Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
La Liga Expansion Plan Looks to Generate $3B in Revenue

La Liga is seeking to replicate its success in North America in some of the most densely populated areas of the world. The top-flight Spanish soccer league struck a 15-year agreement with Dubai-based esports and gaming company Galaxy Racer to grow the league’s presence and popularity in North Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent.
Manchester United Owners Reportedly Want $4.3B for Club

Speculation over a Manchester United sale is increasing — and the team may now have a price tag. The Glazers, who purchased the Premier League club for $954.48 million in 2005, are reportedly looking for roughly $4.3 billion in exchange for the team, according to The Daily Mail. Outlets previously reported that the family — who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — could seek a record $5.9 billion for the team, which was valued at $4.6 billion by Forbes in May.
More Than 50% of MiLB Players Vote to Support Unionization

Minor League Baseball players are one step closer to finally unionizing. After sending out authorization cards in late August, the Major League Baseball Players Association announced on Tuesday that over 50% of minor league players have voted to support unionizing. That figure far exceeds the 30% threshold necessary for next...
AFL Strikes Historic $3.05B Media Rights Deal

The Australian Football League announced Tuesday that it struck the biggest sports broadcast agreement in the country’s history. Seven Network, Foxtel, and Telstra extended their agreements with the league from 2025 to 2031 in a deal worth $3.05 billion, totaling around $436 million per season. The AFL’s current deal — which was revised and extended in 2020 — runs until the end of the 2024 campaign and is worth roughly $320 million per season.
The Biggest NWSL Match Ever

When San Diego Wave FC hosts Angel City FC on Sept. 17, history will be made. The NWSL’s two newest clubs will not only draw the largest attendance ever for one of the league’s games, but also play in front of a sold-out crowd for the very first NWSL game at Snapdragon Stadium.
Shoe Giant Li Ning Grows at Nike’s Expense in China

Apparel brand Li Ning continues to rise in China, claiming market share from Nike and Adidas. The brand grew 66% in value from last year to $3.4 billion, according to Kantar BrandZ’s annual evaluation of Chinese companies. Technical improvements and consumer nationalism both contributed to the rapid growth. Li...
NBA Top Shot Investor to Raise $100M

Software and venture firm Animoca Brands plans to raise $100 million in a funding round that will include Singaporean state holding company Temasek, according to Bloomberg. It’s the latest influx of fresh capital for Animoca Brands, which raised $359 million in January and $75 million in another round in July.
British Sportswear Company Valued at $864M

British sportswear brand Castore has raised $57.6 million, valuing the company at $864 million. Backed by three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray and Pure Gym co-founders Peter Roberts and Brian Scurrah, Castore will use the funding round to improve its financial flexibility as it provides the company with more liquidity while maturing committed debt facilities.
LeBron James, Drake Defendants in $10M Documentary Lawsuit

LeBron James and Drake are among the defendants in a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by the former head of the NBA Players Association Billy Hunter over the rights to an upcoming historical documentary on an all-Black Canadian hockey league. Hunter alleges in the lawsuit filed over the weekend in a New...
