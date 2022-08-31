ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WHAS11

Kentucky's two largest school districts donate furniture to flooded school

KENTUCKY, USA — Two of Kentucky's largest school districts are donating furniture to help a Knott County school that was ruined after devastating flooding last month. Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) sent dozens of pieces of surplus school furniture to Hindman Elementary School to help get the school ready to welcome students back to class.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Officials investigate a helicopter crash in Kentucky; killing pilot

KENTUCKY, USA — The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
GLASGOW, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
