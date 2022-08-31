Speculation over a Manchester United sale is increasing — and the team may now have a price tag. The Glazers, who purchased the Premier League club for $954.48 million in 2005, are reportedly looking for roughly $4.3 billion in exchange for the team, according to The Daily Mail. Outlets previously reported that the family — who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — could seek a record $5.9 billion for the team, which was valued at $4.6 billion by Forbes in May.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO