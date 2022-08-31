ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Moon, PA
Pennsylvania State
Moon, PA
WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA
WTAJ

Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WFMJ.com

Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash

A Mercer County man is dead, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
GREENVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Killed as Pickup Crashes into House in Ringgold Township

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed when his pickup traveled off the roadway and crashed into a house in Ringgold Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, September 5, as 66-year-old David R. Hepler, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

