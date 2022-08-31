ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans: ‘They do not want Trump to win’

Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Axios

Lindsey Graham defends predicting "riots in the streets" over Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Saturday doubled down on his suggestion from last week that there would be “riots in the streets” if former President Trump were prosecuted for mishandling classified information. What he's saying: “Here’s what I said, the raid on [former] President Trump’s home, the likely...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mark Esper
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#Defense#Forum Club#The Justice Department
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
Axios

Trump's Truth Social faces new challenge

Truth Social, the Twitter clone launched by former President Trump, may need to find a new path to the public markets. Driving the news: Reuters reports that blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp. didn't secure enough shareholder approval to extend the merger closure deadline with Truth Social by one year, with the current deadline set to expire this Thursday.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Axios Seattle

GOP Washington Senate candidate scrubs website of 2020 election doubts

As the general election looms, Washington's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate has deleted a section of her website that previously questioned the integrity of the 2020 elections.Why it matters: The move by Tiffany Smiley, a former triage nurse challenging U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, is the latest example of GOP candidates nationwide appearing to moderate hardline positions they took before the primary.Elsewhere in the U.S., Republican congressional candidates have scrubbed their websites of anti-abortion rhetoric, in addition to reducing their focus on voter-fraud conspiracies and other far-right topics, Axios' Alexi McCammond and Andrew Solender write.State of play: Before the Aug. 2...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Chile rejects draft constitution in blow to leftist President Boric

Voters in Chile on Sunday rejected a progressive constitution that would have drastically changed the country. Why it matters: It's a major blow to leftist President Gabriel Boric and his supporters who championed the draft text, which would have enshrined reproductive, education, housing and Indigenous rights. It would have also...
POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy