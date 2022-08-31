Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Gas prices in South Carolina fall average of 6 cents per gallon, GasBuddy says
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas price in South Carolina has fallen another 6 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey. Tuesday's average comes in at $3.35 per gallon. That's 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but 45.5 cents higher than a...
wpde.com
Peak of Hurricane Season approaches; Here's how South Carolinians can prepare
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, September 10, marks the peak of hurricane season, and while there are two named storms in the Atlantic right now, it has been relatively quiet so far. Members with the American Red Cross of South Carolina are urging the public not to get...
wpde.com
10 people killed on SC roadways during Labor Day weekend, officials report
WPDE — The South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety announced a preliminary number of ten people were killed on state roadways during Labor Day weekend. The department said the fatalities were reported between Friday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 11:59 p.m. There were 12 fatalities during the Labor...
wpde.com
South Carolina sees record number of applicants for alligator hunting season
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources saw a record number of applicant for their alligator hunting season permit. To participate in alligator hunter season, you must apply to a lottery system on SCDNR's website, and their system selects people to allow them to purchase a permit and tag to claim one alligator from public waters this season. Applications have closed already.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Crash blocks lanes of traffic on Hwy 707 in Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash is blocking lanes of traffic Tuesday morning on Highway 707. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:46 a.m. near Friendship Lane in the Socastee area. No one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
wpde.com
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
wpde.com
SC alarming standardized test scores released
SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Education released the 2021-2022 test scores for the SCPASS and the SC READY examinations in English Language Arts and mathematics for elementary and grade school levels. “Today’s results confirm the impacts and disruptions caused by the pandemic and the fact...
wpde.com
Body recovered near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning: SCDNR
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club Monday morning, close to where an unoccupied boat was found the night before. Officials say the body was recovered just before 8 a.m. Monday. They are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Two killed in Tennessee plane crash identified as Western North Carolina residents
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WLOS) — Two people killed in a small plane crash in eastern Tennessee on Labor Day have been identified as Western North Carolina residents. Adam Lewis, a public information officer with Bradley County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), says the county medical examiner was able to positively identify the two victims of Monday's crash as:
wpde.com
Horry County counselor publishes second book, aiming to help kids with ADHD
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County counselor is using her years of experience to support kids in and outside of her school. Cindy Young helps kids at Carolina Forest Elementary every day, but the RBHS counselor is on a mission to help them across the globe. She...
wpde.com
Beach rules to know along the Grand Strand after Labor Day
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tourist season along the Grand Strand is almost at an end and so are some of the rules to follow on the beach. Here are some of the rules that will no longer be in effect as we head into the fall season:. MYRTLE BEACH:
wpde.com
South Carolina man accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested, charged
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, has been taken into custody in Upstate South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says investigators identified the suspect on Sept. 3 as 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones. Officials discovered on Sept. 4 that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource/CBS46) — When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now...
Comments / 7