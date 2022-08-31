Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Police: Woman assaulted while jogging in Knoxville, suspect charged
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting a woman who was jogging in downtown Knoxville Tuesday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers responded to Market Square just after 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to a report that a woman was...
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
One arrested after police pursuit in Madisonville
One person has been arrested following a pursuit in Madisonville.
wvlt.tv
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday on Chestnut Grove Road. According to JCSO, deputies responded to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division were also on scene.
WBIR
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
WATE
One person injured after stabbing incident in Bean Station
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after being stabbed during a confrontation at a local business in Bean Station, Tenn. Bean Station Police Department responded to a local business to take a report of two men who were in a confrontation Friday, Sept 2 around 9:44 p.m.
Teens seriously injured by boat propeller on Douglas Lake
Two teen girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake Saturday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvlt.tv
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. A spokesperson said the Summit View of Farragut was out of compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ health and safety requirements. 20 more beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility arrive in East Tenn. Updated: 7 hours...
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
1450wlaf.com
Car wreck shuts down Demory Road for extended time
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Monday evening, and, as a result, a section of Demory Road was shutdown for an extended amount of time. The call of the accident came in to Central Dispatch at 6:25pm with the Campbell County Rural Fire...
wvlt.tv
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers recovered an AK-style pistol and AR-15 from the...
wvlt.tv
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville Tennessee
Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
993thex.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
3 dead after truck overturns in Tellico Plains
Three people are dead following a crash on August 31 in Monroe County.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News. Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers recovered two guns and arrested two people following a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Community Engagement Response Team officers stopped a vehicle on Addison Street on Aug. 31, for a non-functioning brake light, according to officials.
crossvillenews1st.com
CRIME STOPPERS TIP LEADS TO ARREST OF CROSSVILLE WOMAN AT MCDONALD’S ON MAIN STREET
On 08/28/2022 City Units were dispatched to McDonald’s on N Main St. regarding a Crime Stoppers tip on a gold Buick SUV in the parking lot with possible drug activity. The officer made contact with the female in the driver seat of the vehicle who was identified as Crystal Simmons (03/22/1985). Ms. Simmons consented to a vehicle search.
