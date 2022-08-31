ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, MD

Eastern Shore motorcyclist killed in Delaware

By Bryna Zumer
 6 days ago
An Eastern Shore man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware Monday evening, said Delaware State Police.

Nicholas Whitley, 28, of Ridgely, in Caroline County, was riding a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle on Burnite Mill Road near Berrytown Road in the Felton area, at about 11:30 p.m.

He crossed the double-yellow line to pass another vehicle, but when he moved back to the lane, he lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road, and struck several trees.

The victim died Tuesday morning, after being taken to a hospital with critical injuries, said police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the road was closed for about 2 1/2 hours.

