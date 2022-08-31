Cruising is back—Here's the ultimate checklist for your next tropical cruise

Experience nautical fun without any stress by packing these must-have items for a cruise. Getty Images / Steve Mason

With many cruise ships dropping their COVID-19 testing requirements , many are eager to kick back and set sail to tropical locales for the first time in over two years. Like any type of travel, going on a cruise ship isn't a spontaneous affair—it requires a lot of preparation to make the most out of your trip. Lucky for you, we're here to walk you through everything you need to pack in order to make sure your trip is filled with nautical fun.

1. Suitcase

This Travelpro suitcase will easily maneuver corridors. Reviewed / Travelpro

You'll need a suitcase with plenty of room to pack all your clothes, not to mention all the new purchases you’ll be making. The Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage is well-worth its price thanks to its maneuverability, high-quality build and front-opening access that makes organization easy.

2. Passport holder

Keep your passport in a stylish holder. Reviewed / Walnew

There are few items more important than your passport, as it will be required if you leave the ship to visit a foreign country. To make sure your passport is safe, you should buy a passport holder, such as the one sold by WALNEW. This holder comes with RFID-blocking material to prevent loss of personal information and features over 10 designs and color combinations.

$10.99 from Amazon

3. Sunscreen

Don't forget to reapply your sunscreen. Reviewed / Hawaiian Tropic

Whether you're hitting the beach or hitting the deck, if you're on a tropical cruise, you'll have to contend with the sun. Nothing ruins a good vacation quite like a sunburn, so packing a bottle of sunscreen is a must. If you're planning on swimming in the ocean, you'll want to make sure you're wearing mineral sunscreen that won't damage the reefs. We found the Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Nourishing Milk Sunscreen to be the best sunscreen on the market . This sunscreen has a pleasant smell, comes in a lightweight container and doesn't leave you with a white caste after you use it. If that wasn't enough, it's also free of the reef-harming chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate.

If you’re traveling to port via the airport, you’ll have to abide by the TSA’s strict liquid rule . Your sunscreen, as well as any other liquid you take with you, should be sealed in its original packaging, of no more than 3.4 ounces, in a clear, resalable plastic bag no bigger than 8 x 8 inches. Your cruise line may have a similar rule, so be sure to check your particular ship’s guidelines before packing.

4. Sunglasses

Prevent squinting with a stylish pair of sunglasses. Reviewed / Ray-Ban

Just as the sun can be a pain for your skin, it can also be a pain for your eyes, particularly if you're on a beach with blinding, shimmering sands. To keep yourself from squinting every time you're outside, you should pack polarized sunglasses. Unlike standard sunglasses, polarized sunglasses retain the color of the world instead of simply dimming it. The Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses are one of the best (and most affordable) pairs on the market . Whichever one of the various color options you choose, these aviators will make you look stylish while offering 100% UV protection.

$163 from Amazon

5. Reusable water bottle

Keep hydrated with a reusable water bottle. Reviewed / Brita

It’s important to keep hydrated and cool while on your cruise, so we recommend packing a reusable water bottle , specifically the Brita BB11 Premium Filtering Water Bottle, as we found it to be the best out of several water bottles we tested. Its filter keeps out scents and its insulation will keep your water cool for up to 24 hours.

Note that your bottle will need to be empty before boarding the cruise ship.

$24.99 from Amazon

6. Bathing suit

Find a go-to swimsuit you'll want to wear again and again. Reviewed / Summersalt / Maamgic

What's a tropical cruise without a swim? Unless you plan to dive in wearing your regular clothes, you'll need to pack a swimsuit. There are many brands of swimwear to choose from, though Summersalt is unique in its dedication to sustainability thanks to its swimsuits and packaging being made from recycled material. Summersalt's offerings are designed to make you look good regardless of your body type. Of the designs we've tried, we liked the Marina for its flattering fit and stylish design.

If you're looking for trunks , then you should buy a pair from maamgic. There are many bright, colorful designs to choose form from, including a cool, retro-inspired pair. The trunks’ quick-drying fabric means you can quickly partake in other activities when you're done with the water.

7. Bathing suit coverup

Coverups are a convenient way to walk throughout the ship or port town, while being able to hit the water at a moment’s notice. Harhay Women’s Lace Cover Up is one of the best coverups on Amazon thanks to its softness, lightweight material and wide color selection.

$23.99 from Amazon

8. Shampoo

Give your hair some sun protection. Reviewed / Kérastase

The sun is just the gift that keeps on giving. As if the risk of sunburn and brightness weren’t enough, it can also damage your hair . To save your hair from discoloration, frizzing and splitting we recommend getting the Soleil by Kérastase shampoo, which is designed to protect your hair from the damage brought on by the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

$21 from Kéraste

9. Beach towel

This microfiber towel will quickly dry you off. Reviewed / PackTowel

If you're planning on lounging on the beach, a towel is essential. The best beach towel we've tested , PackTowl's Personal Quick Dry Microfiber Towel, will dry you quicker than most other towels on the market. In addition, it’s lightweight, doesn't track sand and comes in a variety of colors and designs.

