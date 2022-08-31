ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WNYT

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNYT

New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
WNYT

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
FLORIDA STATE
WNYT

Assistant Attorney General known for New York State Lemon Law, passes away

Most New Yorkers are probably familiar with the state’s Lemon Law. It protects car buyers from being scammed or misled into buying substandard or dissatisfying automobiles that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. But chances are, you are unfamiliar with the individual who gave us that...
WNYT

Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

Efforts ramp-up to help New Yorkers facing drug addiction

Overdose deaths from fentanyl, heroin and other opioids have become a serious public health crisis. Now, there are more efforts to help New Yorkers struggling with an addiction. The State Office of Addiction Services and Supports says they’ve seen an overwhelming number of people attend its free naloxone training session...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Poll: Parents’ concern for school safety highest in two decades

As students get ready to go back to school – a new Gallup poll finds parents’ concern for their children’s safety at school has risen to its highest point in more than two decades. The poll was conducted about three months after 19 children and two adults...
EDUCATION
WNYT

Western states struggle under record heat wave

Thousands are evacuating a fast-moving wildfire in California. In the small town of Weed, dozens of homes burned to the ground and fire crews were racing against time to save the most vulnerable. Across the west, at least four million people are now under fire alerts. The hot, dry weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Newbury Comics to open first Capital Region store at Crossgates

GUILDERLAND – A comic book and music retailer is coming to Crossgates. Newbury Comics plans to open its doors in early October. The shop will be on the lower level near AT&T. Newbury Comics at Crossgates will offer everything from vinyl records to comics, pop culture items and more.
