Texas State

KSST Radio

Dwayne Grimes

Dwayne Grimes was born October 3, 1936, in Longview, Texas, to Archie and Laura Jackson Grimes and died September 3, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He spent the majority of his childhood in Shreveport, LA, and Lubbock, Texas, graduating from Lubbock High School in 1954. He was a lifelong fan of Texas Tech University which he attended several years before graduating from West Texas University. He served in the U. S. Army.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Information of two Paris Junior College Welding Students

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Welding Instructor John Plemons, center, gives an OK to the work of advanced welding student Ra’Ann Carter, left, and structural welding student Ethan Fort. Both students are from Lone Oak. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Secretary of State Announces New Training Program To Become Certified As Poll Watchers

AUSTIN — Today, Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced a new poll watcher training program that allows interested Texans to become certified as poll watchers for the upcoming November 8, 2022 General Election. Under Texas law, individuals seeking to become poll watchers must obtain a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary of State’s office through this training program – as well as a Certificate of Appointment from a candidate, political party or specific-purpose political action committee – in order to be accepted as a poll watcher at a particular polling location, meeting place for an early voting ballot board or signature verification committee, or central counting station where voted ballots are tabulated.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

John Phillip Daugherty

Graveside services for John Phillip Daugherty, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Brashear Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. John was born on October 30, 1942, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Willie O. Daugherty and Florence Blankenship Daugherty....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Making an Historic Investment in Texas Communities

Alvin New, Commissioner, Texas Transportation Commission. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is making an historic investment in the future of our rapidly growing state. During our August Texas Transportation Commission meeting, we approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation program that includes more than $85 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Governor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan

PARIS – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Obituary – Grant Bible

A funeral service for Edward Grant Bible, age 98, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at League Street Church of Christ with Buddy Wiggins and Ronald Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Steven Drachenberg, Mark Griffin, Gordon Bench, Kevin Wilkes, Tommy Panter, David Brock, Todd Kammerdiener and Ronald Owens serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Edward Grant Bible, a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, and friend, departed this life August 30, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for September 7th, 2022

The Cross Country Cowboy Church is a repeat partner for the Dinner Bell Ministry. The members of the Cross Country Cowboy Church have supported this food endeavor for many years and numerous times each year. For their generosity we at Dinner Bell are extremely grateful. GRAB and GO with a...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for Sept. 5, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Sept. 5, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 5-9, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 5-9, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 5 — Chili Dogs, Baked Beans....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Lady Cats Volleyball Returns to the Main Gym Tuesday

Coach Bailey Dorner’s team is all too happy to return to the SSHS Main Gym. Lady Cats volleyball continues flying through non-district season Tuesday, hosting Texas High. Tuesday evening’s game hosting Texas High is now a non-district contest, as Sulphur Springs moved down to 4A Division-II following the previous school year.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Jerry Don Huff

Jerry Don Huff, age 76, of Mount Vernon, Texas passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Winnsboro surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on July 27, 1946, to Howard Edward Huff and Josephine Scarbrough in Grand Saline, Texas. He served in the United States Army for forty-one years from 1964-2005 and retired as a Sargent Major. During his service he was a Green Beret in Vietnam. Jerry was a member of Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, American Ex-POW, and the VFW.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
