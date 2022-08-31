ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

South Carolina sees record number of applicants for alligator hunting season

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources saw a record number of applicant for their alligator hunting season permit. To participate in alligator hunter season, you must apply to a lottery system on SCDNR's website, and their system selects people to allow them to purchase a permit and tag to claim one alligator from public waters this season. Applications have closed already.
LOTTERY
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

Crash blocks lanes of traffic on Hwy 707 in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash is blocking lanes of traffic Tuesday morning on Highway 707. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:46 a.m. near Friendship Lane in the Socastee area. No one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
wpde.com

SC alarming standardized test scores released

SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Education released the 2021-2022 test scores for the SCPASS and the SC READY examinations in English Language Arts and mathematics for elementary and grade school levels. “Today’s results confirm the impacts and disruptions caused by the pandemic and the fact...
EDUCATION
wpde.com

Body recovered near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning: SCDNR

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club Monday morning, close to where an unoccupied boat was found the night before. Officials say the body was recovered just before 8 a.m. Monday. They are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Scdot#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Columbia#Usdot#The General Assembly
wpde.com

South Carolina man accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested, charged

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, has been taken into custody in Upstate South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says investigators identified the suspect on Sept. 3 as 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones. Officials discovered on Sept. 4 that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
