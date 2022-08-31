Read full article on original website
Dr Bud
6d ago
It's evidence the American people are not about to fail at any level. Just because political party plays want you to think we will. Americans adapt and advance with the wave of success because we are great free and resilient. We work hard and play hard. Not pandemic or opposition can altar our desire to progress. Across this great nation county and state fairs , festivals and state and national parks are enjoying the success of the adventures available from the people who rise above the hurtle. Freedom has a price and American citizens value the rewards. Good job Kootenai County.
Reply
2
Related
East Sherman pilot project in Coeur d’Alene ends
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the “Activate East Sherman” pilot project on the 1600 block of East Sherman began in 2018, it was slated as temporary. Four years later, it’s finally going away, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It outlived its...
More than 80 oversized windmill loads to depart from Lewiston bound for Canada
IDAHO, USA — More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering...
Construction work picks up on Downtown Spokane Stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — Groundwork for the Spokane Public School's (SPS) new downtown stadium has been laid and construction continues as the district looks forward to its newest addition. “This is the home stadium for Spokane Public Schools. This is where their home events will be played, whether it be...
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive lane changes lead to confusion for drivers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
It was a record hot August
August was a hot and relatively dry month in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area. At Cliff’s station, the average high temperature last month was a hot 90 degrees, which was six degrees above the August average. The Spokane International Airport also reported a 90-degree average high temperature last month.
Coeur d'Alene City Council to vote on firefighters' contract during Tuesday's meeting
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The City Council is expected to approve a two-year contract with Coeur d’Alene firefighters when it meets tonight, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. It is also expected to approve a lateral hiring process to attract experienced paramedic level candidates...
Spokane Symphony Labor Day Concert at Liberty Lake rescheduled for Sept. 6
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony has rescheduled its free Liberty Lake concert over concerns about air quality. Now, the performance is rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m., at the Pavillion Park, located at 727 N Molter Rd., in Liberty Lake. The concert was originally canceled...
Green Bluff’s local peach orchard sees a large traffic over Labor Day weekend
GREEN BLUFF, Wash.– As millions of people travel during this labor day weekend, some people are coming to Spokane for the peach season. Green Bluff’s U-Pick peaches event has returned this year. However, the season kicked off late compared to the last year’s. “We had a very long drawn-out cold wet spring. What that did is extend our bloom cycle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment. Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year. "I was sold out of food booths...
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Spokane Police investigating body found in West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found on Monday morning in Spokane's West Central neighborhood. The body was discovered near the office of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho (Girl Scouts WWNI) on North Ash Street. As of Monday afternoon, Spokane Police officers were still investigating...
Coeur d'Alene schools face quality of education pressures as the $80 million levy fails
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Multiple factors helped tank the Coeur d’Alene School District’s levy Tuesday at the polls, including an opposition campaign by the local Republican party, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The school plant facilities levy, if passed by voters, would have provided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chautauquatoday.com
Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek
An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
3-5 acre fire burning in Colbert, no evacuations at this time
COLBERT, Wash. — A three to five-acre fire is burning near Colbert, Washington. The fire is located just seven miles southeast of Deer Park. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told us that the fire has high spread potential. There is a ten-person crew with a few engines on scene, ready to extinguish it. There is also a helicopter on the way to provide air support.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
'Heed the need to watch your speed': City reminding drivers to slow down in school zones
SPOKANE, Wash. — As students head back to school on Tuesday, the City is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for pedestrians crossing streets. “With the start of the school year, we’re asking motorists to be vigilant about safety on our streets,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a written statement. “Heed the need to watch your speed."
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho
WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire
MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
KHQ Right Now
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 5