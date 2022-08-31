ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

59-year-old victims family and dog owner speak out on St. Landry Parish attack

By Kayo LeBlanc
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEUsL_0hcn9hZ400

OPELOUSAS, La.— UPDATE: Jonathan Zenon, 59 is stitched up and out the hospital after being treated for multiple injuries as a result of being attacked by several dogs near Dynasty Lane.

"I just don’t want this to happen to nobody else, because he said if it would’ve been a kid they would’ve killed the kid,” said Lee Zenon, the victim's sister. Lee provided more details stating her brother was walking to her home Wednesday morning when he was bit by several dogs.

KATC also spoke with the owner of the dogs, Elton Shelvin said, "it wasn’t all five dogs because I had one of my dogs locked up on the chain. And there's no way that that dog could get loose because I got it tied to a tie. itself wrapped around the hook. So at the bottom of the trailer, it changed right wrapped around it. So there's no way that dog and the brown dog always lose. And ask him that dog don’t mess with nobody."

Shelton believes he should get possession of his dogs back and would be willing to offer comfort and support to the victim's family.

Zenon's Injuries include lacerations to his arms, head, and back. His condition is still unknown, said a spokesperson from the St. Landry Sheriff's office.

According to St. Landry Parish officials, the dogs will remain in the custody of the animal control shelter until the investigation is complete.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Violent Crime#Katc#The St Landry Sheriff
KTBS

New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95

Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on September 1, 2022, that they arrested 27-year-old Richmond Barrow for his role in providing confidential law enforcement information with individuals engaging in criminal activities. In June 2022, the BRPD launched an inquiry based on an alleged complaint.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eunice News

Godfrey indicted in double homicide at convenience store

The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment against Travis Tykhireus Godfrey, 25, in connection with the double homicide that occurred in Eunice on June 16, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre. Godfrey was indicted on Aug. 30 for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley. Police…
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Manager accused of stealing, eating items from Louisiana store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

KATC News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy