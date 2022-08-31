Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Scoring software used in professional golf tournaments started in Toledo
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio's elections are easy to vote in but hard to cheat. Slow clearing and slow warming through the week, and already eyeing at least one wet day of the weekend ahead. Dan Smith explains.
13abc.com
A golf technology company that started in Toledo 24 years ago ended up being a “hole in one” nationwide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year’s Dana open is in the books and LPGA golfers are moving on to Cincinnati for another tournament, but a little piece of Toledo will continue to follow them across the nation. “The moment that the walking scorer puts the shot hit in, that...
13abc.com
OSU football fans celebrate a win: Local bar celebrates sports betting license approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Football fans tuned into Saturday night’s Ohio State vs. Notre Dame season opener on 13abc, and although they had some people show up to watch the game, owner of local bar Downtown Johnny’s, Dan Martinez, says he is hoping his new sports betting license will bring in even more people next season.
13abc.com
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
13abc.com
Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
13abc.com
Toledo Lucas County Library pushes to renew 3.7 mills tax levy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The levy that funds 55% of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s budget is up for renewal in November, and supporters are organizing to get approval on election day. The 3.7 mills tax levy needs to be renewed every five years. If approved, the levy...
13abc.com
TFRD investigates white powder substance at courthouse
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials are investigating a possibly hazardous substance at the federal courthouse in Toledo. TFRD and HAZMAT crews responded to the federal courthouse downtown around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A TFRD spokesperson said a white powder substance was found in a sealed bag. Firefighters...
13abc.com
Bedroom catches fire in Toledo house Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bedroom in a Toledo house caught on fire Monday afternoon. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single family home on the three thousand block of Daleford Drive for a fire. Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.
13abc.com
Children’s Halloween events return to Toledo Zoo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo celebrates Halloween with its Little Boo and Pumpkin Path this October. Little Boo will kick off on October 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will resume on October 21. The Trick-or-Treat event around the zoo will include various activities for children...
13abc.com
Flag City Honor Flight to hold second flight of season to Washington, D.C.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight is set to hold it’s second flight of the season next week. The second flight will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will bring 83 area Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials that were built in their honor.
13abc.com
Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
13abc.com
Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz will retire later this month after 31 years in the profession. The city announced the retirement Tuesday. Ruiz started as a firefighter in 1991 for the city of Sandusky. He worked there for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.
13abc.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
13abc.com
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead from a car crash police are attributing to high rates of speed. Toledo Police say that a vehicle was heading westbound on Monroe when it side-swiped another westbound vehicle near Sylvania Ave shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. That vehicle then struck the...
13abc.com
Suspect flees scene after crashing vehicle into porch of Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect fled the scene after crashing a car into the porch of a Toledo home Monday night. The crash occurred around 11:21 p.m. when units responded to the 300 block of S. Detroit Avenue. When crews arrived, they were informed that the driver of the...
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
13abc.com
Bond set for man accused of fatal stabbing in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Toledo over the weekend is being held on a $1 million bond, court records show. Dennis Robinson, 55, is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death Terry Austin, 44. Police say Robinson stabbed Austin in...
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Stop & Go moments after State Troopers terminate pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash into a business leaves a man in the hospital facing serious charges. “The guy was doing 85 in a 35 coming down Dorr at Parkside. So, a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but unfortunately, he increased the speed coming through the university,” explains Sgt. Jason Metzger of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post.
13abc.com
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest. The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire. When...
13abc.com
OSHIIP holding Medicare information session in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program is holding a Medicare information session in Wood County at the end of the month. According to the Wood County Committee on Aging, a representative from OSHIIP will be presenting at the Wood County Senior Center, located at 140 South Grove St. in Bowling Green. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.
