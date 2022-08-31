3 takeaways from the Mud Hens’ 2023 schedule

Toledo Mud Hens fans can get ready for 2023 opening day a little early.

The team released its 2023 schedule Wednesday with opening day falling on Friday, March 31 at Fifth Third Field.

Here are three takeaways from the 2023 Mud Hens schedule.

1. Toledo baseball in March

The Mud Hens will host opening day in March for the first time in the history of Fifth Third Field, which opened in 2002.

Prepare to bundle up. Over the last three years, the average temperatures in Toledo on March 31 were a high of 53 and a low of 33. In that same time frame, the average chance of rain on that date was 40 percent, and the chance of snow average was 7 percent.

Opening day will be on a Friday for the first time since 2018 and fourth time at Fifth Third Field (2012, 2014). Toledo opened on a Tuesday the past two seasons.

2. Six-game series return

The six-game format is back for another season. For most weeks during the season, the Mud Hens will once again play an opponent Tuesdays to Sundays, which Mondays generally reserved for off days.

Toledo has two three-game series sprinkled throughout the season, including the season’s opening series against St. Paul.

3. Familiar foe come to town

Toledo faces a trio of teams it hasn’t seen in a few seasons. The Syracuse Mets, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and Buffalo Bisons all return to Fifth Third Field in 2023 for the first time since 2019. Toledo plays one series against Syracuse, two series against Lehigh Valley, and two series against Buffalo.

The last time Syracuse visited Toledo, the ballpark had some of its biggest crowds thanks to Tim Tebow suiting up for Syracuse.

THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE

Game times have not been announced.

March 31-April 2: St. Paul

April 4-9: at Omaha

April 11-16: Louisville

April 18-23: at Columbus

April 25-30: Syracuse

May 2-7: Indianapolis

May 9-14: at Iowa

May 16-21 : at Omaha

May 23-28: Rochester

May 29-June 4: at Indianapolis

June 6-June 11: Buffalo

June 14-18: at Lehigh Valley

June 20-25: St. Paul

June 28-July 3: at Columbus

July 4-9: Louisville

July 14-16: at Buffalo

July 18-23: Lehigh Valley

July 25-30: at St. Paul

Aug. 1-6: at Iowa

Aug. 8-13: Columbus

Aug. 15-20: Omaha

Aug. 22-27: at Louisville

Aug. 29-Sept. 3: Iowa

Sept. 5-10: at Indianapolis

Sept. 12-17: Columbus

Sept. 19-24 : at St. Paul