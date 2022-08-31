Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Grimes
Dwayne Grimes was born October 3, 1936, in Longview, Texas, to Archie and Laura Jackson Grimes and died September 3, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He spent the majority of his childhood in Shreveport, LA, and Lubbock, Texas, graduating from Lubbock High School in 1954. He was a lifelong fan of Texas Tech University which he attended several years before graduating from West Texas University. He served in the U. S. Army.
Updated COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Expected To Be Available In Texas This Week
With updated COVID-19 booster vaccines now authorized and recommended for use, doses are expected to begin shipping over the next few days and arriving at health care providers across Texas this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allocated a total of about 900,000 doses of the updated...
Information of two Paris Junior College Welding Students
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Welding Instructor John Plemons, center, gives an OK to the work of advanced welding student Ra’Ann Carter, left, and structural welding student Ethan Fort. Both students are from Lone Oak. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has...
Secretary of State Announces New Training Program To Become Certified As Poll Watchers
AUSTIN — Today, Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced a new poll watcher training program that allows interested Texans to become certified as poll watchers for the upcoming November 8, 2022 General Election. Under Texas law, individuals seeking to become poll watchers must obtain a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary of State’s office through this training program – as well as a Certificate of Appointment from a candidate, political party or specific-purpose political action committee – in order to be accepted as a poll watcher at a particular polling location, meeting place for an early voting ballot board or signature verification committee, or central counting station where voted ballots are tabulated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Phillip Daugherty
Graveside services for John Phillip Daugherty, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Brashear Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. John was born on October 30, 1942, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Willie O. Daugherty and Florence Blankenship Daugherty....
Making an Historic Investment in Texas Communities
Alvin New, Commissioner, Texas Transportation Commission. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is making an historic investment in the future of our rapidly growing state. During our August Texas Transportation Commission meeting, we approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation program that includes more than $85 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Governor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan
PARIS – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Stolen Mustang Shelby Used In High Speed Chase Around Sulphur Springs
A stolen Mustang Shelby GT was reportedly used in a high speed chase around Sulphur Springs Monday night. The driver, a 29-year-old Atlanta, Texas man, also was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson reported first seeing the black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obituary – Grant Bible
A funeral service for Edward Grant Bible, age 98, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at League Street Church of Christ with Buddy Wiggins and Ronald Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Steven Drachenberg, Mark Griffin, Gordon Bench, Kevin Wilkes, Tommy Panter, David Brock, Todd Kammerdiener and Ronald Owens serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Edward Grant Bible, a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, and friend, departed this life August 30, 2022.
3 Local Districts Will Hold Fall 2022 School Elections, In Conjunction With Uniform Election
Two local school districts will have trustee candidates on Nov. 8, 2022 ballots, while other has called for a bond election. The three other rural school districts that normally hold trustees elections, however, are cancelling their fall 2022 school elections. Schools Holding Fall 2022 Elections. North Hopkins ISD. North Hopkins...
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Proposed Tax Rate, Budget, Rates For City Services On Sept. 6 Council Agenda
Proposed tax rate, budget, rates for city services and personnel policy for the City of Sulphur Springs; and the EDC budget and plan of work are among the items on Tuesday evening’s regular City Council agenda. After budget work sessions with the City Council over the past few months,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dinner Bell Menu for September 7th, 2022
The Cross Country Cowboy Church is a repeat partner for the Dinner Bell Ministry. The members of the Cross Country Cowboy Church have supported this food endeavor for many years and numerous times each year. For their generosity we at Dinner Bell are extremely grateful. GRAB and GO with a...
Student Preparing for the Fall Semester at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Adviser Maria Zuniga works with new student Ethan Soto and his mom, Maribel Vazquez as he prepared to start the fall semester at the Sulphur Springs campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
Paris District Road Report for Sept. 5, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Sept. 5, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 5-9, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 5-9, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 5 — Chili Dogs, Baked Beans....
Open House Was Held at the Sulphur Springs Paris Junior College Campus
Cason Cowden attended open house at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus with his mom, Stephanie, center, and collected the robotic car and equipment he used when he participated in the recent robotics camp held at the campus. Helping him gather up his equipment was office manager Dana Smock, right. Paris...
Lady Cats Volleyball Returns to the Main Gym Tuesday
Coach Bailey Dorner’s team is all too happy to return to the SSHS Main Gym. Lady Cats volleyball continues flying through non-district season Tuesday, hosting Texas High. Tuesday evening’s game hosting Texas High is now a non-district contest, as Sulphur Springs moved down to 4A Division-II following the previous school year.
Jerry Don Huff
Jerry Don Huff, age 76, of Mount Vernon, Texas passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Winnsboro surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on July 27, 1946, to Howard Edward Huff and Josephine Scarbrough in Grand Saline, Texas. He served in the United States Army for forty-one years from 1964-2005 and retired as a Sargent Major. During his service he was a Green Beret in Vietnam. Jerry was a member of Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, American Ex-POW, and the VFW.
Chamber Connection: Have Conversations With CASA Aug. 31, Final Day To Enter Photo Contest
If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0