Toni BB
6d ago
New Orleans Administration is a damn joke. Nepotism is what Orleans Parish is all about, be a failure in one department and your friend transfers you to another. It’s a vicious circle.
Wendy Storm
6d ago
OMG they’re all in each other’s pockets! The incompetency is unbelievably astounding! Fire the whole bunch! Clean house! 🤬🤬🤬
curole
6d ago
Well that is why they Voted for her. They want Criminals released back in the streets. She doesn't believe in holding Criminals accountable for their actions.
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WWL-TV
New Orleans dad shot, carjacked by Bridge City escapee still critical
NEW ORLEANS — In July, six juvenile inmates escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Police said one of them shot and carjacked a man in Uptown that day, before he was found and detained. The victim is still hospitalized and in critical condition a month and a half later.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating shooting in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot in the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
NOLA.com
3 consecutive life sentences for defendant convicted in Metairie triple murder retrial
Corey Woods, the defendant again convicted in a Metairie triple murder following a retrial of his case, has been ordered to serve life in prison on each count, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Judge Donald Rowan Jr. of the 24th Judicial District Court handed down the sentence Friday. Rowan...
NOLA.com
Victim of Uptown New Orleans carjacking, shooting still critical condition 1½ months later
More than 1½ months after he was shot and carjacked in Uptown New Orleans, allegedly by an escapee of the Bridge City juvenile prison, Scott Toups remains in a hospital in critical condition. His wife of 33 years, Stacie Toups, described him as an electrical foreman who loved his...
Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward
The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
NOLA.com
New Orleans 'night mayor' fails to respond to state Ethics Board after seeking ruling on conflicts
When Mayor LaToya Cantrell was asked last month about potential ethical issues in hiring a nightclub owner to manage New Orleans' night-based economy, the mayor cited a pending state Ethics Board opinion to argue that “no conflict of interest exists here.”. “Bottom line is we dealt with this head...
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
NOLA.com
1 hospitalized after being shot by Houma police officer; Louisiana State Police investigating
One person is hospitalized after being shot overnight by a Houma police officer in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said early Tuesday. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting, according to a statement from the state agency. The shooting was reported to the public at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, but authorities didn't say...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Labor Day shooting in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A 32-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Labor Day in Algiers, New Orleans police said. The woman arrived at a hospital around 9 p.m. Monday, seeking treatment for her injuries, authorities said. She later died. Her name has not been released. Police later determined the shooting happened at...
Labor Day night murder in Algiers leaves woman dead
Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting on the Westbank. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred this evening (September 5, 2022) at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues that left one person dead..
NOLA.com
Funeral services for former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu to be held Saturday
A funeral Mass for former Mayor Moon Landrieu, who died Monday at the age of 92, will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church, 6367 St. Charles Ave. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The services will be livestreamed at youtube.com/c/HNJChurchNewOrleans. Burial will be...
NOLA.com
Two shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the Behrman section of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the violence at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Wall and Elizardi boulevards. Emergency Medical Services took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release...
NOLA.com
2 men dead after shooting in Little Woods, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East that left two men dead Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive (map). The victims were pronounced dead at the scene,...
WDSU
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
NOLA.com
With fewer volunteer firefighters, Jefferson Parish explores consolidating west bank departments
Decades ago, when Bryan Adams joined the Terrytown Volunteer Fire Department, the force had a roster of about 150 active, certified volunteers. Today, that number is closer to five, according to the department’s president. “There are no volunteers left,” said Adams, a top aide to Jefferson Parish President Cynthia...
NOLA.com
In praise of Moon Landrieu, politicians offer these tributes to late New Orleans mayor
U.S. and Louisiana politicians, including one of his successors, reacted to Moon Landrieu's death Monday by praising him as a champion for civil rights and pointing to his mayoral terms in the 1970s as a defining era for New Orleans. "He served with unwavering integrity throughout his long and storied...
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
