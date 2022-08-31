Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Woman arrested on suspicion of Fernley arson
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of an arson incident that occurred in Fernley. Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, with assistance from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, found and arrested the suspect on Aug. 24. The investigation began on April...
FOX Reno
Duo arrested for murder outside of Reno's Lakemill Lodge
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a murder outside the Lakemill Lodge in Reno last week. Chris Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Patel, 22, are both being held at the Washoe County jail on open murder charges connected to the death of 27-year-old Jose Gonzalez.
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office looking for hit and run crash suspect
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash that occurred on Sept. 4. The crash happened on Jenny's Lane near Farm District Road in Fernley between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Authorities say...
FOX Reno
Sparks police asking for public's help finding man who failed to appear after posting bond
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted subject, David Paley. The warrant is for failing to appear after posting bond on original charge of grand theft auto. David Paley is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Reno
Barrels & Bites returning to Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Barrels & Bites is returning to Reno on Sept. 9. The event benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Colie Glenn with the Boys & Girls Club and Tony King with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits Lead joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share all the details of what you can expect to happen at the event.
FOX Reno
Atlantis to host Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Atlantis Casino in Reno will host the Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11 to remember those who died in the 2001 terrorist attack. The Vitalant blood mobile will be in the west parking lot at the Atlantis Casino from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FOX Reno
Celebrating World Samosa Day with India Kabab and Curry
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sep. 5 is World Samosa Day. To celebrate, India Kabab and Curry stopped by Mornings on Fox 11 to share how to make the tasty treat.
FOX Reno
Downtown garden to be dedicated to late Reno mayor Bob Cashell
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A memorial garden will be dedicated to late Reno mayor Bob Cashell next week. A short service will be held at Bicentennial Park on Sept. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available until 6 p.m. at the city hall parking garage in downtown Reno.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Reno
NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
FOX Reno
Well-Being Wednesday: Cardiac Catheterization
Reno, NV - Cardiac catheterization is a low-risk and minimally invasive procedure that examines how well your heart is working. This procedure is performed for diagnostic and international purposes and is available here in Reno at Renown Health. In this segment of Well-Being Wednesday, Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck, a cardiologist with the Renown Institute for Heart and Vascular Health, answers some of the most commonly asked questions about cardiac catheterization.
Comments / 0