ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Reader's letter

By Pamplin Media Group
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0hcn9c9R00 McCleod-Skinner's background, temperament and experience has helped her to understand the concerns of both rural and urban Oregonians.

McLeod-Skinner's values match most Oregonians

These are scary times for America and this midterm election could be a turning point for our country. It could lead us down a path where chaos, hate, lies, anti-democratic impulses and conspiracy propaganda take over. Or we can go down a path of community, fellowship, opportunity for all and evidence-based policies. That's why I was very excited to have had a chance to hear Jamie McCleod-Skinner speak about her campaign and her priorities. Her background, temperament and experience has helped her to understand the concerns of both rural and urban Oregonians.

There are lots of problems not only in Oregon and America but all over the world. These problems are not easily nor quickly solved. It's taken decades to get to the place we find ourselves in and it will take decades to turn this ship around. We need people like Jamie in Congress working to solve our problems not believing that lower taxes on the rich and corporations and less regulation are the answer. Or believing that government doesn't have an integral role in fixing our problems. As is the main philosophy of the Republican Party.

Jamie's values of supporting safer communities, fighting corruption, affordable housing, access to affordable quality health care and child care, strong support for education, addressing the causes and impacts of climate change and her strong support for reproductive rights fit with the values of most Oregonians. She will be a strong and respectful advocate for all Oregonians. And she is exactly who we need representing us in Congress in this turning point election.

Susan Abrams

West Linn

Comments / 0

Related
West Linn Tidings

Opinion: Freezing Oregon property taxes would cause problems

Former Budget Committee member: Initiative Petition 10 needs to be redrafted so those who can pay for vital public services continue to pay for them.I was always taught that if something sounded too good to be true, it wasn't true. That was my reaction after seeing a Facebook post from my State Sen. Bill Kennemer promoting Initiative Petition 10. He and other Republican state senators are pushing IP 10 to freeze the assessed value on the residences on seniors aged 65 or older. My initial thought was that it sounded good, but there are always unintended consequences. Since...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Survey: Most voters support gun control candidates

The vast majority of Oregonians believe that state gun control laws should be stricter than they are today.A slim majority of Oregonians plan to vote for a candidate that supports more gun control in the November general election, according to a new survey published by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The survey found that 54% of Oregonians surveyed indicated they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports more gun control, compared to 19% of Oregonians who said they are more likely to vote for a candidate who is in favor of less gun control. Two and...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Rethinking opportunity for Oregon's kids and communities

Today, too many students of all ages are struggling to get ahead in Oregon's colleges and universities. Parents with kids in their late teens and early twenties may know what my wife Laurie and I are currently going through. At the end of summer, two of our four kids will be heading back to college or taking the next step in their careers. And in the next few years, our two other kids will make important decisions about life beyond high school. We all face challenges that come with this part of parenthood, however I keep asking myself these...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
West Linn Tidings

Betsy Johnson gains a spot on November ballot for governor

She is one of three women, with Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan, to vie for the job. Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson has qualified for the Nov. 8 general election as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. Johnson called it, "This is a momentous day for Oregon." Ben Morris, spokesman for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, confirmed that Johnson would be on the ballot alongside Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. "This afternoon the Oregon Elections Division notified Betsy Johnson that she has qualified for the November 2022 general election," Morris said. Johnson, the former Democrat from...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Final ballot for governor's race faces Aug. 30 deadline

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has yet to qualify as governor in the 2022 election.The closing date to get on the 2022 general election ballot is rapidly approaching, with the Oregon secretary of state moving closer to the Aug. 30 deadline to qualify candidates for the Nov. 8 ballot. The biggest question still to be settled: Will former Sen. Betsy Johnson qualify to run as an unaffiliated candidate for governor? The former Democratic state senator from Columbia County submitted petitions with over 48,000 signatures last week — twice the number needed to get a slot alongside Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Brown declares statewide emergency over wildfire danger

The declaration comes as Oregon approaches the two-year anniversary of the massive 2020 Labor Day fires. Oregon is under a statewide emergency declaration due to wildfire danger, Gov. Kate Brown announced Sunday. The declaration came as the Rum Creek Fire in a remote portion of southwestern Oregon grew to over 10,500 acres as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire is centered near Galice in Josephine County. "With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler

The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Affordable Housing#Midterm Election#Reader#Oregonians#The Republican Party
West Linn Tidings

Drazan rolls campaign into Eastern Oregon

The Republican nominee for Oregon governor discusses her 'Roadmap for Oregon's' future.HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon's first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo. "Getting involved in public service in the first place for me was about service," Drazan explained, sitting for an interview within the chapel of the Christian Life Center. "It...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Johnson submits petitions in insurgent bid for Oregon governor

Voter signatures must be certified by Aug. 30 deadline for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson submitted petitions to the Secretary of State on Tuesday to qualify her insurgent bid for governor in the Nov. 8 general election. The campaign for Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County, delivered boxes it said contained petitions with 48,214 signatures to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan at noon Tuesday. The count by Johnson's campaign would be twice the minimum number of valid signatures required and even with the usual attrition of invalid signers would be "well...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Opinion: I-205 tolling is being implemented illegally

Jeff Molinari: Let's file a lawsuit against the individual politicians who approved this project.The tollbooth being constructed on I-205 is being done illegally. This is a project that should be voted on by the taxpayers/voters of Oregon. I-205 is traveled by people from all over the state and well as motorists from out of state. Our liberal political leaders have forgotten who they work for, who pays their salaries. They know that voters will turn it down, so they are trying to force it upon us. We, the people of Oregon, need to stand up and insist that this project be stopped. As a precaution, the citizens of Oregon need to file a lawsuit against the individual political leaders who approved this project without our consent. Do not sue the state of Oregon because then it falls back on the taxpayers. Let's file a lawsuit against the individual politicians. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
West Linn Tidings

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Survey shows 62% of Oregonians want Roe v. Wade reinstated

Surprised by last week's Kansas abortion vote? You shouldn't be, based on a new data uncovered by Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.In a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 1,572 Oregon residents aged 18 and over were asked a variety of abortion-related questions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision. Most significantly, 62% of Oregonians would vote to reinstate Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity, while 22% would vote to keep it overturned. Secondly, 72% of Oregonians believe abortion in all or most circumstances should be legal,...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Tidings named one of Oregon's best newspapers

Newspaper honored with 16 awards at 2022 Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Better Newspaper Contest.The West Linn Tidings news team was honored with 16 awards for excellence in writing and photography in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings was also honored with a third place General Excellence award, ONPA's highest honor for a newspaper recognizing overall excellence in writing, design, photograph and advertising. "I'm really proud of our entire newsroom," said publisher J. Brian Monihan. "Every person took home a first-place prize in at least one category. And Holly Bartholomew absolutely crushed it...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

National Weather Service: Weekend weather could mean fire danger

Gusty winds plus low humidity on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, could repeat the conditions of the 2020 wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for wildfire danger in the Columbia Gorge and Willamette Valley for Saturday, Aug. 6. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions either are occurring now or will shortly. A breezy offshore air flow and low relative humidity are predicted for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, Aug. 7. The Weather Service urges residents to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
244
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy