59-year-old victims family and dog owner speak out on St. Landry Parish attack

OPELOUSAS, La.— UPDATE: Jonathan Zenon, 59 is stitched up and out the hospital after being treated for multiple injuries as a result of being attacked by several dogs near Dynasty Lane.

"I just don’t want this to happen to nobody else, because he said if it would’ve been a kid they would’ve killed the kid,” said Lee Zenon, the victim's sister. Lee provided more details stating her brother was walking to her home Wednesday morning when he was bit by several dogs.

KATC also spoke with the owner of the dogs, Elton Shelvin said, "it wasn’t all five dogs because I had one of my dogs locked up on the chain. And there's no way that that dog could get loose because I got it tied to a tie. itself wrapped around the hook. So at the bottom of the trailer, it changed right wrapped around it. So there's no way that dog and the brown dog always lose. And ask him that dog don’t mess with nobody."

Shelton believes he should get possession of his dogs back and would be willing to offer comfort and support to the victim's family.

Zenon's Injuries include lacerations to his arms, head, and back. His condition is still unknown, said a spokesperson from the St. Landry Sheriff's office.

According to St. Landry Parish officials, the dogs will remain in the custody of the animal control shelter until the investigation is complete.