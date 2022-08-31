Effective: 2022-09-06 13:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 215 PM MST. * At 140 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Williams, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. This includes State Route 64 between mile markers 188 and 202. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO