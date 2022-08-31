Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Naz Lashgari throws her hat in the ring for open District 3 seat
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 6, 2022—Lynnwood resident Naz Lashgari, former Chair of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, announces her intent to seek the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination to the Snohomish County Council District 3 position, after Councilwoman Stephanie Wright announced her resignation on August 29, 2022. Lashgari joins a list of six other hopefuls: Rep. Strom Peterson (D-21), Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase, Lynnwood Councilwoman Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, former Edmonds City Councilwoman Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, nonprofit executive Chris Eck, and public defender Colin McMahon.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Public Facilities District meeting Sept 6
The Lynnwood Public Facilities will conduct a hybrid meeting to take place at the Lynnwood Convention Center located at 3711 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Participants may also zoom into the meeting. Janet Pope, Executive Director, Lynnwood PFD. Josh Cain, Director of Finance, Lynnwood PFD. Matt Hendricks, Attorney, Lynnwood PFD.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mindful Monday: Minding Nature
My days lately have been very full. I’ve been prepping my home for sale and tending to an ill parent along with all the other tasks of daily life. So, when my daughter asked if I’d like to join her for a trail walk, I jumped at the chance.
lynnwoodtimes.com
SnoCo Weather: Mostly sunny with some showers this week
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 4, 2022 – The National Weather Service forecasts mix weather throughout Snohomish County all week with showers starting Sunday afternoon and ending late evening and returning Wednesday evening until Thursday morning. Expect a slight breeze coming from the northwest ranging from 5-13 mph. Daily temperatures will be cooler this week fluctuating between a low of 53°F in the evenings to 74°F in the afternoons.
Comments / 0