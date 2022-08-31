Read full article on original website
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case
DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
Lisbon man arrested after pistol-related incident
LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on menacing charges. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Mark. A Francis was arrested on August 2 after Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a menacing incident involving a pistol in Lisbon.
Dexter man killed in Lewis County UTV crash
MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a UTV crash that killed a Jefferson County man. According to State Police, on September 4 around 4:30 p.m., a man operating a 2022 Can-Am Maverick UTV was traveling east on Worth Road in Montague when he lost control, exited the road and hit a tree.
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday. State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road. Troopers...
NBC New York
2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on NYS Thruway Identified
Two men in their 60s -- a 67-year-old rabbi from New York and a 68-year-old man from New Jersey -- died when a car heading the wrong way on the New York State Thruway slammed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, leaving twisted wreckage across the highway, according to authorities and colleagues.
Poland man charged following fatal accident
LENOX, N.Y. - A Poland man is facing charges after Madison County Sheriff’s say he was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of a fatal car crash in the Town of Lenox. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday near Lewis Point Road near...
St. Lawrence County stores busted for selling alcohol to underage customers
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
Lewis County resident charged with endangering welfare of child after police located pair of unattended children inside truck
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.
No Brass Knuckles at Borders; Ontario Woman Arrested in Massena
An Ontario woman is under arrest after police say she was carrying a weapon near a border crossing. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to International Bridge Road at the Massena Point of Entry in Massena, New York on Thursday, September 1, 2022 after receiving notification about an alleged weapons incident.
Lisbon man faces menacing charges
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man faces menacing charges after an alleged incident Friday. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies say they charged Mark A. Francis, 49, with Menacing in the 2nd Degree when they responded to a call involving a pistol in the Town of Lisbon.
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Your Turn: Feedback on correctional officer shortage, Bishop LaValley & whipped cream confusion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton:. SHOCKER! Look at how you treat law enforcement and the laws passed. Going to get much worse before it gets better. Jayme...
Police seeing more drug overdoses at the New York State Fair
WRVO – State Police are seeing the number of drug overdoses at the State Fair on the rise this year. Even before opening day, State Police spokesman Jack Keller said troopers were responding to overdoses on the fairgrounds. “We had about four or five on the grounds, even before...
Woman Fell Off Waterfall in New York State, 150 Foot Drop
ONEONTA, NY – The New York State Police today said a woman fell from the...
State police arrest two women after finding drugs in their car during a traffic stop
Moreau, NY (WRGB) — State police have arrested two women after finding drugs in their car during a traffic stop. On August 29, 2022, at about 8:35 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau, NY, for an equipment violation. According to police,...
NY Mom Demands Upgraded Charges in DWI Crash That Killed 9-Year-Old Organ Donor
A Long Island mother's heartbreak was on full display after her 9-year-old son died in a car crash involving a suspected drunk driver, and now she is calling for the charges against the man to be upgraded. Juliana Salas is dealing with the pain and anger any parent would experience...
Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?
Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
3 accused of fentanyl possession
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Three people were arrested in Massena on charges they possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it. Massena police say detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at 88 North Main Street. Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr., 41-year-old Amanda St. Dennis, both of Massena, and 26-year-old Jamie Franklin of Jersey City, New Jersey.
Christian Fellowship Center protest in Canton
Protesters gathered in Canton and Potsdam on Sept. 3 to raise awareness of alleged sexual abuse in the Christian Fellowship Center. Organized by Abbi Nye, a former member, over a dozen protestors attended, receiving support from many passersby. For more, view earlier story. North Country Now photo by Jeff Chudzinski.
