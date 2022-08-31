Read full article on original website
NJ Murder Suspect Who Dumped Body In Woods Nabbed In Philadelphia: Prosecutor
A man who killed his victim and then apparently dumped his victim's body in a wooded area of Central Jersey was captured nearly two years later in Philadelphia, authorities announced. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27, whose body was found in...
Flood watch; marching bands; ghost stories: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Spooky stories: Ghost tales can be found pretty much everywhere on the campuses of Pennsylvania’s universities, from a Penn State library victim to a blue-dressed lady wandering at Chatham University. Strike continues: Nearly three dozen workers braved the rain...
Pa. town residents’ call to prohibit street sports equipment a ‘no’ from council | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania police officer injured in crash after President Biden visits city
A police officer in Pennsylvania was injured in a crash after President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh. According to WPXI, the crash occurred in West Mifflin along the Parkway West in Robinson Township. The officer’s name has not been released, but he was injured but seemed to be alert, according to the news outlet. The crash […]
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
Central Pa. to get share of $90M from state for recreation, conservation projects
Rehabilitation of 1.3 miles of Paxtang Parkway Trail and 2,400 feet of Parkway Creek in Harrisburg, and acquisition of about 916 acres of the Camp Tuckahoe Boy Scout Camp in York and Cumberland counties are among 330 projects that will receive funding from the state’s Keystone Fund, according to a press release sent out Tuesday.
Pa. man turned in by ex-girlfriend after calling her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months for part in Jan. 6 riot
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
Former N.J. coach of the year found dead was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man is dead, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
Pa. woman Aubrey Burchell performs on ‘America’s Got Talent’ tonight (9/6/22): how to watch
A Pennsylvania woman will perform tonight on “America’s Got Talent” on NBC, trying to win one of two slots available in the finals. Eleven acts will perform, including Aubrey Burchell, 21, of North Huntingdon in Westmoreland County, Pa. “America’s Got Talent” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept....
Pumpkin patches, apple picking and more: Your guide to central PA’s fall festivals
If you’re looking for autumn fun, these 12 festivals around Central Pennsylvania will keep you busy all through September and October.
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Driver Killed as Pickup Crashes into House in Ringgold Township
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed when his pickup traveled off the roadway and crashed into a house in Ringgold Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, September 5, as 66-year-old David R. Hepler, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
Troopers: School Bus Driver at Fault in Harborcreek Township Crash
A school bus driver was attempting to make a turn when a crash happened in Harborcreek Township on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on E. Lake Rd. near Lake Haven Ct. around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the bus - a 63-year-old Erie man - was...
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
