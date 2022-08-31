ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
13abc.com

Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
13abc.com

Toledo Lucas County Library pushes to renew 3.7 mills tax levy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The levy that funds 55% of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s budget is up for renewal in November, and supporters are organizing to get approval on election day. The 3.7 mills tax levy needs to be renewed every five years. If approved, the levy...
13abc.com

TFRD investigates white powder substance at courthouse

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials are investigating a possibly hazardous substance at the federal courthouse in Toledo. TFRD and HAZMAT crews responded to the federal courthouse downtown around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A TFRD spokesperson said a white powder substance was found in a sealed bag. Firefighters...
13abc.com

Bedroom catches fire in Toledo house Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bedroom in a Toledo house caught on fire Monday afternoon. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single family home on the three thousand block of Daleford Drive for a fire. Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.
13abc.com

Children’s Halloween events return to Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo celebrates Halloween with its Little Boo and Pumpkin Path this October. Little Boo will kick off on October 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will resume on October 21. The Trick-or-Treat event around the zoo will include various activities for children...
13abc.com

Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
13abc.com

Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz will retire later this month after 31 years in the profession. The city announced the retirement Tuesday. Ruiz started as a firefighter in 1991 for the city of Sandusky. He worked there for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.
13abc.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
13abc.com

Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead from a car crash police are attributing to high rates of speed. Toledo Police say that a vehicle was heading westbound on Monroe when it side-swiped another westbound vehicle near Sylvania Ave shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. That vehicle then struck the...
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
13abc.com

Bond set for man accused of fatal stabbing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Toledo over the weekend is being held on a $1 million bond, court records show. Dennis Robinson, 55, is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death Terry Austin, 44. Police say Robinson stabbed Austin in...
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Stop & Go moments after State Troopers terminate pursuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash into a business leaves a man in the hospital facing serious charges. “The guy was doing 85 in a 35 coming down Dorr at Parkside. So, a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but unfortunately, he increased the speed coming through the university,” explains Sgt. Jason Metzger of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post.
13abc.com

OSHIIP holding Medicare information session in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program is holding a Medicare information session in Wood County at the end of the month. According to the Wood County Committee on Aging, a representative from OSHIIP will be presenting at the Wood County Senior Center, located at 140 South Grove St. in Bowling Green. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.
