Carteret County, NC

Commercial fishermen are not yet alarmed by court ruling

NORTH CAROLINA — Although the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state can be sued for alleged failure to protect North Carolina’s fisheries, state officials and advocates for commercial fishermen are not yet alarmed. The unanimous decision by the appeals court affirmed a trial court judge’s...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Shirley Gore, 84; service held

Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City. Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938, to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds. Her family moved to Ohio when she was a teen. She met her husband, Samuel Gore and they were married on June 25, 1955. They resided in Mentor on the Lake, Ohio until they moved to Broad Creek, North Carolina in 1976.
NEWPORT, NC
Janet Fish, 78; service September 9

Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute

From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Board of Education votes to close MaST

BEAUFORT - The Carteret County Board of Education voted 6-1 Tuesday to close the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School following the graduation of the Class of 2023. Board member Katie Statler cast the lone vote vote opposing the closure of the school. MaST students and parents spoke...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Barbara Carter, 77; service September 10

Barbara Jean Carter, 77, of Beaufort, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Royal Park Rehab Center in Matthews, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC with Reverend William Ellison and Reverend Thomas Fryer. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12-1 PM. The family will be taking visitors at 151 Glenda Drive Beaufort, NC 28516.
BEAUFORT, NC
Area Death Notices - Sept. 4, 5 & 6

Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Thelma Hancock, Harkers Island. Thelma Hancock,...
NEWPORT, NC
Sarah Garner, 27; incomplete

Sarah Garner, 27, of Newport, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Ruth Brickhouse, 77; service September 17

Ruth Bailey Brickhouse, 77, of Newport, NC, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Brickhouse was a retired Private LPN Nurse and was preceded in death by her parents: Josiah Bailey and Ruth Webb Bailey. A Memorial Service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC on...
NEWPORT, NC
Debra Wagoner, 61; incomplete

Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Mary Davis, 77; private service

Mary Rose Davis, 77, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with her husband Jimmy at her side. Mary loved spending time with her pets, collecting shells, bird watching and photography. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived...
HAVELOCK, NC
