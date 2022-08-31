ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A clip of TikTok star Josh Richards comparing Andrew Tate's misogynistic and violent comments to women saying 'men are trash' is spreading on social media

By Michele Theil
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIeP3_0hcn9r9600
Josh Richards has over 25 million followers on TikTok.

BFFs Podcast/YouTube

  • TikToker Josh Richards discussed Andrew Tate's social-media bans over misogynistic comments.
  • He compared Tate to female creators who say "men are trash" in a clip that's circulating online.
  • Richards has 25 million followers on TikTok and is a co-host on the "BFFs" podcast.

TikTok star Josh Richards has compared the misogynistic comments made by Andrew Tate to women saying "men are trash" on social media in a clip that has been widely circulated online.

Speaking on the August 25 episode of "BFFs," the podcast he co-hosts with controversial Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, Richards discussed the fact that Tate was recently banned from TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram for violating their policies on misogyny and hate speech.

"I'm not trying to defend him or nothing. I'm just saying, there's definitely both sides. Like, there's definitely female creators that are telling females 'men are trash' and they're OK to do that," Richards, who has 25.6 million TikTok followers, said in the episode.

The YouTube upload of the podcast has received over 295,000 views, and the clip of Richards discussing Tate has been reuploaded by various online commentary accounts on TikTok and Instagram.

The phrase "men are trash" is commonly used online, especially "by women to express their personal anger, hurt, and frustration," Vicky Spratt wrote in Refinery29.

It is also considered divisive by some. In 2019, the Brazillian gamer and streamer Gabriela Cattuzzo was dropped by her sponsor Razr for using it in response to a sexist remark, while writer Salma El-Wardany claimed that her posts containing the phrase were removed from Instagram for violating its community guidelines.

In the episode, Richards also said, "There's other guy creators that are just as misogynistic or worse than Andrew Tate that are still online" and went on to discuss the ethical implications of companies like Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) deciding "what information goes through and what doesn't," which Portnoy said was a "slippery slope."

@joshrichards Take 2 at the tradition of shotgunning w family @Olivia Richards @William Richards @rdubourdieu ♬ original sound - Josh Richards

Tate exploded in popularity on social media, particularly among men's rights activists and far-right influencers , in recent months after clips of his misogynistic and violent rhetoric went viral on TikTok and YouTube, gaining millions of views.

The hashtag #AndrewTate had over 13 billion views on TikTok as of mid-August, and several fan accounts continued to thrive on TikTok despite the ban . TikTok has since taken down multiple fan pages after Insider requested comment about whether the accounts violated TikTok's policies.

@joshrichards

Wanna see a magic trick

♬ original sound - Josh Richards

Richards is a Canadian influencer who rose to fame on TikTok, where he posts dance videos , lip-syncing videos , video skits , and clips of him participating in popular trends . He also has 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube , 2 million followers on Twitter , and 6.8 million followers on Instagram .

According to a Forbes report published in January 2022 , Richards is the fourth highest-earning TikTok star, only beat out by Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae .

Tate previously appeared on Episode 88 of the BFFs podcast, titled "Andrew Tate and Dave Portnoy goe toe to toe," with Portnoy saying it was Richards who originally wanted Tate as a guest as it would be a "huge, huge episode."

Richards did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 14

Afro dezi Yack
5d ago

why does the opinion of a boy who gets his "fame on TikTok, where he posts dance videos , lip-syncing videos , video skits , and clips of him participating in popular trends ", matter?

Reply(3)
7
Related
PopCrush

DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash

A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Richards
Person
Andrew Tate
Person
Addison Rae
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Barstool Sports
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party

Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

574K+
Followers
33K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy