NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
Yardbarker
Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
FOX Sports
Kyle Larson on Denny Hamlin's ownership role at 23XI
Kyle Larson, a good friend of Denny Hamlin, said (when asked about Hamlin) that he wasn’t sure how much time Hamlin would dedicate to his ownership role at 23XI Racing. He’s sure now.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona
Kyle Busch told reporters this week that his public persona will have to be altered going forward to be more acceptable to his future sponsor. The post Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting
Dale Earnhardt is confident Kyle Busch will be racing for one of the newest NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2023. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday
After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head. Shortly before the end of Stage...
Kevin Harvick’s Scare Is a Reminder 1 of NASCAR’s Safety Rules Is Actually Dangerous
Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford caught fire at Darlington, but he didn't gamble with his safety like others have done previously. The post Kevin Harvick’s Scare Is a Reminder 1 of NASCAR’s Safety Rules Is Actually Dangerous appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s nickname for his wife Brittany caught on camera
Logano comments after the new USA reality show captures the nickname in shooting. This week, the USA Network debuted a brand new reality show. ‘Race for the Championship’ follows several NASCAR Cup Series drivers in their daily lives, away from the race track. Joey Logano is a veteran...
Kevin Harvick furious after car catches on fire
Kevin Harvick was knocked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after his No. 4 car caught fire during Stage 2, and he delivered an angry message in an interview afterwards. Harvick was driving down the front straightaway and headed towards turn 1 when the right front...
Darlington Race Results: September 4, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers are on the grid in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway is set to open the NASCAR Playoffs with the famed Southern 500. View Darlington race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Darlington Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual |...
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Darlington: Erik Jones drives the No. 43 to Victory Lane for the first time in eight years
On September 4, 1967, Richard Petty won the Southern 500 for the only time in his incomparable stock car racing career. In the 55 years that passed since, wins for Petty's car number had become harder and harder to come by -- until Sunday night, when Petty's driver brought the No. 43 back where it belongs.
NASCAR could have a major concern on its hands
Since unveiling the Gen 7 car, NASCAR has seen several drivers sustain serious injuries. Is this a cause for concern moving forward?. NASCAR has made good its promise to “return to stock” with the Gen 7 car, but the car’s first season has led to some areas of concern.
CBS Sports
Southern 500 at Darlington: Live updates, highlights, results for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener
Before there was a Daytona, a Charlotte, or a Talladega, there was Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. And before there was a Daytona 500 or a Coca-Cola 600, there was the Southern 500 -- a tradition that from 1950 onward has withstood the test of time and now takes new meaning in the present day.
‘Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane’: Paul and Mariel Swan on Showcasing Interracial Love and Friendship in NASCAR (Exclusive)
Paul and Mariel Swan are one fo the few interracial couples in the world of NASCAR. They recently wrapped filming the first season of 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Predicting the first four playoff eliminations using only 2022 statistics
Darlington Raceway hosts the first of the three races (Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network) that will eliminate four drivers from the Cup Series playoffs. That’s a harder question to answer this year than in previous years. Only nine points separate the fifth seed from the 16th seed. In addition, the changes the Next Gen car caused make historical statistics of questionable utility.
NBC Sports
Confident Joey Logano tells his team that ‘we’re the favorites’
DARLINGTON, S.C. — As the Cup playoffs begin, Kyle Busch, viewed as one of the most polarizing figures in NASCAR, has been described lately as “charming,” leaving a void for the series’ most outspoken driver. Never fear, Joey Logano is here. The 2018 Cup champion who...
