“our building is trying to tell us we can no longer have our packages delivered to our actual physical address.”

Marbury Plaza Tenants Say They Still Live In Terrible Conditions Amid Lawsuit
This story was produced by Street Sense Media. Marbury Plaza, a Southeast D.C. apartment complex, was a major attraction for middle-class Black families looking for a place to call home in the 1960s. However, as the years progressed, the once-luxurious apartments deteriorated due to poor management, according to tenants at...
A Fair Shot for Contracted Airport Workers
Just this week, we announced some promising news: Visitors are coming back to Washington, DC. After tourism plummeted to only 13 million visitors in 2020, last year, we welcomed 19 […] The post A Fair Shot for Contracted Airport Workers appeared first on The Washington Informer.
thehillishome.com
Lost Capitol Hill: Elizabeth Haines’s Department Store
Last year, as a Labor Day rerun, I posted an article on Coxey’s Army and how he and his workers were welcomed here on Capitol Hill. Today, I turn to someone who would appear to have been the natural enemy of the workers: a department store owner. Yet it appears that she did try to help the workers of the day, including members of Coxey’s Army.
NBC Washington
DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue
Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
popville.com
“Metro is returning more of its newest, most reliable trains to service starting Sept. 12”
“Metro is returning more of its newest, most reliable trains to service starting Sept. 12. This marks a significant step in the restoration of all 7000-series railcars, which is key to Metro’s plan to improve train frequency for customers. With the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission’s approval, Metro’s updated return...
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
Georgetown Law professor discusses effectiveness of curfew to prevent crime
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As Prince George’s County prepares to implement a curfew designed to curb violent crime, a Georgetown law professor is questioning the effect it may have. A 2017 study conducted by Purdue University’s Jillian Carr and University of Virginia’s Jennifer Doleac found gun violence in Washington, D.C. was […]
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
'I'm blown away' | Widow of US Diplomat and cyclist struck and killed by truck organizes memorial ride in her honor
BETHESDA, Md. — Hundreds of people spent their Labor Day remembering the life of a wife, mother of two and U.S. Diplomat who was killed while riding her bicycle. Sarah Langenkamp, 42, was struck by a flat-bed truck on River Road in Bethesda when police said the driver made a right turn. She was traveling in the bike lane.
School board candidates leave race after laughing at student with autism
The Washington Post reports that Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson both left the race after their reaction to the student drew strong disapproval from parents online.
Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said a girl died in a fire in a home in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County early Tuesday morning. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it received the call about the fire in the 600 block of Barrett Rd. around 1:45 a.m. The girl’s […]
MetroAccess car flips; residents of D.C. neighborhood want safer roadway
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People living in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. are fed up with drivers speeding down Rock Creek Church Road. A WMATA spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. on Saturday a MetroAccess vehicle operated by National Express hit two parked cars before flipping on its side. It happened on Rock […]
Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths
Norton wants BOP to transfer D.C. residents out of a facility for safety reasons. The post Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Turnto10.com
Mom spends $80/day to take son to special education classes
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Thursday afternoon, outside Hardy Middle School in a Washington D.C. neighborhood, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school busses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “$22.74 is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”. She...
WTOP
Frederick Co. school board considers changes to its religious expression policy
The board of education in Frederick County, Maryland, is considering minor changes to its policy on religious expression, after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on religious expression at public schools. The Frederick County Board of Education held a policy committee meeting in late August to discuss the policy changes....
popville.com
“New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Bar & Grill”
Thanks to Tyler for sharing: “New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Grill at 15th & E Capitol NE with delivery of this giant umbrella contraption. The window signs have said “coming soon” for at least the past 8 months”. Capitol Square Bar & Grill’s...
Men in Virginia set up date through Facebook, get robbed at knifepoint
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a rendezvous at a Super 8 hotel Saturday ended when three people robbed two men. Investigators said the people the men were meeting were in on the robbery. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the men met their prospective dates on Facebook. The dates asked […]
thezebra.org
From Chicken Soup, to Bagels, to Lobster Rolls, Check Out Foodie News for September
Alexandria, VA – It’s almost fall! Ninety-degree days are almost all behind us. Parents are breathing a sigh of relief as kids are back in school. We munched out during Alexandria Week. Life is good! Here’s what else is good around the ‘hood. Lots of love...
WJLA
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
mocoshow.com
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
