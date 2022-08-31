ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines

PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
EASTON, PA
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Lehigh Valley weather: Dare we ask, when will it stop raining?

Here’s a question not asked much this summer: When is it going to stop raining?. The heaviest of the rain will be done by late Tuesday morning or early in the afternoon as a low pressure area moves off to the east, forecasts show. Nearly an inch had fallen as of 5:51 a.m. in National Weather Service figures dating to late Monday afternoon and recorded at Lehigh Valley International Airport,
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WATCH: First-ever Bid-Calling Contest thrills Allentown Fair-goers at Farmerama Theatre

There was plenty of chatter at the Great Allentown Fair’s Farmerama Theatre on Friday, as the fair celebrating 170 years hosted a brand new event connecting present to past. Auctions, or “mud sales,” are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s agricultural life, especially in Amish and Mennonite communities, and they’re probably best known for the entertaining mile-a-minute talking required of bid-callers. This year, the fair introduced the first-ever Great Allentown Fair Bid Calling Contest, held Friday night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.

It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Easton, PA
