Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines
PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
Allentown Fire Department details cause of blaze that damaged 5 homes
A man was working early Monday afternoon with a flammable substance to clean something in a basement slop sink in Allentown when something nearby ignited the fumes, sparking a three-alarm blaze that damaged five homes, a city fire department official said. The man, who would suffer third-degree burns and required...
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
Allentown Fair rings in Labor Day with annual demolition derby
With Labor Day on the calendar, the Great Allentown Fair welcomed fair-goers into the grandstand for its most cathartic annual tradition. The gunning of engines and crunching of metal-on-metal madness echoed around the fairgrounds during the annual J&J Demolition Derby, an annual Labor Day event, which marked the last day of the Great Allentown Fair.
Rising costs for Slate Belt seniors a concern as winter approaches. Forum seeks to help.
Slate Belt forum aimed to aid senior citizens with food and heating bills. Making sure you have a warm home and hot meal in the winter can be a challenge for people on a fixed income. A forum in the Slate Belt seeks to address and help with those financial...
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
Crashes down, DUI’s up slightly during Labor Day enforcement program, police say
Pennsylvania State Police from Troop M in the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County responded to 45 crashes over the holiday enforcement period, four fewer than a year ago, according to a Tuesday morning news release. Someone died in one of the crashes, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. There were eight people...
Man dies after Delaware River sweeps him away from group in Easton (UPDATE)
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
White supremacists crashed N.J. town’s Labor Day parade, mayor says
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not register...
Lehigh Valley weather: Dare we ask, when will it stop raining?
Here’s a question not asked much this summer: When is it going to stop raining?. The heaviest of the rain will be done by late Tuesday morning or early in the afternoon as a low pressure area moves off to the east, forecasts show. Nearly an inch had fallen as of 5:51 a.m. in National Weather Service figures dating to late Monday afternoon and recorded at Lehigh Valley International Airport,
Coroner seeks relatives of man who died at Allentown homeless shelter
The Lehigh County coroner is looking for relatives of a man who died Saturday in Allentown. Ben Cassese was 72 years old. He was pronounced dead of natural causes at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Anyone with information on Cassese’s family is asked to contact Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio at...
Feeling philatelic? Eastern Pennsylvania Stamp Show returning after 2-year COVID hiatus.
Philately is the study and collection of postage stamps. So, if you’re feeling philatelic — or just curious about a collection you inherited — you may be interested in the Eastern Pennsylvania Stamp Show, which will resume next month after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. The 99-year-old Allentown...
Phillipsburg Railroad turns 170. Three-part festival will celebrate the town’s historic roots.
The 1852 arrival of the North Jersey Central Railroad system to Phillipsburg set the town on track to become one of the Northeast’s most significant transportation corridors. For the first time ever, the town will celebrate its 170-year-long history as a major transportation hub. The Phillipsburg N.J. Railroad Festival...
Dump truck driver dies after crash in northern Warren County
A 76-year-old dump truck driver has died following an accident Friday in northern Warren County. The man appeared to suffer a medical emergency before his truck went off Knowlton Road, between Auble and Koeck roads, and hit a tree shortly before 5 p.m. Friday in Knowlton Township, a New Jersey State Police spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com.
Pudding Bar leaves Easton amid legal battle with landlord. When, where dessert shop is relocating.
After more than a year of tumultuous dispute with their landlord, Khanisa’s The Pudding Bar is vacating Easton in hopes of a new beginning at the Downtown Allentown Market. Co-owners Khanisa and Sean Darby made the announcement this past week on the business’ Instagram page. “We can’t wait...
WATCH: First-ever Bid-Calling Contest thrills Allentown Fair-goers at Farmerama Theatre
There was plenty of chatter at the Great Allentown Fair’s Farmerama Theatre on Friday, as the fair celebrating 170 years hosted a brand new event connecting present to past. Auctions, or “mud sales,” are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s agricultural life, especially in Amish and Mennonite communities, and they’re probably best known for the entertaining mile-a-minute talking required of bid-callers. This year, the fair introduced the first-ever Great Allentown Fair Bid Calling Contest, held Friday night.
Sought for years, Pa. state police say they caught Poconos home burglar on the prowl
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years, maybe longer. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested last Thursday after troopers allegedly spied him prowling outside a Monroe...
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.
It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
Don’t panic. Learn what to do during an active shooter incident.
You’re in a public space. You hear what you think are gunshots. People are running, crying, screaming. Pennsylvania State Police have taken a close look at terrifying situations like these. They’ve compiled a PowerPoint presentation called “Run, Hide, Fight,” which will be presented to the public Tuesday by Trooper Nathan Branosky.
Woman dead after wrong-way, head-on crash caused by suspected DUI driver, police say (UPDATE)
A 55-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her car was hit head-on by a car that was headed north in a southbound lane of Airport Road late Friday night, Pennsylvania State Police said. The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said...
