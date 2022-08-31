Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As travel numbers have increased all summer long, this Labor Day has been one of the biggest travel weekends since before the pandemic. Between Buckeyes fan coming to town for the season opener and Labor Day vacationers, thousands of flyers passed through John Glenn International Airport. Bradley Reed and his family […]
OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
‘Ohio State Murders:’ Play written by alumna heads to Broadway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A play written by an Ohio State University alumna detailing her experiences as a Black freshman in the 1950s is heading to Broadway. Written by award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy, “Ohio State Murders” follows writer Suzanne Alexander who returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker. Throughout the play, Alexander’s experiences […]
Where Columbus ranks in best state capitals to live in: study
Every state has one - a capital city - but some are better to live in than others.
Columbus gas prices back up 14 cents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fluctuation of gas prices continues in Columbus as another price increase follows a decrease from last week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.59, which is 13.9 cents higher than the previous week. That is 2.4 cents cheaper than a […]
Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run. One person was taken to Grant Medical […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local business closes doors after 72 years
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local real estate firm announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Kear Realty, Inc. of Chillicothe says its office will close on September 30 after 72 years in business. The company said in an online statement, “We have...
Community hosts vigil for girl found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community is honoring and remembering the life of a little girl gone too soon. Four-year-old Ester Mutivito was reported missing on Friday and her body was found on Saturday. On Monday, community members gathered for a vigil near the pond where she was found. “This is just, it’s very […]
Ohio bill would protect flying Thin Blue Line flag
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A father’s fight to fly the Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son, a police chief who was killed in the line of duty, has inspired a bill at the Ohio Statehouse. Thomas DiSario received a Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son Steven Eric DiSario, who […]
Dog stolen inside of car during Columbus mugging by teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman lost both her car and her dog when a group of suspects attacked her in an Easton parking lot, police said Tuesday. The attack happened around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 3700 block of Easton Market. The woman was walking her dog to her car when a stolen […]
NBC4 Columbus
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wTXrWu. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022. Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit...
NBC4 Columbus
Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder
Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in a three-year homicide investigation into a south Columbus shooting. Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022.
Columbus police put tourniquet on shooting victim’s leg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area. The man was shot in the leg at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Officers at the scene applied a tourniquet before […]
FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is partnering with the Columbus Division of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers to solve a local woman’s disappearance over a year ago. Crime Stoppers announced it would be offering a $10,000 reward together with the FBI for information to find Devin “Sacoya” Cooper. The 33-year-old […]
Greek Festival sees large turnout in full return
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a busy weekend for Columbus sports fans and those celebrating the Labor Day weekend but that’s only benefited the 2022 Greek Festival. This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the festival if not for pandemic-forced cancellations and modifications in 2020 and 2021, respectively. “To be back with […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3KK3McR. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Upper Arlington boy making progress in clinical studies. Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport. NBC4 Noon 9/5/2022. Midday Forecast: September 5, 2022. Woman, 39, missing...
Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Body of retired Navy chief recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
