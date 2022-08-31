3 takeaways from the Mud Hens’ 2023 schedule
Toledo Mud Hens fans can get ready for 2023 opening day a little early.
The team released its 2023 schedule Wednesday with opening day falling on Friday, March 31 at Fifth Third Field.
Here are three takeaways from the 2023 Mud Hens schedule.
1. Toledo baseball in March
The Mud Hens will host opening day in March for the first time in the history of Fifth Third Field, which opened in 2002.
Prepare to bundle up. Over the last three years, the average temperatures in Toledo on March 31 were a high of 53 and a low of 33. In that same time frame, the average chance of rain on that date was 40 percent, and the chance of snow average was 7 percent.
Opening day will be on a Friday for the first time since 2018 and fourth time at Fifth Third Field (2012, 2014). Toledo opened on a Tuesday the past two seasons.
2. Six-game series return
The six-game format is back for another season. For most weeks during the season, the Mud Hens will once again play an opponent Tuesdays to Sundays, which Mondays generally reserved for off days.
Toledo has two three-game series sprinkled throughout the season, including the season’s opening series against St. Paul.
3. Familiar foe come to town
Toledo faces a trio of teams it hasn’t seen in a few seasons. The Syracuse Mets, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and Buffalo Bisons all return to Fifth Third Field in 2023 for the first time since 2019. Toledo plays one series against Syracuse, two series against Lehigh Valley, and two series against Buffalo.
The last time Syracuse visited Toledo, the ballpark had some of its biggest crowds thanks to Tim Tebow suiting up for Syracuse.
THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE
Game times have not been announced.
March 31-April 2: St. Paul
April 4-9: at Omaha
April 11-16: Louisville
April 18-23: at Columbus
April 25-30: Syracuse
May 2-7: Indianapolis
May 9-14: at Iowa
May 16-21 : at Omaha
May 23-28: Rochester
May 29-June 4: at Indianapolis
June 6-June 11: Buffalo
June 14-18: at Lehigh Valley
June 20-25: St. Paul
June 28-July 3: at Columbus
July 4-9: Louisville
July 14-16: at Buffalo
July 18-23: Lehigh Valley
July 25-30: at St. Paul
Aug. 1-6: at Iowa
Aug. 8-13: Columbus
Aug. 15-20: Omaha
Aug. 22-27: at Louisville
Aug. 29-Sept. 3: Iowa
Sept. 5-10: at Indianapolis
Sept. 12-17: Columbus
Sept. 19-24 : at St. Paul
