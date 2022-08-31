Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine musicians at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House
The weekend of September 9 and 10 features two top Maine musical acts on the historic Opera House stage in Boothbay Harbor. Friday, Sept. 9, will see country and blues with Denny Breau & Friends in concert followed by an evening of American roots rock with the Jason Spooner Band on Saturday, Sept. 10.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
BAD CLAMS
Lots of you are getting this newsletter because you made the mistake of signing up when you were visiting Boothbay Harbor. Granted, you probably had about a half-gallon of margaritas sloshing around your gullet along with a dozen oysters, 2 corndogs, and at least one "bad" clam. And because of...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Join Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s lobster bake on Peaks Island
The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), a nonprofit working to support vibrant fisheries, healthy fishermen, and thriving fishing communities, invites you to join them for an authentic Maine lobster bake on Peaks Island. All proceeds go to benefit MCFA’s programs. The event will be held at the Island Lobster Company on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5-7 p.m.. Ferry service is available through Casco Bay Lines to transport guests to and from the event.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sandra A. Thibault
Sandra Ann Thibault passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the Gregory Wing at St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor after a long battle with a spinal cord injury and multiple health issues. Sandra was born on Feb. 13, 1941 on Southport Island in her childhood home in Cozy Harbor to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boyce M. Brewer
Boyce M. “Bo” Brewer passed away Aug. 23, 2022 in his sleep. Burial will be Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Bushnell Veterans Cemetery. On Oct. 1, a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36 at 1:30 p.m. for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
James Montgomery ... live!
The first time I ever heard The James Montgomery Band was in ’77 or ’78 at the Silver Bullet in Moodus, Connecticut. It was a small club, but some of the best bands around played there including Max Creek, NRBQ, Fountainhead, Tirebiter … too many to recall for my aging brain. And you didn’t have to drive into the Hartford area to see them because of the Bullet. It was like Shaboo in Willimantic (which I’ve also written about), but smaller scale. Music sure was fine back then. Every weekend.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Gov. Mills cares about education
As a career educator, both teacher and administrator, I am pleased to have the time to work for and support the re-election of Governor Janet Mills. In the past four years she has done a yeoman’s job to turn the state around in the areas of finance, social welfare, and education.
Comments / 0