ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 12

Toni BB
6d ago

New Orleans Administration is a damn joke. Nepotism is what Orleans Parish is all about, be a failure in one department and your friend transfers you to another. It’s a vicious circle.

Reply
10
Wendy Storm
6d ago

OMG they’re all in each other’s pockets! The incompetency is unbelievably astounding! Fire the whole bunch! Clean house! 🤬🤬🤬

Reply
8
curole
6d ago

Well that is why they Voted for her. They want Criminals released back in the streets. She doesn't believe in holding Criminals accountable for their actions.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward

The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
NOLA.com

Two shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say

Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the Behrman section of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the violence at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Wall and Elizardi boulevards. Emergency Medical Services took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Juveniles#Juvenile Justice#Consulting#Orleans Parish Sheriff#The Webster Group
NOLA.com

2 men dead after shooting in Little Woods, NOPD says

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East that left two men dead Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive (map). The victims were pronounced dead at the scene,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NOLA.com

Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.

With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy