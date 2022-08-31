Sweet Beet vegan market in Granby closing its doors

Sweet Beet, the vegan, organic, non-GMO, and gluten-, soy- and peanut-free market at 498 Salmon Brook St. in Granby, is closing on Sept. 21, its owner, Heather Dougherty, announced on Facebook.

“Our building that we’ve called home for almost nine years sold recently and the future of our space is changing,” the announcement read. “After we close down shop ... we will be taking a much-needed break. We appreciate your patience as we figure out our plans for the future.”

Sweet Beet had a passionate following of what Dougherty calls “beetlings,” who loved its plant-based sweets and pastries, fresh-pressed juices and smoothies, as well as meals including “beetza,” millet polenta fries, “mac no cheese” and chickpea pot pie.

Dougherty could not be reached for comment.

Hundreds of “beetlings” gathered on Facebook to mourn the loss of their favorite place.

“My friend’s 4-year-old, who is allergic to dairy, eggs, and nuts, has loved the baked treats she has been able to have, thanks to you! She normally has to miss out, but gets to feel included with your treats,” one commenter wrote.

Until Sept. 21, Sweet Beet is open Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop is at thesweetbeet.net .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .