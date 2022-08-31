Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyard Haven Harbor dazzles
Scattered throughout the Vineyard Haven Harbor this weekend were 22 traditional Herreshoff 12.5 sailboats, competing for the win in the 2022 Vineyard Herreshoff Cup. After five races comprising three Island fleets, Edgartown came out on top in the two-day Herreshoff 12 class Regatta, with frontrunner Warren Vose, skipper of ‘Moonglader,’ earning just 17 points. Menemsha Pond Racers and Vineyard Haven Yacht Club came in second and third, respectively.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Businesses take a breath
As the peak summer season comes to a close and the post-Labor Day shoulder season begins on Martha’s Vineyard, residents and business owners are breathing a collective sigh of relief after making it through a particularly busy summer. With COVID-19 seemingly less pervasive, the aftermath of three consecutive pandemic...
Martha's Vineyard Times
First day of school begins for Martha’s Vineyard
The first day of school rang out across the Island’s public schools on Tuesday morning. At Oak Bluffs School, students excitedly chattered, parents took photos, and teachers guided the children on a cloudy and at times drizzling Tuesday morning. Some family members were up earlier than others for the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Service for William Dean Holtham
William Dean Holtham will be held at the Chilmark Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 pm. Friends and family are invited to bring their stories, laughs, and happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Service for Margaret DeVane Logue
Margaret DeVane Logue will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, on Panhandle Road in West Tisbury. The family invites you to bring your memories and a dish to share. Masks are encouraged.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs
On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions. In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions. “With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was...
Martha's Vineyard Times
It’s primary day
The primary election is underway on Martha’s Vineyard with voters going to the polls to decide who will be on the ballot for the general election. Polls are open from 7 am until 8 pm. On the Vineyard there is particular interest in the race for Dukes County Sheriff...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pain endures for family of Henry
An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury crash snarls traffic
A crash on rain-slicked roads near the intersection of State and Stoney Hill Road snarled traffic between 2 and 2:30 pm Tuesday. Traffic headed up-Island was backed up beyond the Tisbury-West Tisbury line. The accident appears to have occured when a silver car pulled out of Buttonwood Farm Road and was struck by a Volvo, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone. Chief Mincone said no injuries were reported.
