Effective: 2022-09-06 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Inland Broward County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Broward County through 545 PM EDT At 456 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mile Marker 30 On Alligator Alley, or 15 miles west of Sunrise, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mile Marker 30 On Alligator Alley, East Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal and West Broward Rec. Area On Alligator Alley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO