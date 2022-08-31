ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“our building is trying to tell us we can no longer have our packages delivered to our actual physical address.”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 6 days ago
thehillishome.com

Lost Capitol Hill: Elizabeth Haines’s Department Store

Last year, as a Labor Day rerun, I posted an article on Coxey’s Army and how he and his workers were welcomed here on Capitol Hill. Today, I turn to someone who would appear to have been the natural enemy of the workers: a department store owner. Yet it appears that she did try to help the workers of the day, including members of Coxey’s Army.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue

Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said a girl died in a fire in a home in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County early Tuesday morning. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it received the call about the fire in the 600 block of Barrett Rd. around 1:45 a.m. The girl’s […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Turnto10.com

Mom spends $80/day to take son to special education classes

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Thursday afternoon, outside Hardy Middle School in a Washington D.C. neighborhood, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school busses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “$22.74 is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”. She...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Bar & Grill”

Thanks to Tyler for sharing: “New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Grill at 15th & E Capitol NE with delivery of this giant umbrella contraption. The window signs have said “coming soon” for at least the past 8 months”. Capitol Square Bar & Grill’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population

Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

