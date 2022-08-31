Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
investing.com
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers
(Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June. That spells trouble...
investing.com
Trump media deal suffers blow as SPAC fails to win extension
(Reuters) -The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company failed on Tuesday to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which...
investing.com
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Hut 8 surpasses 8,000 BTC mark as it continues to HODL
Canadian mining firm Hut 8 saw its Bitcoin holdings surpass the 8,000 Bitcoin (BTC) mark as it continues to accumulate self-mined holdings through depressed cryptocurrency market conditions. Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers By Reuters - Sep 06, 2022 3. By Lisa Pauline Mattackal (Reuters) - Bitcoin's...
investing.com
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shoots Up 26% To Emerge As Day's Top Gainer Ahead Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Here's Why
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) soared over 26% to $40.65 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) ETC was among the top two gainers on price tracking websites, CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.The cryptocurrency was also seen trending on both these websites.
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Bitcoin 'bear flag' breakdown targets $15K as US dollar hits 20-year high
Bitcoin 'bear flag' breakdown targets $15K as US dollar hits 20-year high. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin risks dropping to $15,000 or below in the coming weeks after breaking out of its prevailing "bear flag" pattern. Bitcoin 'bear flag' breakdown targets $15K as US dollar hits 20-year high. Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's...
investing.com
Esports Entertainment Group Inc Preferred Series A (GMBLP)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes professional and amateur esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.
investing.com
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock SOS Limited Is Falling
SOS Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) shares are trading lower by 6.50% to $5.32 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China. SOS Limited is also trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and...
investing.com
Instagram Plans Remove its Shopping Page
According to The Information, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features on Instagram, as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly support ad revenue. According to the company’s internal memo on Tuesday, Instagram’s existing shopping page will disappear, and...
investing.com
Beige Book, GameStop, Nio Earnings: 3 Things to Watch
Investing.com -- Stocks headed lower after the Labor Day weekend, as investors awaited more economic data and words from Federal Reserve officials this week. The market already started September off on a bad note on fears about an aggressive inflation-fighting campaign by the Fed that could tip the economy into a recession. A growing energy crisis in the European Union is adding to the jitters as Russia cut off the continent from a key natural gas pipeline with just weeks before the colder weather will set in.
investing.com
Ainos Inc (AIMD)
Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. The company was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. Ainos, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.
investing.com
Uber Launches a New Suite of Safety Features Across SSA
Today Uber announced the launch of multiple new products and features which are going live this month in South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria. The launch, which took place simultaneously across various locations in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), also showcased Audio Recording, the latest addition to its suite of safety features.
investing.com
Callinex Mines (CNX)
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Callinex Mines Inc CNX.V :* CALLINEX ISSUES YEAR-END LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS* CALLINEX MINES- AT NASH CREEK PROJECT, PLANS UNDERWAY TO INITIATE DRILLING... July 23 (Reuters) - Callinex Mines Inc CNX.V :* CALLINEX ANNOUNCES FOLLOW-UP ON SILVER DISCOVERIES AT NASH CREEK PROJECT IN BATHURST MINING DISTRICT, NEW BRUNSWICK.
investing.com
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $40M Worth Of BTC Off Gemini
What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $40,593,223 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
investing.com
A Security Security
Yesterday, US markets were closed for Labor Day, which means there was no pain or gain for our offshore portfolios. However, European indices fell and the Euro touched a new 20-year low after Gazprom (MCX: GAZP )'s indefinite halt of natural gas through a major pipeline. The Euro Stoxx 600 index and Germany's DAX were down, while the UK's FTSE bucked the trend and rose.
investing.com
Want to Be a Cybersecurity Expert? Kaspersky is Now Offering an Online Course
Developed by Kaspersky’s own cybersecurity specialists, the course aims to help businesses enhance or even build a security operations centre (SOC) from scratch – and improve SOC and security team skills in threat hunting, incident detection and investigation. The course guides the audience through the SOC structure, threat...
investing.com
The Energy Report: Madness
The world has descended into energy madness. We have seen the good intentions of the green energy movement pave the way to energy hell in Europe. We have the President of the United States and the Governor of California, despite seeing the carnage in Europe, continue to support energy fantasies at the expense of the most vulnerable people in society.
Comments / 0