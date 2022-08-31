ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Martha Stewart Cooks With This Flavor-Packed Spice Brand & You Can Get it Right on Amazon

By Kay Snowden
SheKnows
SheKnows
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Br6aV_0hcn40HV00

As the autumn weather begins creeping in, we start craving cozy comfort for all our senses: soft sweaters, fall foliage, nostalgic tunes, pumpkin spice aromas, and hearty flavors. Who isn’t ready for a delicious banana cardamom muffin fresh from the oven on a crisp fall morning? Or a cumin-laden chili to warm our bellies on a chilly night? How about a Shabazi-sprinkled pasta dish, or a Isphahan-enhanced stew? Not familiar with those spices ? No worries, you can easily give them a try thanks to a set of mini spices from La Boîte, the high-quality spice brand with which the Martha Stewart collaborates on her exclusive spice offerings.

Started by Chef Lior Lev Sercarz in 2006 after he worked with chef Daniel Boulud, La Boîte is a French biscuit and spice shop in New York City. Sercarz was inspired by spices he discovered while traveling around the world learning about new cuisines , so he created his own blends and began experimenting with the use of spices. Though delightful in his biscuits, the blends can also be used in many preparations, offering endless possibilities for savory dishes, creative desserts, and unique cocktails.

This special mini spice collection includes five, 1-ounce jars of some of La Boite’s famous blends. Isphahan N.1, Mishmish N.33, Shabazi N.38, Ararat N.35, Moruno N.21. To create the blends, Sercarz uses the best spices from around the world to obtain fresh, aromatic, and powerful flavors. Each of them is a reflection of a place, a moment, or cultural influence, and this set is a great introduction to the mastery of La Boîte’s spice blends.

La Boîte Mini Spices Set


La Boite Mini Spices Set

$39.99



Buy now
Sign Up

“Such an interesting array of spice mixes,” raves one shopper on Amazon of this mini spice set. “Love them all; great introduction to the spices of the Middle East (the true Orient).” The shopper also notes that because the blend’s “high quality and great potency” you don’t need to use much to experience the flavor. Plus, she loves the small size so she can “use them before they go stale.” Yes! We hate when we have to throw out practically full container of a special spice we bought for one recipe and never used again.

So, what are these interesting master blends? Here’s a cheat sheet from La Boîte:

ISPHAHAN: A musky, smoky, sour, and bitter Persian-inspired blend with a citrus aroma that enhances soups, stews, rice, broths, and pickles.

MISHMISH: Crystallized honey is added for sweetness, add it to yogurt for breakfast, sprinkle it over fresh fruit, or use it to rim a margarita glass.

SHABAZIi: Capturing the essence of zhoug, a spicy paste made with cilantro, green chiles, and lemon juice that is the classic Yemenite hot sauce, Shabazi N.38 transforms a labor-intensive condiment into a simple powder, easy to sprinkle into pasta sauce, on scrambled eggs , or on mojitos.

ARARAT: Blending fenugreek leaves and seeds with pimentón and chocolatey Urfa chile, mimics the smokiness of bastirma. Use to elevate fish, chicken, or even a Bloody Mary.

MORUNO: In the traditional pintxo moruno, a mix of cumin and saffron is used to flavor meats, fish and sausages, but when this blend is added to grilled vegetables, it carries a similar flavor profile. Wedges of fennel sprinkled and braised with Moruno N.21 is particularly good.

As another Amazon shopper notes, this set of five is “a perfect spice mix for grilled chicken, potatoes and fish. Excited to explore other combinations!”

So are we. Fall meals just got a lot more interesting!

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Summertime Take on a Soup & Sandwich Is Perfect for September Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite it being September, in many parts of the world, it’s still much too hot for soup season to officially begin. So, Martha Stewart came up with a cool-weather version of the classic soup and sandwich pairing to carry us through until the crisp autumn air finally hits.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake Has One Clever Ingredient That Sets It Apart

I’m a big fan of sweetened condensed milk. When I was a kid, my mom would drizzle it over sliced fresh strawberries or peaches, and I would go bonkers for the combo. I now do this for my kids, who react the same way. When I see a can listed in an ingredient list, chances are high I’ll like the recipe, which is why I was delighted when I came upon Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Easy & Fruity Take on Cheesecake is the Perfect Dessert to Say Goodbye to Summer

Martha Stewart is saying goodbye to summer in the cheesiest, most delicious way possible, and we want to be a part of it ASAP. On Sept 1, Stewart posted her easy, fruit take on a cheesecake, and our mouths are watering way too much right now. She posted it to her Instagram page @marthastewart with the caption, “Here’s a new take on cheesecake, only easier and in tart form. Fresh peach slices and juicy blueberries top a light, fluffy filling made with cream cheese, sugar, and lemon zest and juice. The crust for this easy-going pie can be made in advance,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Over 8,000 Shoppers Adore This $8 5-in-1 Bottle Stopper for Keeping Their Wine Fresh

Calling all wine lovers, we all know the struggle of keeping our wine perfect. Now, we could spend thousands of dollars on the wall-to-ceiling wine fridge of our dreams that we see all over Instagram, but who has the time (and money) for that?! We love our wine fridges, wine subscriptions, and wine in general, but it can be hard to store. Along with that if your house is covered in head-to-toe white, red wine can be the enemy. Unless you come prepared. What if there was a product that helps you store your wine and eliminate messes within seconds? We...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Daniel Boulud
Person
Spice
SheKnows

The TikTok-Famous Produce Cleaner Is Finally Available on Amazon & It's Already a Best-Seller

