ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years

Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair wraps with attendance below pre-pandemic years (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Showers today. The 5-day forecast. Want to stand with Syracuse’s most famous passengers on a historic train platform? Businessman Tom Hornstein, who bought the former New York Central mail building and opened an antiques and art gallery in the structure, is giving the public their first chance to visit the famous train platform that more than 120,000 vehicles pass daily on I-690. Six plaster statues (originally seven) have stood on the platform since 1982 as an artistic tribute to the train passengers of yesteryear. (Rick Moriarty photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened

Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
VERONA, NY
localsyr.com

Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#Covid#Public Health#Performing#Musical Theater#The Rev Theatre Company#Syracuse Com
rewind1077.com

Dock talks continue in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival

Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy