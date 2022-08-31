Read full article on original website
Crypto Investment Slowdown Will Continue Rest of 2022, KPMG Predicts
Global investments in cryptocurrency companies pulled back to $14.2 billion in the first half of 2022 from a record $32.1 billion last year, a slowdown that’s expected to continue, according to a new report from global audit and consulting firm KPMG. “Despite the crypto space collapsing significantly since midway...
Marathon Digital Energized 25,000 Miners in August, Produced 184 Bitcoins
Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA) said it energized about 25,000 previously installed miners in August, adding about 2.5 exahash per second (EH/s) in computing power and bringing total hashrate to roughly 3.2 EH/s. The company produced 184 bitcoin (BTC) in August, bringing the year-to-date total to 2,222. Month-end bitcoin holdings...
Crypto Exchange KuCoin Highlights Flaws in DeFi Platform Acala's Post-Exploit Proposal
Seychelles-based crypto exchange KuCoin has highlighted flaws in decentralized finance (DeFi) network Acala’s community proposal to recover billions of dollars worth of aUSD erroneously issued during a mid-August exploit, according to a Tuesday post published on KuCoin’s blog. The blog pinpointed several alleged inaccuracies in the Acala proposal’s...
Binance, Issuer of Third-Biggest Stablecoin, to Stop Supporting Larger Rival USDC
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has shaken up the vital stablecoin market, announcing it will automatically move customers' funds to its Binance USD (BUSD) token from alternatives including the larger USD Coin (USDC). Binance said on Monday that it will convert all investments in USDC, Pax Dollar (USDP) and...
Binance Ditched a Bunch of Stablecoins. Even a Newly Banished Issuer Was OK With It
While some market participants were initially shocked that the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume ended its support of a slew of stablecoins, others are praising the move – including the issuer of the largest stablecoin that’s getting ousted. Binance announced Monday that USD coin (USDC), Paxos...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO was implicated in insider trading and fraud scheme days before death, court docs show
The Bed Bath & Beyond executive who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him of fraud.Gustavo Arnal, the CFO at the home goods company, died at a time when his company was experiencing severe losses in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s substantial inflation, according to Insider.Less than two weeks ago he was named in a federal class-action lawsuit concerning allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading and breach of fiduciary duty, court documents reviewed by The Independent show.The lawsuit...
7 Trends That Could Reignite Crypto Growth
Wall Street investment firm Bernstein last week listed seven predictions that could reignite growth in crypto. Even though the switch to a proof-of-stake method of maintaining its network from a proof-of-work one is just days away, there remains a healthy bit of skepticism, Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote in a note last week. They believe it will happen between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20, and it will be a positive catalyst for crypto.
Who Benefits From Binance Converting USDC to Its Own Stablecoin?
On Monday, Binance, the largest global crypto exchange by volume, announced it is killing access to three stablecoins that compete with its own dollar vehicle, Binance USD (BUSD). Binance said it’s making the move to improve liquidity and capital efficiency on the exchange. Beginning Sept. 29, Binance will automatically...
Crypto Investment-Product Firm 21Shares' Parent Raises $25M, Pushing Valuation to $2B
Crypto investment product firm 21.co raised $25 million in a funding round that gave it a valuation of $2 billion and the cash to develop more crypto product offerings and expand its geographic presence after a recent foray into the U.S. The Zurich, Switzerland-based firm is the newly formed parent...
Bitcoin in Accumulation Phase Despite Macro Headwinds, On-Chain Data Indicate
Long-term investors in bitcoin are adding to their stashes as prices decline, despite the generally bleak macroeconomic outlook, with some models suggesting the world's largest cryptocurrency could be undervalued at the current price range of $20,000-$21,000. The Puell Multiple, a tool that measures one-year revenue growth among bitcoin miners, indicates...
Crypto Exchange Bybit Barred From Brokering Securities in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) banned the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit from brokering securities. In a declaratory act published on Monday, the CVM...
NFT Software Company Dust Labs Raises $7M During y00ts Release
Non-fungible token (NFT) software company Dust Labs has raised a $7 million funding round, announced during the pandemonium for its Solana-based y00ts NFT minting on Monday. Participants in the round include Foundation Capital, Solana Ventures, Metaplex, Jump, FTX Ventures and Chapter One. The investment was a 50/50 split between company equity and its DUST token, a representative told CoinDesk.
Crypto Custody Firm Copper Appoints Tim Neill as Chief Risk Officer
Cryptocurrency custodian Copper named Tim Neill as chief risk officer, the company said in a statement on Monday. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Wilson, and his appointment begins with immediate effect, the company said. Neill joins from Mastercard, where he was chief risk officer for the company's...
First Mover Americas: Ether Outshines Bitcoin as Ethereum Merge Nears
Price Point: Ether outperforms bitcoin as the Bellatrix upgrade was activated today which marks the beginning of the transition of Ethereum’s proof-of-work chain to the proof-of-stake Beacon Chain. Market Moves: CoinDesk's Shaurya Malwa looks into the sudden growth of Ethereum Classic, which is up 27% today. Chart of the...
UK Crypto Firms Must Now Report Sanctions Breaches, Freeze Accounts
The U.K. Treasury, the government’s finance arm, wants crypto exchanges and wallet providers operating in the country to report suspected sanctions breaches to authorities, updated guidance shows. Crypto companies must freeze assets and report them to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), an authority within the Treasury, if...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Takes Late Dive Below $19K, Ether Falls as Merge Countdown Begins
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) took divergent paths on Tuesday, as BTC traded down while ETH rose early in the day ahead of the much-anticipated transition of the Ethereum blockchain to a proof-of-stake protocol from proof-of-work. ETH prices traded down as the day progressed. Bitcoin started off the post-Labor Day...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Tight Below $20K; Blockchain Protocol Cardano Arrives on Robinhood. Who Cares?
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend the weekend in a tight trading range below $20K; investors will have few, significant economic indicators to consider until the next U.S. inflation figures next week. Insights: Blockchain Protocol Cardano's arrival on Robinhood seems like a big yawn, given the protocol's lack of achievements. Catch...
Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Wallet Removes $33M of Staked Ether From Curve Pool
A wallet belonging to insolvent crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has removed $33 million worth of staked ether (stETH) from the Curve pool, according to on-chain data. The Singapore-based fund, which filed for bankruptcy in July, also removed 200 bitcoins (BTC), $4 million in tether (USDT) and $4 million worth of wrapped ether (wETH) in liquidity from Convex, a platform that boosts rewards for Curve stakers and liquidity providers.
Voyager Kept Taking Buy Orders After Freezing Crypto Transfers; Now, This Trader Is Stuck
Crypto trader Shaik Taj Baba wants his $10,000 back from Voyager Digital. The way he sees it, the bankrupt crypto firm shouldn’t have it at all. Baba is one of the more than 100,000 angry clients whose crypto – valued in the billions of dollars – remains in court-ordered limbo as Voyager tries to right itself. But the Virginia resident has found himself in an even more gut-wrenching sort of purgatory.
Citi: Ether Extends Rally Ahead of the Merge Despite Bitcoin Weakness
Ether (ETH) has outperformed bitcoin (BTC) in recent months, likely in anticipation of the planned Merge upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge, the switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, is the first of five enhancements planned...
