Effective: 2022-09-06 19:08:00 Expires: 2022-09-06 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ciales; Manati; Morovis FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including Ciales, Manati and Morovis. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