Stop scrubbing — there’s a brand new way to clean your fruits, vegetables, and even meats that only requires you to touch a single button. It’s called the Heyjar Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine and it’s going viral on TikTok because it’s just that cool. The Heyjar machine uses electrolysis, degradation, and deep purification to get your fruits and veggies squeaky clean. When dropped into a bowl of water with fruits, vegetables, or meats, the HeyJar machine decomposes water into OH- and H+. The OH- particles then destroy residual chemicals, rendering them harmless. Then the deep purification kicks in, combining OH-...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
Well+Good

Jennifer Garner Loves This $25 Cream So Much, It Lives on Her Bedside Table

Keeping your skin healthy doesn't stop at your face. A thorough skin-care routing takes you from head to toe—and that includes your hands, which rarely get the attention they deserve despite being exposed to harsh factors like repeated washes, dish soap, and UV damage. Jennifer Garner gets that, which is why she keeps a container of Deborah Lippman's The Cure ($25) cuticle cream on her bedside table.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Mariah Carey Admits She Made One Terrible Fashion Choice During a Fun Theme Park Outing With Her Kids

Mariah Carey had a ball with her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe over the weekend — even though her fashion choice might have caused some mishaps. The trio headed to Cedar Point Amusement Park, located in Sandusky, Ohio, where the singer donned a pair of chic but perhaps slightly impractical heels. “Had the best time at @cedarpoint!” Carey captioned the series of sweet photos with her kids. “Never again with the heels though! 😂” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) Many people hopped into the comment section to reassure the pop icon that her shoe choice...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Spice#Stew#Food Drink#Isphahan#French
SheKnows

This $30 Retinol Cream From Amazon “Works Just as Well as High-end Skincare” — & It’s Currently Over 40% Off

When you think it’s time to add retinol into your skincare routine, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of retinol products on the market — and all of them are a bit pricey. But according to over 2,700 reviewers, one affordable retinol product on Amazon can compete with the rest, and it’s currently on sale for just under $17. The Remedial Pax Day & Night Retinol & Collagen Moisturizer banishes fine lines just as effectively as more high-end brands. It restores skin elasticity and tone with its 5 percent hyaluronic acid, green tea, and aloe vera. And vitamin E...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Aarti Sequeira’s One-pot Chicken & Orzo Dish Is Perfect for Busy School Days

With school back in session, life just got a bit more chaotic. After-school activities, playdates, and sports all leave you with less time to prepare dinner at the end of the day. Luckily, Aarti Sequeira shared one of her favorite one-pot meals that comes together in a snap and leaves you with minimal clean-up at the end of the day. “The girls are back in school which means I need some easy, filling, crowd-pleasing recipes in my back pocket,” Sequeira wrote in the caption of her Instagram video. “Here’s one that’s a huge hit with the girls: One-pot Date, Chestnut and...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Le Creuset Just Launched the Dreamiest New Fall Collection & It's Already on Sale

Le Creuset is known for offering their enamel cast iron Dutch ovens, baking dishes, and more a variety of fun, punchy colors that go with so many different aesthetics. But the brand’s latest hue release is for neutral lovers and pairs perfectly with any and all existing Le Creuset collections. Nutmeg is a brand new color collection from Le Creuset that is now available to shop at Sur La Table and over on the Le Creuset website. It’s an organic creamy taupe color and each piece glazed in Nutmeg features a gorgeous light-to-dark ombre that gives off an Old World charm. Le...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Alex Guarnaschelli’s Easy Pickled Watermelon Rind Is The Perfect Weekend Cooking Project

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Some people might be eager to jump feet first into fall, and while we are easily convinced when we start seeing chic Halloween decor in stores, we always find ourselves swinging back into full summer mode when we visit the early September farmer’s markets. Luscious ripe tomatoes, perfect eggplants, bright peppers in all shapes and sizes, and heavy, fragrant melons are all at their peak right now. If you’re like us, cramming your fridge with as much late-summer produce as possible before the cool weather actually arrives, then we have a feeling you’ll love Alex Guarnaschelli’s easy pickled watermelon rind recipe.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Paula’s Choice Just Dropped a Firming Serum That Smooths Out Wrinkles on the Face and Neck — Get it 20% Off Now

It’s never too late to start preparing your skin to defend against signs of aging. There are various ways to age gracefully, whether it’s the latest skincare tool or beauty hack. And if you’re looking for a new trick, then you’re in luck. Paula’s Choice just dropped their latest serum to help you look the best at your age. The Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Serum visibly firms and improves creping in the skin — but this Paula’s Choice product is different from other anti-defying serums. It fights signs of aging in the face and neck that are due to a loss of estrogen. So, the final results are firmness,...
SKIN CARE
People

A Soft and 'Cozy' Blanket That Amazon Shoppers Love Is on Sale for as Little as $9 Right Now

“I bought two and I’m getting ready to buy a third” Although it's still technically summer, September marks the turning of the seasons — which means the changing of the leaves, knee-high boots, and pumpkin everything is just around the corner. And while that may certainly still be a few weeks away, Amazon is already marking down prices on tons of fall must-have essentials.  Those discounts include the Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket, which is as little as $9 right now. The flannel blanket is made from 100 percent...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Celebrate Your Loved Ones With the Flour Shop's New Birthday Advent Calendar at Williams Sonoma

If you’re all about celebrating the entire week leading up to a loved one’s birthday (or your own birthday!), then this new advent calendar from Soho-based Flour Shop by Amirah Kassem is for you. Offering seven days of birthday fun, advent calendars definitely aren’t for just Christmas anymore. The Flour Shop Birthday Advent Calendar, sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma, is packed with a variety of birthday-themed goodies. The first six days of the calendar feature a trio of gourmet gummy bears that come in a fun variety of colors and flavors. Then, when your birthday arrives, the seventh window opens to...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

SheKnows

66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy