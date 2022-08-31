ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

By Orri Benatar
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police.

On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound.

Bar bites back against crime accusations from Columbus city attorney

Madison was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead just before 5:00 p.m.

On Aug. 22, police identified the teenager as the suspect and he is now in custody without incident.

This was the 87th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Comments / 7

Jim Harris
6d ago

He turns himself in and he is released when he turns 21 and his record is wiped clean !!! Doesn’t make sense does it !!!

Reply(2)
4
