AUSTIN — Today, Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced a new poll watcher training program that allows interested Texans to become certified as poll watchers for the upcoming November 8, 2022 General Election. Under Texas law, individuals seeking to become poll watchers must obtain a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary of State’s office through this training program – as well as a Certificate of Appointment from a candidate, political party or specific-purpose political action committee – in order to be accepted as a poll watcher at a particular polling location, meeting place for an early voting ballot board or signature verification committee, or central counting station where voted ballots are tabulated.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO