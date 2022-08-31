Read full article on original website
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
NYS Fair wraps with attendance below pre-pandemic years (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Showers today. The 5-day forecast. Want to stand with Syracuse’s most famous passengers on a historic train platform? Businessman Tom Hornstein, who bought the former New York Central mail building and opened an antiques and art gallery in the structure, is giving the public their first chance to visit the famous train platform that more than 120,000 vehicles pass daily on I-690. Six plaster statues (originally seven) have stood on the platform since 1982 as an artistic tribute to the train passengers of yesteryear. (Rick Moriarty photo)
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
IN THIS ARTICLE
16 CNY schools with cool new things students should check out the first day of class
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several schools across Central New York are making it more exciting than ever to return to campus this fall. Syracuse.com polled CNY school administrators asking for one cool new thing that their students just have to check out upon their return, along with a brief description. Here are the responses we got:
54 new businesses in Central New York include computer repair and a tailor
There was a surge in business filings as Labor Day approached, with 54 new businesses filing certificates in Central New York last week. Thirty-three of them were filed in Onondaga County and 17 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Five businesses filed to discontinue operations in Onondaga County.
Seneca Orchards closing its doors after 50 years
The local destination was established 50 years ago by owner Charles “Bud” Smith, who went on to plant the orchard's first apple trees in 1974.
wesb.com
Watch: JASON NEWSTED And THE CHOPHOUSE BAND Play Free Concert In Skaneateles, New York
Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted and his CHOPHOUSE BAND headlined the village volunteer fire department’s annual Field Days this past Saturday, September 3 at Austin Park in Skaneateles, New York. Video of his appearance can be seen below. Newsted, who bought and moved into a $6 million home o…
Apple picking locations in the Twin Tiers
September has started and families are ready to head out for a fun day of apple picking. 18 News has compiled a list of apple picking locations. If you see a spot that's not on the list, let us know so we can add it!
Meet the longtime Syracuse lawyer who moonlights as an opera composer
Charles Lupia leads a double life as a lawyer and as a prolific artist. Having written and directed plays, published poetry and released his first album of music, Lupia penned the score for his first opera, “Home Burial,” being presented by the Society for New Music on Friday, Sept. 9.
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
rewind1077.com
Dock talks continue in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival
Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
Axe: Fans brought the noise against Louisville. Can they keep the Dome roaring all season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — There were fewer conversations than normal in church pews, the produce section at Wegmans or at your local coffee shop on Sunday morning in Central New York. You’ll have to forgive all the hoarse voices that were in recovery.
Syrian refugee in Syracuse invents new rotary grill to deal with staff shortages (video)
As restaurant owners across the United States contend with inconsistent staff and labor shortages, one Syracuse business owner invented a machine to cut his need for one staffer altogether. Assad Almajid owns the Middle Eastern eatery Sinbad Restaurant, which he opened in 2019 at 2727 James St. in Eastwood. He...
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
localsyr.com
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
Reddit Users Suggest ‘Don’t Move To Rome New York’- But Why?
Even though the "Copper City" has played a pretty big role in United States history, those on Reddit are suggesting to not move to Rome. But, why?. On a post in the Reddit board for Upstate New York titled "Why not Rome?", one poster asked why people are hating on the Rome region:
