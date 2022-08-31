ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Brendan Fraser: ‘The Whale’ Prosthetic Suit Is ‘Beautiful’ and Museum-Worthy

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago

Brendan Fraser wants to make a massive statement: “ The Whale ” does not exploit obesity.

Fraser, who stars in Darren Aronofsky ’s drama based on Samuel D. Hunter’s semi-autobiographical play of the same name, spoke to Vanity Fair about how the physical transformation for the role is part of his reintroduction to Hollywood. Fraser’s turn as Charlie, a reclusive and obese English teacher who tries to repair his relationship with his daughter (Sadie Sink) over the course of five days, landed him a TIFF Tribute Award. A24’s “The Whale” makes its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on September 4 before debuting at TIFF and later opening in theaters December 9.

“I learned quickly that it takes an incredibly strong person inside that body to be that person,” Fraser said of donning the 50- to 300-pound prosthetic suit, depending on the scene. “That seemed fitting and poetic and practical to me, all at once.”

Fraser worked with the Obesity Action Coalition to further understand the different body types, calling his prosthetic suit “beautiful” and “arresting” enough for him to feel it belongs in London’s Tate Modern museum. The suit was crafted by director Aronofsky’s frequent collaborator, Oscar-nominated digital makeup artist Adrien Morot. The film barely uses CGI and instead opts to utilize prosthetics modeled via digital sculpture and 3D-printed.

“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser explained. “Whether intended or not, the joke is, it defies gravity. This was not that.”

While Fraser noted the suit was at times “cumbersome, not exactly comfortable,” he marveled at its artistry. “The torso piece was almost like a straitjacket, with sleeves that went on, airbrushed by hand, to look identical as would human skin, right down to the hand-punched hair,” he added.

Fraser called the role a “risk” but a necessary one for his path back to Hollywood after disappearing from the limelight.

“I want to learn from the people I’m working with at this point in my career,” the “No Sudden Move” star said. “I’ve had such variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I’m keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I’m contributing to the craft and I’m learning from it. This is a prime opportunity. I wanted to disappear into it. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable.”

He added, “I wanted to know what I was capable of.”

Director Aronofsky shared, “Unfortunately, so many characters portrayed in the media who are living with obesity are treated awfully — either they’re humiliated, made fun of, or just living in squalor. That was never Charlie. Obesity is just part of what Charlie is. After 10 minutes of spending time with Charlie, that’s the breakthrough that we hope the film has [for viewers].”

Playwright Hunter said of his own story, “I arrived at it through my own personal struggles with it, as I used to be a lot bigger. This is just my story—plenty of people out there are big and happy and healthy and just fine and worthy of respect. But I was self-medicating with food, and it was hard for me to live in the world as that person. I’d never seen that story precisely told.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Chris Rock: Will Smith Slapped Me for the ‘Nicest Joke I Ever Told’

Chris Rock is reflecting on Will Smith’s Oscars slap in his new European stand-up tour alongside Dave Chappelle. Rock joked while at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England that Smith attacked him onstage earlier this year for a “bullshit joke” about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. “Did that shit hurt?” Rock asked the audience (via Deadline). “Goddam right. The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.” Rock added that he returned to work the day after the 2022 Academy Awards and that he does not consider himself to be a victim. Chappelle, who was also assaulted onstage...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Significant Other’ Trailer: Jake Lacy Dodges a Possessed Fiancée in Camping Nightmare Thriller

Jake Lacy is taking the leap into marriage. No, really: The trailer for Paramount+ horror film “Significant Other” shows the “White Lotus” alum plunging headfirst off a cliff to his death mere moments after proposing to his girlfriend. Anything to escape the cage of marriage, it seems. “Significant Other” stars Lacy as Harry, an unsuspecting partner who is head over heels (literally) for fiancée Ruth, played by “It Follows” actress Maika Monroe. The couple go on a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, where Ruth seems to tap into the more supernatural elements of the forest. As Ruth imagines Harry...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicole Kidman ‘Inspired Every Word’ of Iconic AMC Ad, Screenwriter Says

Screenwriter Billy Ray, known for projects ranging from the Oscar-nominated feature “Captain Phillips” to the 2012 YA tentpole “The Hunger Games,” left an indelible mark on the post-lockdown movie season when he wrote that truly excellent AMC ad starring Nicole Kidman. The cult-favorite commercial first began airing on television in September 2021, before becoming a staple of the AMC theater-going experience. “I worked with Nicole before [on 2015’s ‘Secret in Their Eyes’] and, obviously, I was a fan and admirer and friend,” Ray explained of his involvement in a recent interview with Variety, celebrating the ad’s one-year anniversary. “She had been asked...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Brendan Fraser
IndieWire

Dwayne Johnson Applauds Brendan Fraser’s Comeback: He ‘Kicked Off My Hollywood Career’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is honoring Brendan Fraser’s return to the big screen. Johnson credited former “Mummy Returns” co-star Fraser for helping launch his own film career after making history in the WWE. The “Black Adam” actor tweeted in support of Fraser after the standing ovation for the Venice Film Festival premiere of “The Whale,” starring Fraser as a 600-pound teacher, went viral. “Man, this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan,” Johnson wrote. “He supported me coming into his ‘Mummy Returns’ franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Ben Affleck Quoted His Own Film During Wedding Speech to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez may have taken a page out of her film “Marry Me” by saying “I do” to longtime love Ben Affleck, but the Grammy winner revealed Oscar winner Affleck also had a past movie quote up his sleeve. During their September 20 wedding reception, Affleck apparently quoted his own 2016 film “Live by Night,” which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. Based on Dennis Lehane’s 2012 novel of the same name, “Live by Night” follows a gangster through his existential crisis. “‘This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now,'” Lopez shared in her On the JLo newsletter, quoting the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Brendan Fraser Tears Up at 6-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’

Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” doesn’t have a trailer yet, but the overwhelming response to star Brendan Fraser, following a screening of the psychological drama at the Venice International Film Festival, is better promotion than any sizzle reel could buy. In a pair of videos posted to Twitter by Ramin Setoodeh (co-editor in chief of Variety), the cast and top creative team behind the upcoming tearjerker can be seen reacting to a six-minute standing ovation after the film’s premiere on Sunday. Per Setoodeh, Fraser “sobbed” throughout the celebration and “tried to leave” but was forced to stay thanks to the raucous applause. The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cate Blanchett Says ‘TÁR’ Isn’t a #MeToo Movie: ‘This Film Isn’t About Women, It’s About Humans’

Cate Blanchett is about to get existential. Well, more existential than usual. The Oscar winner’s latest film “TÁR,” which was written for her by director Todd Field (“Little Children”), centers on the fictional Lydia Tár, the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Yet her EGOT-winning career high soon unravels after #MeToo allegations against her cloud Lydia’s creative peak. The film debuted at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where Blanchett opened up about her take on the feature’s ultimate message. “There are a lot of hot-button issues that come up, but it’s not about those things. It’s much more existential...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Whale#Prosthetics#Film Star#Vanity Fair#Tiff#Tate Modern
IndieWire

‘Bones & All’ Review: Chalamet Seduces, but a New Star Is Born in Cannibal Romance

Anton Chekhov once wrote to a colleague that “One must never place a loaded rifle on the stage if it isn’t going to go off. It’s wrong to make promises you don’t mean to keep.” So when Michael Stuhlbarg describes to a pair of young cannibal lovers the transcendental experience of consuming someone “bones and all,” he loads carcass-shaped bullets into Luca Guadagnino’s cinematic gun. The lovers comprise Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), both “eaters,” with a hunger for human flesh passed down their respective family’s bloodlines. We are first introduced to Maren as a seemingly shy wallflower in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Don’t Worry, Harry Styles Did Not Spit on Chris Pine, Says Pine’s Rep: ‘Ridiculous Story’

The “Don’t Worry Darling” drama just won’t stop. A now-viral clip of “Don’t Worry Darling” actor Styles seeming to spit on co-star Chris Pine before sitting next to him at the Venice Film Festival premiere has been dismissed by Pine’s representatives. Pine was seated between director Olivia Wilde and her off-screen partner Styles at the premiere, igniting a “ridiculous story” about a brewing feud, according to Pine’s rep. “This is a ridiculous story,” Chris Pine’s representative shared in a statement with IndieWire. “A complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation....
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Trailer: Nicolas Winding Refn Returns to Denmark with Stylish Netflix Series

In recent years, Nicolas Winding Refn has become known to many domestic audiences for his neon-tinged, Los Angeles-set films such as “Drive” and “The Neon Demon.” But before that, the Danish director rose to prominence for documenting the criminal underbelly of Copenhagen in the “Pusher” trilogy. When the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from traveling outside his home country to work, he set his sights on Copenhagen once again. Refn’s latest project is “Copenhagen Cowboy,” a new six-episode Netflix series that he previously described as a “poetic neo-noir.” The project recently wrapped production and is set to premiere later this year on...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Shines Twice Over

At a critical moment towards the end of Joanna Hogg’s magnificent “The Souvenir Part II” — the second and supposedly final portion of her self-portrait of an artist — the director’s young avatar is overcome by her frustrations with the student film she’s trying to make (itself an autobiographical story called “The Souvenir”). “I don’t want to see life as it was,” she stresses, “I want to see life as I imagine it to be.” As played by Honor Swinton Byrne, the hurting but headstrong Julie Hart eventually finds a way to do just that, a breakthrough that allows Hogg’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘The Whale’ Review: Brendan Fraser Is Towering in a Lesser Darren Aronofsky

There are two things to be a little worried about and one thing to be extremely excited about when coming into “The Whale.” The first element of concern is director Darren Aronofsky, who admittedly has made exceptional films like “Requiem for a Dream” and “Pi” and gotten career-defining performances out of his leads in “Black Swan” and “The Wrestler.” But his last two films, “Noah” and “mother!,” succumbed to all his worst instincts, creating bloated self-indulgent nonsense that was actively painful to sit through. In “The Whale,” also slightly worrying is the use of “fat suits,” which contemporary audiences are becoming increasingly...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Theater of Thought’ Review: Werner Herzog Playfully Investigates the Mysteries of the Human Mind

Werner Herzog has spent much of his time on this Earth staring directly into one kind of abyss or another — the molten heart of a volcano, the melting ice sheets of the Antarctic, the empty hollow of a chicken’s soul — but on the brink of his 80th birthday, cinema’s most unflappable nihilist finally turns his attention to an abyss so impenetrable that it seems to be staring right back at him: The future. It’s the largest and most impenetrable void that Herzog has ever dared to explore, and the closer it gets, the harder it becomes for him...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock’ Review: What Movie Documentaries Should Be

Here’s a film documentary that feels like a time-travel machine. But we’re not escaping into the past — the past is coming to us. In “My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock,” film-besotted documentarian Mark Cousins hopscotches through the Master of Suspense’s body of work based on ideas and images, not your typical film-by-film chronological approach. He’s made hyperlinked connections throughout Hitchcock’s whole filmography (clips from almost every one of his films appear) to show that these works are not of the past: They remain eternally present tense. To do that, Cousins presents us with a magnificent trick: making it seem as if Hitchcock...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Brace for It: Cancel Culture Is Coming to Oscar Season

When fall festivals introduce Oscar buzz, we learn not only which movies may make the cut but also the themes they create. This time last year, “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” launched dueling stories of troubled youth. This year, brace for it: Cancel culture is coming to Oscar season. The undisputed victor of the Venice-Telluride dash is “TÁR,” which arrived in the Rockies from the Lido riding the waves of rapturous praise. The Telluride crowd confirmed that director Todd Field’s first movie in 15 years is a riveting cinematic journey into the downfall of a brilliant-but-troubled conductor whose career...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Beauty and Brutality of Rainer Werner Fassbinder, as Told by François Ozon and Hanna Schygulla

Rainer Werner Fassbinder died as he lived: at many frames per second. The cinephile’s errand of trying to watch everything the German filmmaker made in his lifetime, from all 10 hours of “Berlin Alexanderplatz” to more modestly scaled melodramas like “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant,” often feels like an act of running in place. Reports of his “contradictory” and “complex” nature reveal what we already know: He was a self-medicating, workaholic perfectionist who drove himself into the ground, completing more than 40 films in his short life, and died because of it. He also did not believe in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Compassionate Spy’ Review: Steve James Explores a Marriage Built on Nuclear Secrets

Steve James’ “A Compassionate Spy” is ultimately (“Hoop Dreams,” “The Interrupters,” “Life Itself”), but it might just contain the one true secret to a happy marriage: sharing historically significant nuclear secrets. That sure seems to have been a winning strategy for Ted Hall, a young physics student who fell in love with an undergrad named Joan at the University of Chicago in 1947. They seemed like natural soulmates from the start, but Ted’s inevitable proposal came with a radioactive disclaimer. If Joan wanted to spend the rest of her life with him, she would have to accept that Ted —...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Newly Revealed Footage Shows Tom Cruise Hyping Up ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ From the Sky

If you had to pick one motif that has defined movies in 2022, you could do a lot worse than “Tom Cruise in an airplane.” Endless words have been written about how “Top Gun: Maverick” was an undisputed triumph, earning rave reviews from critics and bringing in massive box office returns in a year where the film industry desperately needed them. The film’s success has resulted in an increased appreciation for Cruise’s commitment to practical effects and doing his own stunts, ginning up anticipation for next year’s “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part I” in the process. Cruise began stoking anticipation for both...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jeremy Strong Finds It Harder to Be a Character Actor Because of ‘Succession’ — Interview

Jeremy Strong may forever find his “Succession” character Kendall Roy hard to shake. “I don’t know what Kendall Mode is, but I am wearing his hat right now. And I am in it,” said the Emmy-winning actor, having come straight from shooting Season 4 of the acclaimed HBO drama to the 2022 Telluride Film Festival. “It’s great to be here and sort of come up for air for a minute.” Strong is in Colorado for the North American premiere of his new film “Armageddon Time,” a film written and directed by James Gray that’s a very different family drama from the hit...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy