Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall
Christina Hall was joined by her three kids for her Maui wedding celebration with husband Joshua Hall Christina Hall was surrounded by lots of love on her special day. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, and Josh Hall, 41, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. Photos from the event on Christina's Instagram Story show the couple posing for a family photo with Christina's three children, 2½-year-old Hudson London — whom she shares with...
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave's Grand Entrance to Extravagant Car-Themed First Birthday Party
Cardi B and Offset spared nothing when it came to celebrating son Wave on his milestone birthday Cardi B and Offset went all out for son Wave Set's first birthday. On Sunday, the "Up" rapper, 29, shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party. The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina. Family and friends cheered as Offset used a remote...
Offset Celebrates Son Wave's First Birthday in Sweet Post: 'I Love You Big Man'
"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY," the proud dad wrote of his son, whom he shares with wife Cardi B, in the Instagram caption Sunday Offset is showering his son Wave Set with a lot of love on his special day! In honor of his baby boy's first birthday on Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared a throwback clip featuring the father-son duo and cute pictures of Wave to commemorate the milestone. "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" Offset wrote...
See Dad's Adorable Reaction to Finding Out His Wife Is Pregnant with Baby No. 7: 'So Happy'
Sarah and Tim Molitor are expecting their seventh baby together in March The Molitor family is growing once again! Sarah Molitor, creator of the Modern Farmhouse Family lifestyle blog, and her husband Tim are expecting their seventh baby together in March, the couple recently announced on Instagram. After sharing the happy news on their page, Sarah later posted an adorable video of the moment she told Tim the exciting announcement. The couple is already parents to six sons: Jude, Hudson, Chase, Crew, Beck and Griffy. In the heartwarming clip, Sarah...
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!'
Mariah Carey learned an important footwear lesson during a trip to Cedar Point. On Monday, Carey, 53, shared two photos to Instagram of herself and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — posing in front of two of the Ohio amusement park's famous roller coasters.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college Leah Remini has a pretty good reason why she didn't attend good friend Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck — she was sending her daughter off to college! The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 52, shared on Instagram over the weekend that moving daughter Sofia into school has been the "proudest moment of my life." Yet like all parents of college students, the joy was also tinged with sadness....
Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable Rocking Bleached Brows and a Jockstrap in New Pics
“I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable,” Kardashian tells Interview about her changing looks in a new interview Kim Kardashian looks virtually unrecognizable in the September issue of Interview magazine. The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her chameleonic fashion persona to the outlet, while sporting bleached brows and posing in a jockstrap with her jeans down revealing her backside, on the "American Dream"-themed cover. In a Q&A with the magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, Kardashian offered her perspective on style as someone...
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny
"We do not have a need for your love, or your kindness," Sumit's mom Sahna told him on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sumit continues to face harsh rejection from his parents. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After the reality star's mom Sahna disinvited Sumit, 33, to her and her husband's funeral after finding out about his marriage to Jenny, an American woman who is 30 years his senior. "It doesn't seem like you're our son," Sahna said. "You...
Dying woman wants her best friend to forgive her for having an affair with her husband
Being cheated on can cause emotional distress, anxiety, depression, physical pain, and more. Although people who were cheated on can forgive their cheating partners, it will take a lot of work and time.
'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Photo of All Four of Her Kids on First Day of School
"No tears this morning - except for me," the mom of four shared on her kids' first day of school Kailyn Lowry is sending her little ones off to school! On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 star, 30, shared a sweet photo of all four of her kids before they headed to their first day of school. Lowry shares 12-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, and 8-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin. She also co-parents sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez. In the cute picture, her kids...
Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Baby Boy's Name as She Reveals Inspiration Behind the Moniker
In her cover interview for the October issue of Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence opens up about motherhood and her baby boy Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her baby boy's name! In the October issue of Vogue, the new mom, 32, opens up for the first time about her baby, whom she gave birth to in February. While she preferred to focus on her own experiences in motherhood so far, the Don't Look Up actress shares that she welcomed a baby boy named Cy. The little one was named after Cy Twombly, a postwar American painter that is one...
Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'
The Roloff family enjoyed a fun-filled night of bonding and bowling that Tori documented on her Instagram Story Sunday Tori and Zach Roloff enjoyed a fun family outing with their three kids. On Sunday, the Little People Big World star shared photos from their family's first outing to a bowling alley together. The family of five posed for a sweet selfie with Tori writing, "I love these people." She also shared a video of husband Zach coaching son Jackson, 5, through his technique before the pair watched the ball bounce off...
Andy Cohen Shares Relatable Videos of Son Ben's Meltdowns During Car Ride Home from Vacation
The toddler was having a tough time dealing with the return to the city, as the Watch What Happens Live host shared Andy Cohen is giving fans an all too real look at toddler parenting life. In two videos shared on Instagram over the weekend, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, deals with car ride meltdowns from his 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen. Cohen approaches the tough moments with his signature sense of humor and brings levity to the challenges toddler parents face. The first video shows Cohen telling...
Jennette McCurdy Reads Shocking Email Sent from Abusive Late Mom on Red Table Talk
On Red Table Talk Wednesday, Jennette McCurdy opens up about years of suffering in silence with her abusive mom Debbie, who died of cancer in 2013 Jennette McCurdy is showcasing an example of how her abusive late mother used to speak to her. The former Nickelodeon star, now 30, appears on this week's new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, opening up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris about "decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her very own mother" after "years of...
Meri Brown Says There's 'So Much More to the Story' Ahead of Sister Wives' Season 17 Premiere
In an Instagram post Sunday Meri Brown teased there's lots more to discover about the Sister Wives family Meri Brown is teasing that there's lots more to discover about her family. On Sunday, Meri, 51, shared an Instagram photo of her face half-covered by what appears to be a journal alongside the caption "There's so much more to the story....#Ready." There's no telling what the message from the Sister Wives lead means — though fans of the show have had lots of guesses. "Pleeeaaassseeee tell us you left Kody!!!!" one commenter...
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Prince Starting School: 'My Young King's First Day'
Tristan Thompson was there to enjoy the special moment in his oldest child's life Tristan Thompson is celebrating a special milestone in his oldest child's life. The NBA star shared a photo on Instagram in which he poses with 5½-year-old son Prince Oliver for his first day of school on Tuesday "My young King's first day👑✏️📚," he captioned the sweet father-son shot. Thompson wore a Supreme t-shirt and black pants with printed Nike sneakers for the occasion, while Prince wore a Moschino t-shirt and a pair of army green shorts, By...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Worries 'My Person Might Not Be Here' During Fantasy Suite Week
Meanwhile, during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia shared, "This journey's working for me" Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey headed to Mexico for Fantasy Suite week. Before their dates, the Bachelorettes looked back on what went down during this week on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. (Reminder: Clayton told all three finalists he loved them and slept with all of them — and then told all of the women about that.) "I have been dreading this week because of what happened with...
