VH’s President and CEO one of Virginia’s Top 500 people
Winchester based Valley Health (VH) announced their President and CEO Mark Nantz has been named one of Virginia’s top 500 people leading the Commonwealth. Nantz is one of 13 hospital and health system leaders chosen from the Healthcare, Biotech, Pharmaceutical sectors. Nantz joined VH in the third month of...
September 6, 2022
The Town of Strasburg declared a drought watch and is encouraging voluntary water conservation measures. The low river flow levels caused the town to follow the drought response plan as outlined by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply and the Virginia Water Protection withdrawal permit issued by the Department of Environmental Quality.
