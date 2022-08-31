Read full article on original website
Kentucky's two largest school districts donate furniture to flooded school
KENTUCKY, USA — Two of Kentucky's largest school districts are donating furniture to help a Knott County school that was ruined after devastating flooding last month. Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) sent dozens of pieces of surplus school furniture to Hindman Elementary School to help get the school ready to welcome students back to class.
'It’s a disaster, but things can always be worse': Indiana families pick up the pieces after storm
MANVILLE, Ind. — Cleanup efforts began in Jefferson County, Indiana, Monday after recent flooding. Daniel and Lacy Christman said they still can’t believe everything they’ve lost. “You’re kind of mad you lost your stuff, but then you go a mile up the road and see what your...
Officials investigate a helicopter crash in Kentucky; killing pilot
KENTUCKY, USA — The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
How Kentucky students can apply to the U.S. Senate Youth program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education will oversee selection of two high school students from the state to serve as delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program. Students from around the U.S. chosen for the merit-based program will study the federal government and the nation's leaders during...
'It was a moment in which they had a little more leverage': Why are we seeing more labor unions form in Kentuckiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Both the numbers and the eye test suggest the same trend: There's an uptick in labor unions forming within the retail industry across the U.S. and in Kentuckiana. "It's about at least double the amount of elections that unions have won in the first half of...
2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
There are more Kentuckians registering Independent than anything else
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of Kentucky residents registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties, Secretary of State Michael Adams said. The number of people who registered as "other" in July grew at more than double the rate of...
Kentucky report shows state of school safety, resources for students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the locks on the doors at your child's school, to the hiring of security officers and mental health counselors. Nearly 1,300 Kentucky public schools responded to a survey that is part of an annual report from the Kentucky Office of the State School Security Marshal.
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
Governor's Mansion, Big Four Bridge light up gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $15,000 children are diagnosed with childhood cancer in the United States each year. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined survivors and parents who lost children to officially declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Beshear signed the proclamation at the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana.
'To those fighting an addiction, please know there is hope and there is help': Kentucky observes Overdose Awareness Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 every year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and to acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.
Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting 12-year-old daughter
KENTUCKY, USA — An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter, officials said. Stacy Collins, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Stacia Collins, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor said, according to news outlets. The girl's body was found on...
'It's terrifying': Rise in fentanyl related deaths across Kentuckiana cause concern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers at the Hillview Police Department said they've seized nearly 100 grams of narcotics along with guns and cash. In a post on Facebook, they said about half of the substances contained suspected fentanyl. The seizure came as officers work to clean up streets from drugs...
'We are innovating how and where healing can happen': Affordable housing headed to PRP neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The grounds are blessed and ready for Habitat for Humanity’s newest affordable housing development. Both Habitat for Humanity and the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana purchased some land in the PRP neighborhood. About 40 affordable housing units will be built, and they’ve already built roughly 575...
