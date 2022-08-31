ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As travel numbers have increased all summer long, this Labor Day has been one of the biggest travel weekends since before the pandemic. Between Buckeyes fan coming to town for the season opener and Labor Day vacationers, thousands of flyers passed through John Glenn International Airport. Bradley Reed and his family […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Ohio State Murders:’ Play written by alumna heads to Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A play written by an Ohio State University alumna detailing her experiences as a Black freshman in the 1950s is heading to Broadway.  Written by award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy, “Ohio State Murders” follows writer Suzanne Alexander who returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker. Throughout the play, Alexander’s experiences […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices back up 14 cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fluctuation of gas prices continues in Columbus as another price increase follows a decrease from last week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.59, which is 13.9 cents higher than the previous week. That is 2.4 cents cheaper than a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run. One person was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local business closes doors after 72 years

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local real estate firm announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Kear Realty, Inc. of Chillicothe says its office will close on September 30 after 72 years in business. The company said in an online statement, “We have...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community hosts vigil for girl found in pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community is honoring and remembering the life of a little girl gone too soon. Four-year-old Ester Mutivito was reported missing on Friday and her body was found on Saturday. On Monday, community members gathered for a vigil near the pond where she was found. “This is just, it’s very […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill would protect flying Thin Blue Line flag

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A father’s fight to fly the Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son, a police chief who was killed in the line of duty, has inspired a bill at the Ohio Statehouse. Thomas DiSario received a Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son Steven Eric DiSario, who […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wTXrWu. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022. Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in a three-year homicide investigation into a south Columbus shooting. Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police put tourniquet on shooting victim’s leg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area. The man was shot in the leg at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Officers at the scene applied a tourniquet before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is partnering with the Columbus Division of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers to solve a local woman’s disappearance over a year ago. Crime Stoppers announced it would be offering a $10,000 reward together with the FBI for information to find Devin “Sacoya” Cooper. The 33-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Greek Festival sees large turnout in full return

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a busy weekend for Columbus sports fans and those celebrating the Labor Day weekend but that’s only benefited the 2022 Greek Festival. This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the festival if not for pandemic-forced cancellations and modifications in 2020 and 2021, respectively. “To be back with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3KK3McR. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Upper Arlington boy making progress in clinical studies. Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport. NBC4 Noon 9/5/2022. Midday Forecast: September 5, 2022. Woman, 39, missing...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body of retired Navy chief recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
COLUMBUS, OH

