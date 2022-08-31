Reader's letter

McCleod-Skinner's background, temperament and experience has helped her to understand the concerns of both rural and urban Oregonians.

McLeod-Skinner's values match most Oregonians

These are scary times for America and this midterm election could be a turning point for our country. It could lead us down a path where chaos, hate, lies, anti-democratic impulses and conspiracy propaganda take over. Or we can go down a path of community, fellowship, opportunity for all and evidence-based policies. That's why I was very excited to have had a chance to hear Jamie McCleod-Skinner speak about her campaign and her priorities. Her background, temperament and experience has helped her to understand the concerns of both rural and urban Oregonians.

There are lots of problems not only in Oregon and America but all over the world. These problems are not easily nor quickly solved. It's taken decades to get to the place we find ourselves in and it will take decades to turn this ship around. We need people like Jamie in Congress working to solve our problems not believing that lower taxes on the rich and corporations and less regulation are the answer. Or believing that government doesn't have an integral role in fixing our problems. As is the main philosophy of the Republican Party.

Jamie's values of supporting safer communities, fighting corruption, affordable housing, access to affordable quality health care and child care, strong support for education, addressing the causes and impacts of climate change and her strong support for reproductive rights fit with the values of most Oregonians. She will be a strong and respectful advocate for all Oregonians. And she is exactly who we need representing us in Congress in this turning point election.

Susan Abrams

West Linn