China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Private ‘Ghost Plane’ Crashes Into Baltic Sea as NATO Scrambles Jets
A private plane believed to have been carrying four people crashed off the coast of Latvia after flight controllers were unable to hail it, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Swedish authorities. Fighter jets were dispatched by Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission to track the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 on its erratic flight path. The pilots reported seeing no one in the cockpit, Swedish official Lars Antonsson said. The plane crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson added, according to RTÉ. The aircraft carried a pilot, a man, a woman, and a person described as a daughter, the German outlet Bild reported, without providing a source. It had set off from a southern Spain airfield “without a set destination,” Reuters reported. The plane banked twice, turning at Paris and Cologne, before moving out over the Baltic Sea. Less than five hours after taking off, it was listed by the FlightRadar24 tracking site as rapidly losing speed and altitude, spiraling into the sea. Swedish and Lithuanian forces were on their way to the crash site late Sunday, with Antonsson cautioning that the likelihood of locating survivors was “minimal.”Read it at Reuters
Wealthiest People in Singapore (September 4, 2022)
As of September 4, 2022, Li Xiting was the wealthiest man in Singapore, with an estimated net worth of 15.7 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Robert & Philip Ng (No. 2, $15.2 billion), Goh Cheng Liang (No. 3, $12.4 billion); and Wee Cho Yaw (No. 4, $6.8 billion). Zhang Yong...
Prominent Indian business leader Cyrus Mistry dies at 54
NEW DELHI (AP) — Cyrus Mistry, an Indian-born Irish businessman and former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in an accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider in western India, police said. He was 54. The crash occurred on a river bridge in Maharashtra state’s Palghar district near Mumbai, police officer Prakash Gaekwad told reporters. Mistry served as Tata Sons chairman for five years until he was removed by the board in October 2016. He challenged the board’s decision, but India’s top court upheld his dismissal. Politicians and business leaders reacted with shock to news of Mistry’s death.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's (BBBY.O) chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers.
The World’s Largest Economies, 2022
With a GDP of 22.3 trillion USD, the United States is by far the world’s largest economy in this ranking for 2022. It is followed by China in 2nd place with a GDP of still 19.9 trillion USD. The remaining countries that rounded out the world’s 20 largest economies all had GDPs that ranged between 800 billion and five trillion U.S. dollars.
Italy's EU funding plan can be modified - Meloni
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy should not take on more debt to respond to the energy crisis but it should be able to amend its European Union-backed recovery programme to ease pressures, Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday.
