that he had informed Trump he was the “chosen one” designated to lead the country. In 2020, Sen. David Perdue of Georgia fluffed Trump’s ego by calling him “providential.”

As Trumped settled into his presidency, he began to regard it as a potentially permanent position. If God has chosen you to lead, who are you to surrender the position? In 2018, he “joked” that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s status as “president for life” was “great,” continuing, “Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.” In 2019, he “joked” again saying he might remain in the White House “at least for 10 or 14 years.” These forever president sentiments blossomed again two months later in his retweet of Jerry Falwell Jr.’s view that a two-year extension on his first term was warranted for the time the Mueller probe had stolen from his presidency.

Although evicted from the White House 19 months ago, Trump still postures as if he were president. In addition to calling for reinstatement and a do-over election, Trump ensures that his office calls him the “45th president,” not the former president. He continues to unlawfully use the presidential seal for commercial purposes. And his capricious handling of sensitive and secret documents at Mar-a-Lago — his idea that the papers belong to him and that he’s above the law — make the case that he’s come to believe in his own, permanent divinity. Trump said in 2019 that being president gave him “the right to do whatever I want,” which is consistent with thinking you’re God’s co-pilot.

The great obstacle in accepting Trump’s divine status is that he has never convincingly presented himself as a man of God. Remember the “Two Corinthians” incident or that time in 2015 when he said the Bible was his favorite book, but he couldn’t name a favorite verse? Perhaps Trump was sent to earth to work wonders. But what if he’s not a messenger from heaven but from the other place?

******

The Church of Trump would be an excellent scam. Send your favorite verse from the Bible to Shafer.Politico@gmail.com. No new email alert subscriptions are being honored at this time. My Twitter feed is born again. My RSS feed has a time-share at the other place.

Comments / 225

Donna Sullivan
6d ago

Omg...just more proof, (as if we need more) that he is a complete deranged mental case..he should have been in a straight jacket a long time ago! the people in white coats are the ones who need to desend on Con-A Lago!!!

Reply(29)
132
Moveon
5d ago

What kind of loser worships a convicted conman who only really made any money running a fake reality tv show? Who is that stupid?

Reply(9)
87
jeffrey schmiedeck
5d ago

Sick of hearing about Hunter Biden ! If he committed a crime produce the laptop and charge him with a crime , try him in court and put him in jail! If not than this is just another conspiracy theory to distract from Trump’s crime ! Also sick of hearing about Trump’s crime’s! Lock him up and let’s move on !

Reply(17)
72
Related
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life, report says

Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
The Independent

Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’

Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.The president has yet...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cult#Religion#A Truth Social#Fbi#Capitol
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Trump Caught in Catch-22 After Big Lie About Classified Docs at Mar-a-Lago (Video)

The MSNBC host skewers the former president for covering his trail of missteps with mistruths. MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough took aim at former President Donald Trump Thursday morning in a segment exploring the cloak of dishonesty Trump apparently tried to shield himself in when communicating with federal authorities about the volume of classified documents he kept with him at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
255K+
Followers
15K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy