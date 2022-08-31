Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (September 4, 2022)
As of September 4, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $69.6 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Julia Koch (No. 2, $56.0 billion), Alice Walton (No. 3, $55.7 billion); and Mackenzie Scott (No. 4, $37.7 billion). Jacqueline Mars...
Prominent Indian business leader Cyrus Mistry dies at 54
NEW DELHI (AP) — Cyrus Mistry, an Indian-born Irish businessman and former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in an accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider in western India, police said. He was 54. The crash occurred on a river bridge in Maharashtra state’s Palghar district near Mumbai, police officer Prakash Gaekwad told reporters. Mistry served as Tata Sons chairman for five years until he was removed by the board in October 2016. He challenged the board’s decision, but India’s top court upheld his dismissal. Politicians and business leaders reacted with shock to news of Mistry’s death.
Former Tata Sons chair Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident
MUMBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cyrus Mistry, the 54-year-old former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident near financial capital Mumbai on Sunday, Indian police said.
The World’s Largest Economies, 2022
With a GDP of 22.3 trillion USD, the United States is by far the world’s largest economy in this ranking for 2022. It is followed by China in 2nd place with a GDP of still 19.9 trillion USD. The remaining countries that rounded out the world’s 20 largest economies all had GDPs that ranged between 800 billion and five trillion U.S. dollars.
Italy's EU funding plan can be modified - Meloni
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy should not take on more debt to respond to the energy crisis but it should be able to amend its European Union-backed recovery programme to ease pressures, Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday.
