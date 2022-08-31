Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Commercial fishermen are not yet alarmed by court ruling
NORTH CAROLINA — Although the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state can be sued for alleged failure to protect North Carolina’s fisheries, state officials and advocates for commercial fishermen are not yet alarmed. The unanimous decision by the appeals court affirmed a trial court judge’s...
carolinacoastonline.com
Free tarp giveaway set for Sept. 10 in effort to curb litter on highways
NEWPORT — In an effort to reduce the large amount of litter and debris along the county’s highways and roads, Litter Free Land and Sea, in partnership with Tractor Supply Co. of Morehead City, will give away tarps to residents to secure their truck and trailer loads. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Pamlico County Bridge will be rebuilt; Project on N.C. 55 will include an on-site detour
STONEWALL – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of it service life and requiring more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation...
carolinacoastonline.com
Shirley Gore, 84; service held
Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City. Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938, to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds. Her family moved to Ohio when she was a teen. She met her husband, Samuel Gore and they were married on June 25, 1955. They resided in Mentor on the Lake, Ohio until they moved to Broad Creek, North Carolina in 1976.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Janet Fish, 78; service September 9
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute
From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
carolinacoastonline.com
Board of Education votes to close MaST
BEAUFORT - The Carteret County Board of Education voted 6-1 Tuesday to close the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School following the graduation of the Class of 2023. Board member Katie Statler cast the lone vote vote opposing the closure of the school. MaST students and parents spoke...
carolinacoastonline.com
Barbara Carter, 77; service September 10
Barbara Jean Carter, 77, of Beaufort, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Royal Park Rehab Center in Matthews, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC with Reverend William Ellison and Reverend Thomas Fryer. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12-1 PM. The family will be taking visitors at 151 Glenda Drive Beaufort, NC 28516.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Communities grapple with recent murders during ongoing rise of violent crime
CARTERET COUNTY — On Aug. 3, a home health care aide's knock on the door of 120 Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic went unanswered. All entrances to the residence were locked when law enforcement arrived. After deputies forced their way inside, evidence of a violent fight was quickly discovered.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 4, 5 & 6
Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Thelma Hancock, Harkers Island. Thelma Hancock,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah Garner, 27; incomplete
Sarah Garner, 27, of Newport, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sea turtle season winding down as eggs hatch; good nest numbers reported locally and coastwide
EMERALD ISLE — Sea turtle season is slowly winding down along Bogue Banks and elsewhere on the North Carolina coast as nests continue to “boil.”. Coastwide, as of Monday morning, there had been 1,931 sea turtle nests reported. The record number recorded is 2,356 in 2019. In 2021, 1,497 were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Ruth Brickhouse, 77; service September 17
Ruth Bailey Brickhouse, 77, of Newport, NC, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Brickhouse was a retired Private LPN Nurse and was preceded in death by her parents: Josiah Bailey and Ruth Webb Bailey. A Memorial Service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Debra Wagoner, 61; incomplete
Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Mary Davis, 77; private service
Mary Rose Davis, 77, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with her husband Jimmy at her side. Mary loved spending time with her pets, collecting shells, bird watching and photography. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived...
carolinacoastonline.com
Mary Davis
Mary Rose Davis, 77, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Croatan Ridge…
Comments / 0