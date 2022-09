As of September 4, 2022, Stefan Persson was the wealthiest man in Sweden, with an estimated net worth of 14.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Melker Schorling (No. 2, $8.7 billion), Jorn Rausing (No. 3, $8.4 billion); and Finn Rausing (No. 4, $8.4 billion). Kirsten Rausing is the fifth-richest person...

WORLD ・ 22 HOURS AGO