$44.95 on Amazon

10. Water shoes

The breathable fabric of these water shoes will prevent sand from getting stuck. Reviewed / Simari

Whether you're walking along around the pool (no running!), exploring wet caves or strolling along the beach, these water shoes by Simari provide traction and comfort. The shoes' breathable fabric is quick to dry and keeps out sand well.

$23.10 from Amazon

11. Beach bag

Heading to the shore? Carry all your must-haves to make the beach worthwhile. Reviewed / F-Color

A beach bag is a great way to keep track of all the items you'll be buying at port towns, as well as the perfect companion at the beach to hold all your essentials. This bag by F-color can carry a whopping 160 pounds despite itself weighing less than a pound. It has many compartments to sort your belongings with ease and even has a waterproof zipper to keep wet clothes and bathing suits separate from the rest.

$11.84 from Amazon

12. Portable battery

Don't let your phone die while you're out and about. Reviewed / Morphie

Most cruise ships dock in foreign countries, allowing passengers to explore new, beautiful locales. To make sure your phone doesn't die while you're out, you should pack a portable battery—you really don't want to lose track of time and miss the boat. We recommend getting the Mophie Powerstation PD, the best portable battery pack of 2022 . The Mophie Powerstation's 18 volts of power allows it to quickly charge a phone. It's even powerful enough to charge a tablet or two phones at once.

$66.90 from Walmart

13. Walking shoes

Stay comfortable and active with some active shoes. Reviewed / New Balance

If you're looking to do less lounging and more walking, whether it's on the ship's track or through the city you'll be docking at, you'll want a good pair of shoes—your feet will thank us. No matter your shoe shape, the New Balance 993 is sure to be comfortable, sturdy and versatile enough to wear anywhere even after your cruise is over.

If you’re looking to exercise in style, then you can pair your walking shoes with activewear from Fabletics . Fabletics is a subscription service that offers you fashionable yet practical clothing at a reduced price. Several Reviewed staff members tried out the service and loved the quality of the clothing.

Shop Fabletics

14. Seasick wristband

Don't let the waves rock your good time. Reviewed / Sea-Band

If the thought of spending countless days on a swaying boat makes you go a bit green, you might, understandably, think that the life of a cruise ship passenger isn't for you. Fortunately, there's a solution by way of an anti-nausea acupressure wristband. By applying pressure to the pressure point on your wrist, the band treats motion-sickness-based nausea, ensuring that everyone can have a fun time on the cruise. The wristband by Sea Band really helped me during my last cruise to make it more enjoyable, so much so that I was even able to jog in the ship's gym.

$8.10 from Amazon

15. Dry pouch

Make sure to protect your phone. Reviewed / Moko

While many phones today are waterproof, not all are. For peace of mind during your sea travels, you can buy a waterproof phone holder. This holder by MoKo fits your phone snugly, has a secure locking mechanism and can be worn around your neck. It can also store your belongings like your room key or credit card. Your phone’s touch screen will work while in the pouch, so you’ll be able to take stunning underwater pictures.

$5.99 from Amazon

16. Organization items

Keep your cabin organized and tidy with cosmetics bags and hampers. Reviewed / Funseed / Handy Laundry

A clean room is a happy room. There are several products you can buy that will help your room stay tidy and organized while at sea. A clothing hamper will keep your clothes in one spot instead of strewn about the room, an over-the-door shoe organizer can double as a general-use container for small items like hats and other accessories. Finally, a toiletry bag will keep the already-small bathroom from feeling even more cramped.

17. Kindle

Stay up to date on whatever you're reading without lugging a backpack loaded with books. Reviewed / Amazon

Nothing beats lounging in the sun with a good book. With a Kindle, you'll be able to spend your downtime reading or listening to countless great books. The Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle we've tested. With a massive library to choose from and a crisp display that adjusts to the light, the Kindle Paperwhite lets you read however and whenever you want.

$109.99 from Amazon

18. Bluetooth speaker

We dubbed the Sonos Roam the best overall Bluetooth speaker you can purchase. Reviewed / Sonos

With a Bluetooth speaker, you'll be able to listen to music to your heart's content in your cabin or at the beach. After all, you’re on vacation—you might as well treat yourself to real fidelity instead of settling for your phone speakers. We recommend the Sonos Roam, which we found to be the best Bluetooth speaker overall thanks to its excellent sound quality, long battery life and water-resistance.

$179 from Amazon

